Heritage Commerce Corp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 14% Year-over-Year Increase in Net Income

Heritage Commerce Corp reports Q1 2025 net income of $11.6 million, a 9% increase from Q4 2024.

Heritage Commerce Corp announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $11.6 million, or $0.19 per share, reflecting a 9% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 14% rise compared to the same period last year. Despite facing seasonal challenges like low loan demand and deposit outflows, the company improved its profitability through better net interest margins and strong expense control. Total revenue reached $46.1 million, with noninterest expenses reducing by 3%. Additionally, the efficiency ratio improved to 63.96%, and the company maintained a solid credit quality with nonperforming assets representing only 0.11% of total assets. CEO Clay Jones expressed optimism for continued financial performance amid economic uncertainties, highlighting expectations of growth in loan and deposit activity as well as expense management.

$HTBK Insider Trading Activity

$HTBK insiders have traded $HTBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERTSON CLAY JR JONES (President and CEO) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $50,063
  • JACK W CONNER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $42,080
  • SUSAN SVENSSON JUST (EVP/Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,602 shares for an estimated $15,588

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $HTBK stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:





































Net Income

Earnings Per Share

Pre-Provision Net


Revenue ("PPNR")



(1)

Fully Tax Equivalent


("FTE") Net Interest


Margin

(1)

Efficiency Ratio



(1)

Tangible Book Value


Per Share



(1)








$11.6 million

$


0.19

$16.6 million

3.39


%

63.96


%

$


8.48











CEO COMMENTARY:



“We delivered a solid quarter of performance with a 9% increase in our level of profitability from the prior quarter,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our balance sheet trends reflected the seasonally low loan demand and deposit outflows in the first quarter, we generated a higher level of profitability due to improved net interest margin, strong expense control, and an improvement in our asset quality. We also redeployed some of our excess liquidity to purchase new investment securities, which we expect will have a positive impact on our net interest income and net interest margin going forward. Our longer-term trends remain positive as well, with notable improvement in many areas compared to the first quarter of last year, including a 14% increase in net income and increases in the annualized returns on average assets and average equity.”



“While economic uncertainty has increased over the past few months, we still expect to deliver solid financial performance in 2025 as we continue to capitalize on our market position to assist new clients that have been impacted by dislocation and disruption in our markets resulting from bank failures and acquisitions. We believe that we will continue to see positive trends in areas such as net interest margin, loan and deposit growth, and expense management, which should lead to strong financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Jones.













































LINKED-QUARTER BASIS

YEAR-OVER-YEAR


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:



  • Net income of $11.6 million and earnings per share of $0.19, up 9% and 12%, from $10.6 million and $0.17, respectively




  • Total revenue of $46.1 million, a decrease of 1%, or $314,000, compared to a decrease in noninterest expense of 3%, or $848,000




  • PPNR

    (1)

    of $16.6 million, up $534,000 from $16.1 million




  • Effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to 27.9%


  • Net income of $11.6 million and earnings per share of $0.19, up 14% and 12%, from $10.2 million and $0.17, respectively




  • Total revenue of $46.1 million, an increase of 9%, or $3.9 million, compared to an increase in noninterest expense of 7%, or $1.9 million




  • PPNR

    (1)

    of $16.6 million, up $2.0 million from $14.6 million




  • Effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to 29.5%


FINANCIAL CONDITION:



  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) remained relatively flat at $3.5 billion




  • Total deposits of $4.7 billion, down $136.8 million, or 3%


  • Loan to deposit ratio of 74.45%, up from 72.45%




  • Total shareholders’ equity of $696 million, up $6.5 million


  • Increase in loans HFI of $150.8 million, or 5%




  • Increase in total deposits of $238.6 million, or 5%




  • Loan to deposit ratio of 74.45%, down from 75.06%




  • Increase in total shareholders’ equity of $19.9 million


CREDIT QUALITY:



  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.11%, compared to 0.14%




  • Classified assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.74%


  • NPAs to total assets of 0.11%, compared to 0.15%




  • Classified assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.67%


KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:



