Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Heritage Commerce (HTBK) reported $42.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.4%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.14 million, representing a surprise of -2.28%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heritage Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 65.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.5%.

: 65.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.5%. Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Total Non-Performing - Loan : $7.16 million versus $5.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.16 million versus $5.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balances-Interest earning assets : $5.01 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.01 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Performing - Assets : $7.16 million versus $6.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.16 million versus $6.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $39.92 million versus $40.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $39.92 million versus $40.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Non Interest Income : $2.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.22 million.

: $2.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.22 million. Gain on sale of SBA loans : $0.09 million compared to the $0.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.09 million compared to the $0.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE): $39.97 million compared to the $40.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Heritage Commerce have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.