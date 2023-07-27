Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Heritage Commerce (HTBK) reported $48.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -6.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heritage Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.76% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.97%.

: 3.76% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.97%. Efficiency Ratio : 51.67% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49.27%.

: 51.67% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49.27%. Total Non-Performing - Loan : $5.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.49 million.

: $5.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.49 million. Total Non-Performing - Assets : $5.54 million versus $2.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.54 million versus $2.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balances-Interest earning assets : $4.95 billion compared to the $4.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.95 billion compared to the $4.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $46.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.27 million.

: $46.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.27 million. Total Non Interest Income : $2.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.79 million.

: $2.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.79 million. Gain on sale of SBA loans: $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.09 million.

Shares of Heritage Commerce have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.