  • FTE net interest margin

    (1)

    of 3.39%, an increase from 3.32%


  • Return on average tangible assets

    (1)

    and on tangible common equity

    (1)

    of 0.88% and 9.09%, compared to 0.78% and 8.25%, respectively


  • Efficiency ratio

    (1)

    of 63.96%, compared to 65.35%


  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, compared to 13.4%


  • Total capital ratio of 15.9%, compared to 15.6%


  • Tangible common equity ratio

    (1)

    of 9.78%, an increase of 4% from 9.43%


  • Tangible book value per share

    (1)

    of $8.48, compared to $8.41


  • FTE net interest margin

    (1)

    of 3.39%, an increase from 3.31%


  • Return on average tangible assets

    (1)

    and on tangible common equity

    (1)

    of 0.88% and 9.09%, compared to 0.82% and 8.24%, respectively


  • Efficiency ratio

    (1)

    of 63.96%, compared to 65.34%


  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, compared to 13.4%


  • Total capital ratio of 15.9%, compared to 15.6%


  • Tangible common equity ratio

    (1)

    of 9.78%, a decrease of 1% from 9.85%


  • Tangible book value per share

    (1)

    of $8.48, compared to $8.17





(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

later in this press release.




Results of Operations:



Net interest income totaled $43.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a slight decrease of $235,000, or 1%, compared to $43.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to two fewer accrual days during the quarter from the prior linked quarter, together with a lower average balance on interest earning assets, which was largely offset by a decrease in rates paid on deposits and a decrease of higher cost deposit balances. Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 10%, compared to $39.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to growth in average earning asset balances, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposit balances.



The FTE net interest margin

(1)

was 3.39% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase over 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of securities and loans, and higher average yields on securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a lower average yield on overnight funds. The FTE net interest margin

(1)

increased from 3.31% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of loans, and higher average yields on securities and loans, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.



We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $184,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2024.



Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.



Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, decreased $314,000, or 1%, to $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $3.9 million, or 9%, from $42.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.



Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $29.5 million, compared to $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to nonrecurring personnel related expenses and legal fees of approximately $1.1 million, and higher professional fees and homeowner association vendor payments during the fourth quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense increased compared to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, and information technology related expenses.



Income tax expense was $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 28.8%, compared to 27.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 29.5% for the first quarter of 2024.



Net income was $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $10.2 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s PPNR

(1)

, which is defined as total revenue less noninterest expense, was $16.6 million, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.



The efficiency ratio

(1)

improved to 63.96% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 65.35% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a result of lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower total revenue. The efficiency ratio

(1)

improved from 65.34% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.



Full time equivalent employees were 350 at March 31, 2025 compared to 355 at December 31, 2024, and 351 at March 31, 2024.




(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

later in this press release.




Financial Condition and Capital Management:



Total assets decreased 2% to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in deposits resulting in a decrease in overnight funds. Total assets increased 5% from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, and an increase in loans.



Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) totaled $371.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.3 million at December 31, 2024, and $404.5 million at March 31, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $3.1 million, or $2.3 million net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company purchased $62.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $44.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $151.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.86% and an average life of 4.34 years.



Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000), totaled $576.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $590.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $636.2 million at March 31, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $496.3 million at March 31, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $80.5 million, or $56.7 million net of taxes, which equaled 8.1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.



The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at March 31, 2025 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.



Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, remained flat at $3.5 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $150.8 million, or 5%, from $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, remained flat at $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $175.5 million, or 6%, from $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024.



Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at March 31, 2025, compared to 34% at December 31, 2024, and 28% at March 31, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at December 31, 2024 and 32% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, approximately 24% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 26% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.



At March 31, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $395.6 million.



Total deposits decreased $136.8 million, or 3%, to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024 due to deposits outflows we typically see in the first quarter, and increased $238.6 million, or 5% from $4.4 billion at March 31, 2024.



