Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Heritage Commerce said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the most recent share price of $11.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.36%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.52% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Commerce is $15.81. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 32.52% from its latest reported closing price of $11.93.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Commerce is $217MM, an increase of 14.93%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 31.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Commerce. This remains unchanged in the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HTBK is 0.1237%, an increase of 9.9767%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 50,422K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,627,240 shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company.

FJ Capital Management holds 2,896,000 shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,009,000 shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 27.13% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,598,154 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612,254 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,983,805 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064,231 shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,681,676 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681,145 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Heritage Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Commerce Corp, a California corporation organized in 1998, is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Company provides a wide range of banking services through Heritage Bank of Commerce, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a California state-chartered bank headquartered in San Jose, California and has been conducting business since 1994. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a multi-community independent bank that offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees. Heritage Bank of Commerce operates through 14 full service branch offices located in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Benito, and San Mateo, which are in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. Its market includes the headquarters of several technology-based companies in the region commonly known as 'Silicon Valley.' Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.

