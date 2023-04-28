Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Heritage Commerce said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.60%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 8.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Commerce. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBK is 0.10%, a decrease of 19.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 51,180K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBK is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Commerce is 12.32. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 58.42% from its latest reported closing price of 7.78.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Commerce is 217MM, an increase of 8.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,621K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 9.99% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 2,804K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,591K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,774K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares, representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 8.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,708K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Heritage Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Commerce Corp, a California corporation organized in 1998, is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Company provides a wide range of banking services through Heritage Bank of Commerce, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a California state-chartered bank headquartered in San Jose, California and has been conducting business since 1994. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a multi-community independent bank that offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees. Heritage Bank of Commerce operates through 14 full service branch offices located in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Benito, and San Mateo, which are in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. Its market includes the headquarters of several technology-based companies in the region commonly known as 'Silicon Valley.' Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.