The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:












March 31,



December 31,



March 31,


DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS


2025



2024



2024

Demand, noninterest-bearing

24
%

25
%

28
%

Demand, interest-bearing

20
%

19
%

21
%

Savings and money market

29
%

28
%

25
%

Time deposits — under $250

1
%

1
%

1
%

Time deposits — $250 and over

5
%

4
%

4
%

ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,









money market and time deposits

21
%

23
%

21
%

Total deposits

100
%

100
%

100
%












The loan to deposit ratio was 74.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 72.45% at December 31, 2024, and 75.06% at March 31, 2024.



The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.2 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024, and $3.0 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total shareholders’ equity was $696.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $689.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $676.3 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 is primarily a function of net income and the decrease in the total accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.



Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.8 million at March 31, 2025 was comprised of unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $2.3 million, a split dollar insurance contracts liability of $2.4 million, a supplemental executive retirement plan liability of $2.2 million, and a $49,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.



The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2025.



Tangible book value per share

(1)

was $8.48 at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.41 at December 31, 2024, and $8.17 at March 31, 2024.



In July 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.




(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

later in this press release.




Credit Quality:



The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $184,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $965,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $197,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $254,000 for the first quarter of 2024. More than half of the net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 related to one commercial contractor that was previously reserved for during the fourth quarter of 2024. The remaining charge-offs were related to five different small businesses in a variety of industries. Four loans were underwritten using a scored small business product whose underwriting guidelines have been tightened since the loans were made.



The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at March 31, 2025 was $48.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 765% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at December 31, 2024 was $49.0 million, or 1.40% of total loans, representing 638% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at March 31, 2024 was $47.9 million, or 1.44% of total loans, representing 608% of total nonperforming loans. The reduction to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our credit assessment and economic factors.



NPAs were $6.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $7.9 million at March 31, 2024. There were no CRE loans in NPAs at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024.



Classified assets totaled $40.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $41.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $35.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The increase in classified assets from March 31, 2024 was primarily the result of one downgraded owner occupied CRE credit, and a number of residential related loans downgraded during the fourth quarter of 2024. The loans are well-collateralized and we do not anticipate to incur losses as a result of the downgrades of these loans.




Heritage Commerce Corp

, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit

www.heritagecommercecorp.com

. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Reclassifications



During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the

“Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin”

tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under

“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”




Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer



Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and include: (i) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (ii) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (iii) domestic, international and multinational political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (iv) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (v) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (vi) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vii) the effects of recent wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain clients and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other clients in those and other markets throughout California; (viii) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (ix) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (x) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (xi) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (xii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiii) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (xiv) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (xv) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; and (xvi) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.



Member FDIC




For additional information, contact:



Debbie Reuter


EVP, Corporate Secretary


Direct: (408) 494-4542



Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

















For the Quarter Ended:


Percent Change From:




CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS




March 31,




December 31,




March 31,




December 31,




March 31,




(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024



Interest income

$
61,832

$
64,043

$
56,960

(3
)
%
9

%

Interest expense


18,472


20,448


17,458

(10
)
%
6

%

Net interest income before provision














for credit losses on loans


43,360


43,595


39,502

(1
)
%
10

%

Provision for credit losses on loans


274


1,331


184

(79
)
%
49

%

Net interest income after provision














for credit losses on loans


43,086


42,264


39,318

2

%
10

%

Noninterest income:














Service charges and fees on deposit














accounts


892


885


877

1

%
2

%

FHLB and FRB stock dividends


590


590


591

0

%
0

%

Increase in cash surrender value of














life insurance


538


528


518

2

%
4

%

Gain on sales of SBA loans


98


125


178

(22
)
%
(45
)
%

Servicing income


82


77


90

6

%
(9
)
%

Termination fees


87


18


13

383

%
569

%

Other


409


552


371

(26
)
%
10

%

Total noninterest income


2,696


2,775


2,638

(3
)
%
2

%

Noninterest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits


16,575


16,976


15,509

(2
)
%
7

%

Occupancy and equipment


2,534


2,495


2,443

2

%
4

%

Professional fees


1,580


1,711


1,327

(8
)
%
19

%

Other


8,767


9,122


8,257

(4
)
%
6

%

Total noninterest expense


29,456


30,304


27,536

(3
)
%
7

%

Income before income taxes


16,326


14,735


14,420

11

%
13

%

Income tax expense


4,700


4,114


4,254

14

%
10

%


Net income


$

11,626


$

10,621


$

10,166

9

%
14

%

















PER COMMON SHARE DATA















(unaudited)




























