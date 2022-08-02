Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.13

The board of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of August, with investors receiving $0.13 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Heritage Commerce's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having paid out dividends for 9 years, Heritage Commerce has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Heritage Commerce's payout ratio of 57% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 56.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:HTBK Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Heritage Commerce Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Heritage Commerce has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.12 total annually to $0.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. Heritage Commerce has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 4.4% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 4.4% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Heritage Commerce's Dividend

Overall, we think Heritage Commerce is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Heritage Commerce that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