Basic earnings per share

$
0.19

$
0.17

$
0.17

12

%
12

%

Diluted earnings per share

$
0.19

$
0.17

$
0.17

12

%
12

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


61,479,579


61,320,505


61,186,623

0

%
0

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


61,708,361


61,679,735


61,470,552

0

%
0

%

Common shares outstanding at period-end


61,611,121


61,348,095


61,253,625

0

%
1

%

Dividend per share

$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.13

0

%
0

%

Book value per share

$
11.30

$
11.24

$
11.04

1

%
2

%

Tangible book value per share

(1)

$
8.48

$
8.41

$
8.17

1

%
4

%

















KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

































(in $000's, unaudited)


































Annualized return on average equity


6.81
%

6.16
%

6.08
%
11

%
12

%

Annualized return on average tangible














common equity

(1)


9.09
%

8.25
%

8.24
%
10

%
10

%

Annualized return on average assets


0.85
%

0.75
%

0.79
%
13

%
8

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets

(1)


0.88
%

0.78
%

0.82
%
13

%
7

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

(1)


3.39
%

3.32
%

3.31
%
2

%
2

%

Total revenue

$
46,056

$
46,370

$
42,140

(1
)
%
9

%

Pre-provision net revenue

(1)

$
16,600

$
16,066

$
14,604

3

%
14

%

Efficiency ratio

(1)


63.96
%

65.35
%

65.34
%
(2
)
%
(2
)
%

















AVERAGE BALANCES

































(in $000’s, unaudited)


































Average assets

$
5,559,896

$
5,607,840

$
5,178,636

(1
)
%
7

%

Average tangible assets

(1)

$
5,386,001

$
5,433,439

$
5,002,597

(1
)
%
8

%

Average earning assets

$
5,188,317

$
5,235,986

$
4,810,505

(1
)
%
8

%

Average loans held-for-sale

$
2,290

$
2,260

$
2,749

1

%
(17
)
%

Average loans held-for-investment

$
3,429,014

$
3,388,729

$
3,297,240

1

%
4

%

Average deposits

$
4,717,517

$
4,771,491

$
4,360,150

(1
)
%
8

%

Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing

$
1,167,330

$
1,222,393

$
1,177,078

(5
)
%
(1
)
%

Average interest-bearing deposits

$
3,550,187

$
3,549,098

$
3,183,072

0

%
12

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$
3,589,872

$
3,588,755

$
3,222,603

0

%
11

%

Average equity

$
692,733

$
686,263

$
672,292

1

%
3

%

Average tangible common equity

(1)

$
518,838

$
511,862

$
496,253

1

%
5

%























(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under




Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.



















For the Quarter Ended:


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,




June 30,




March 31,


(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Interest income

$
61,832

$
64,043

$
60,852

$
58,489

$
56,960

Interest expense


18,472


20,448


21,523


19,622


17,458

Net interest income before provision
















for credit losses on loans


43,360


43,595


39,329


38,867


39,502

Provision for credit losses on loans


274


1,331


153


471


184

Net interest income after provision
















for credit losses on loans


43,086


42,264


39,176


38,396


39,318

Noninterest income:
















Service charges and fees on deposit
















accounts


892


885


908


891


877

FHLB and FRB stock dividends


590


590


586


588


591

Increase in cash surrender value of
















life insurance


538


528


530


521


518

Gain on sales of SBA loans


98


125


94


76


178

Servicing income


82


77


108


90


90

Termination fees


87


18


46


100


13

Gain on proceeds from company-owned
















life insurance














219





Other


409


552


554


379


371

Total noninterest income


2,696


2,775


2,826


2,864


2,638

Noninterest expense:
















Salaries and employee benefits


16,575


16,976


15,673


15,794


15,509

Occupancy and equipment


2,534


2,495


2,599


2,689


2,443

Professional fees


1,580


1,711


1,306


1,072


1,327

Other


8,767


9,122


7,977


8,633


8,257

Total noninterest expense


29,456


30,304


27,555


28,188


27,536

Income before income taxes


16,326


14,735


14,447


13,072


14,420

Income tax expense


4,700


4,114


3,940


3,838


4,254


Net income


$

11,626


$

10,621


$

10,507


$

9,234


$

10,166



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA



























(unaudited)


































Basic earnings per share

$
0.19

$
0.17

$
0.17

$
0.15

$
0.17

Diluted earnings per share

$
0.19

$
0.17

$
0.17

$
0.15

$
0.17

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


61,479,579


61,320,505


61,295,877


61,279,914


61,186,623

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


61,708,361


61,679,735


61,546,157


61,438,088


61,470,552

Common shares outstanding at period-end


61,611,121


61,348,095


61,297,344


61,292,094


61,253,625

Dividend per share

$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.13

Book value per share

$
11.30

$
11.24

$
11.18

$
11.08

$
11.04

Tangible book value per share

(1)

$
8.48

$
8.41

$
8.33

$
8.22

$
8.17



















KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

































(in $000's, unaudited)




































Annualized return on average equity


6.81
%

6.16
%

6.14
%

5.50
%

6.08
%

Annualized return on average tangible
















common equity

(1)


9.09
%

8.25
%

8.27
%

7.43
%

8.24
%

Annualized return on average assets


0.85
%

0.75
%

0.78
%

0.71
%

0.79
%

Annualized return on average tangible assets

(1)


0.88
%

0.78
%

0.81
%

0.74
%

0.82
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

(1)


3.39
%

3.32
%

3.15
%

3.23
%

3.31
%

Total revenue

$
46,056

$
46,370

$
42,155

$
41,731

$
42,140

Pre-provision net revenue

(1)

$
16,600

$
16,066

$
14,600

$
13,543

$
14,604

Efficiency ratio

(1)


63.96
%

65.35
%

65.37
%

67.55
%

65.34
%



















AVERAGE BALANCES





































(in $000’s, unaudited)




































Average assets

$
5,559,896

$
5,607,840

$
5,352,067

$
5,213,171

$
5,178,636

Average tangible assets

(1)

$
5,386,001

$
5,433,439

$
5,177,114

$
5,037,673

$
5,002,597

Average earning assets

$
5,188,317

$
5,235,986

$
4,980,082

$
4,840,670

$
4,810,505

Average loans held-for-sale

$
2,290

$
2,260

$
1,493

$
1,503

$
2,749

Average loans held-for-investment

$
3,429,014

$
3,388,729

$
3,359,647

$
3,328,358

$
3,297,240

Average deposits

$
4,717,517

$
4,771,491

$
4,525,946

$
4,394,545

$
4,360,150

Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing

$
1,167,330

$
1,222,393

$
1,172,304

$
1,127,145

$
1,177,078

Average interest-bearing deposits

$
3,550,187

$
3,549,098

$
3,353,642

$
3,267,400

$
3,183,072

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$
3,589,872

$
3,588,755

$
3,393,264

$
3,306,972

$
3,222,603

Average equity

$
692,733

$
686,263

$
680,404

$
675,108

$
672,292

Average tangible common equity

(1)

$
518,838

$
511,862

$
505,451

$
499,610

$
496,253

























(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.

















End of Period:


Percent Change From:




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




March 31,




December 31,




March 31,




December 31,




March 31,




(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024




ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$
44,281


$
29,864


$
32,543


48

%
36

%

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits














in other financial institutions


700,769



938,259



508,816


(25
)
%
38

%

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


370,976



256,274



404,474


45

%
(8
)
%

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost


576,718



590,016



636,249


(2
)
%
(9
)
%

Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs


1,884



2,375



1,946


(21
)
%
(3
)
%

Loans - held-for-investment:














Commercial


489,241



531,350



452,231


(8
)
%
8

%

Real estate:














CRE - owner occupied


616,825



601,636



585,031


3

%
5

%

CRE - non-owner occupied


1,363,275



1,341,266



1,271,184


2

%
7

%

Land and construction


136,106



127,848



129,712


6

%
5

%

Home equity


119,138



127,963



122,794


(7
)
%
(3
)
%

Multifamily


284,510



275,490



269,263


3

%
6

%

Residential mortgages


465,330



471,730



490,035


(1
)
%
(5
)
%

Consumer and other


12,741



14,837



16,439


(14
)
%
(22
)
%

Loans


3,487,166



3,492,120



3,336,689


0

%
5

%

Deferred loan fees, net


(268
)


(183
)


(587
)

46

%
(54
)
%

Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees


3,486,898



3,491,937



3,336,102


0

%
5

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans


(48,262
)


(48,953
)


(47,888
)

(1
)
%
1

%

Loans, net


3,438,636



3,442,984



3,288,214


0

%
5

%

Company-owned life insurance


81,749



81,211



80,007


1

%
2

%

Premises and equipment, net


9,772



10,140



9,986


(4
)
%
(2
)
%

Goodwill


167,631



167,631



167,631


0

%
0

%

Other intangible assets


5,986



6,439



8,074


(7
)
%
(26
)
%

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


115,853



119,813



118,134


(3
)
%
(2
)
%


Total assets


$

5,514,255



$

5,645,006



$

5,256,074


(2
)
%
5

%

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY















Liabilities:














Deposits:














Demand, noninterest-bearing

$
1,128,593


$
1,214,192


$
1,242,059


(7
)
%
(9
)
%

Demand, interest-bearing


949,068



936,587



925,100


1

%
3

%

Savings and money market


1,353,293



1,325,923



1,124,900


2

%
20

%

Time deposits - under $250


37,592



38,988



38,105


(4
)
%
(1
)
%

Time deposits - $250 and over


213,357



206,755



200,739


3

%
6

%

ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market














and time deposits


1,001,365



1,097,586



913,757


(9
)
%
10

%

Total deposits


4,683,268



4,820,031



4,444,660


(3
)
%
5

%

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs


39,691



39,653



39,539


0

%
0

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


95,106



95,595



95,579


(1
)
%
0

%

Total liabilities


4,818,065



4,955,279



4,579,778


(3
)
%
5

%

















Shareholders’ Equity:














Common stock


511,596



510,070



507,578


0

%
1

%

Retained earnings


191,401



187,762



181,306


2

%
6

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(6,807
)


(8,105
)


(12,588
)

(16
)
%
(46
)
%

Total shareholders' equity


696,190



689,727



676,296


1

%
3

%


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

5,514,255



$

5,645,006



$

5,256,074


(2
)
%
5

%










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































End of Period:


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,




June 30,




March 31,


(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$
44,281


$
29,864


$
49,722


$
37,497


$
32,543

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits















in other financial institutions


700,769



938,259



906,588



610,763



508,816

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


370,976



256,274



237,612



273,043



404,474

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost


576,718



590,016



604,193



621,178



636,249

Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs


1,884



2,375



1,649



1,899



1,946

Loans - held-for-investment:















Commercial


489,241



531,350



481,266



477,929



452,231

Real estate:















CRE - owner occupied


616,825



601,636



602,062



594,504



585,031

CRE - non-owner occupied


1,363,275



1,341,266



1,310,578



1,283,323



1,271,184

Land and construction


136,106



127,848



125,761



125,374



129,712

Home equity


119,138



127,963



124,090



126,562



122,794

Multifamily


284,510



275,490



273,103



268,968



269,263

Residential mortgages


465,330



471,730



479,524



484,809



490,035

Consumer and other


12,741



14,837



14,179



18,758



16,439

Loans


3,487,166



3,492,120



3,410,563



3,380,227



3,336,689

Deferred loan fees, net


(268
)


(183
)


(327
)


(434
)


(587
)

Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees


3,486,898



3,491,937



3,410,236



3,379,793



3,336,102

Allowance for credit losses on loans


(48,262
)


(48,953
)


(47,819
)


(47,954
)


(47,888
)

Loans, net


3,438,636



3,442,984



3,362,417



3,331,839



3,288,214

Company-owned life insurance


81,749



81,211



80,682



80,153



80,007

Premises and equipment, net


9,772



10,140



10,398



10,310



9,986

Goodwill


167,631



167,631



167,631



167,631



167,631

Other intangible assets


5,986



6,439



6,966



7,521



8,074

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


115,853



119,813



123,738



121,190



118,134


Total assets


$

5,514,255



$

5,645,006



$

5,551,596



$

5,263,024



$

5,256,074


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
















Liabilities:















Deposits:















Demand, noninterest-bearing

$
1,128,593


$
1,214,192


$
1,272,139


$
1,187,320


$
1,242,059

Demand, interest-bearing


949,068



936,587



913,910



928,246



925,100

Savings and money market


1,353,293



1,325,923



1,309,676



1,126,520



1,124,900

Time deposits - under $250


37,592



38,988



39,060



39,046



38,105

Time deposits - $250 and over


213,357



206,755



196,945



203,886



200,739

ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market















and time deposits


1,001,365



1,097,586



997,803



959,592



913,757

Total deposits


4,683,268



4,820,031



4,729,533



4,444,610



4,444,660

Other short-term borrowings

























Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs


39,691



39,653



39,615



39,577



39,539

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


95,106



95,595



97,096



99,638



95,579

Total liabilities


4,818,065



4,955,279



4,866,244



4,583,825



4,579,778


















Shareholders’ Equity:















Common stock


511,596



510,070



509,134



508,343



507,578

Retained earnings


191,401



187,762



185,110



182,571



181,306

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(6,807
)


(8,105
)


(8,892
)


(11,715
)


(12,588
)

Total shareholders' equity


696,190



689,727



685,352



679,199



676,296


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

5,514,255



$

5,645,006



$

5,551,596



$

5,263,024



$

5,256,074



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































At or For the Quarter Ended:


Percent Change From:




CREDIT QUALITY DATA




March 31,




December 31,




March 31,




December 31,




March 31,




(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024



Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:














Land and construction loans

$
4,793

$
5,874

$
4,673

(18
)
%
3

%

Home equity and other loans


927


290


120

220

%
673

%

Commercial loans


324


1,014


1,127

(68
)
%
(71
)
%

CRE loans













N/A


N/A


Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:


6,044


7,178


5,920

(16
)
%
2

%

Loans over 90 days past due














and still accruing


268


489


1,951

(45
)
%
(86
)
%

Total nonperforming loans


6,312


7,667


7,871

(18
)
%
(20
)
%

Foreclosed assets













N/A


N/A


Total nonperforming assets

$
6,312

$
7,667

$
7,871

(18
)
%
(20
)
%

Net charge-offs during the quarter

$
965

$
197

$
254

390

%
280

%

Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter

$
274

$
1,331

$
184

(79
)
%
49

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$
48,262

$
48,953

$
47,888

(1
)
%
1

%

Classified assets

$
40,034

$
41,661

$
35,392

(4
)
%
13

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.38
%

1.40
%

1.44
%
(1
)
%
(4
)
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans


764.61
%

638.49
%

608.41
%
20

%
26

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.11
%

0.14
%

0.15
%
(21
)
%
(27
)
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.18
%

0.22
%

0.24
%
(18
)
%
(25
)
%

Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp














Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans


7
%

7
%

6
%
0

%
17

%

Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce














Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans


7
%

7
%

6
%
0

%
17

%

















OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS



































(in $000’s, unaudited)



































Heritage Commerce Corp:














Tangible common equity

(1)

$
522,573

$
515,657

$
500,591

1

%
4

%

Shareholders’ equity / total assets


12.63
%

12.22
%

12.87
%
3

%
(2
)
%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(1)


9.78
%

9.43
%

9.85
%
4

%
(1
)
%

Loan to deposit ratio


74.45
%

72.45
%

75.06
%
3

%
(1
)
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits


24.10
%

25.19
%

27.94
%
(4
)
%
(14
)
%

Total capital ratio


15.9
%

15.6
%

15.6
%
2

%
2

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


13.6
%

13.4
%

13.4
%
1

%
1

%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio


13.6
%

13.4
%

13.4
%
1

%
1

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


9.8
%

9.6
%

10.2
%
2

%
(4
)
%


Heritage Bank of Commerce:














Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(1)


10.15
%

9.79
%

10.22
%
4

%
(1
)
%

Total capital ratio


15.4
%

15.1
%

15.1
%
2

%
2

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


14.1
%

13.9
%

13.9
%
1

%
1

%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio


14.1
%

13.9
%

13.9
%
1

%
1

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


10.2
%

10.0
%

10.6
%
2

%
(4
)
%























(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.



















At or For the Quarter Ended:


CREDIT QUALITY DATA




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,




June 30,




March 31,


(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
















Land and construction loans

$
4,793

$
5,874

$
5,862

$
4,774

$
4,673

Home equity and other loans


927


290


84


108


120

Commercial loans


324


1,014


752


900


1,127

CRE loans





















Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:


6,044


7,178


6,698


5,782


5,920

Loans over 90 days past due
















and still accruing


268


489


460


248


1,951

Total nonperforming loans


6,312


7,667


7,158


6,030


7,871

Foreclosed assets





















Total nonperforming assets

$
6,312

$
7,667

$
7,158

$
6,030

$
7,871

Net charge-offs during the quarter

$
965

$
197

$
288

$
405

$
254

Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter

$
274

$
1,331

$
153

$
471

$
184

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$
48,262

$
48,953

$
47,819

$
47,954

$
47,888

Classified assets

$
40,034

$
41,661

$
32,609

$
33,605

$
35,392

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.38
%

1.40
%

1.40
%

1.42
%

1.44
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans


764.61
%

638.49
%

668.05
%

795.26
%

608.41
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.11
%

0.14
%

0.13
%

0.11
%

0.15
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.18
%

0.22
%

0.21
%

0.18
%

0.24
%

Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
















Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans


7
%

7
%

6
%

6
%

6
%

Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
















Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans


7
%

7
%

6
%

6
%

6
%



















OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS







































(in $000’s, unaudited)







































Heritage Commerce Corp:
















Tangible common equity

(1)

$
522,573

$
515,657

$
510,755

$
504,047

$
500,591

Shareholders’ equity / total assets


12.63
%

12.22
%

12.35
%

12.91
%

12.87
%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(1)


9.78
%

9.43
%

9.50
%

9.91
%

9.85
%

Loan to deposit ratio


74.45
%

72.45
%

72.11
%

76.04
%

75.06
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits


24.10
%

25.19
%

26.90
%

26.71
%

27.94
%

Total capital ratio


15.9
%

15.6
%

15.6
%

15.6
%

15.6
%

Tier 1 capital ratio


13.6
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio


13.6
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


9.8
%

9.6
%

10.0
%

10.2
%

10.2
%


Heritage Bank of Commerce:
















Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(1)


10.15
%

9.79
%

9.86
%

10.28
%

10.22
%

Total capital ratio


15.4
%

15.1
%

15.1
%

15.1
%

15.1
%

Tier 1 capital ratio


14.1
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio


14.1
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


10.2
%

10.0
%

10.4
%

10.6
%

10.6
%

























(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.




















For the Quarter Ended


For the Quarter Ended






March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024













Interest




Average









Interest




Average




NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




(in $000’s, unaudited)


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate




Assets:

















Loans, core bank

$
2,945,072



39,758


5.47
%
$
2,899,347


$
39,852


5.47
%

Prepayment fees







224


0.03
%






35


0.00
%

Bay View Funding factored receivables


60,250



2,942


19.80
%

59,153



3,084


20.74
%

Purchased residential mortgages


427,963



3,597


3.41
%

434,846



3,732


3.41
%

Loan fair value mark / accretion


(1,981
)


181


0.02
%

(2,357
)


429


0.06
%

Loans, gross

(1)(2)


3,431,304



46,702


5.52
%

3,390,989



47,132


5.53
%

Securities - taxable


876,092



5,559


2.57
%

800,174



4,475


2.22
%

Securities - exempt from Federal tax

(3)


30,480



275


3.66
%

30,570



274


3.57
%

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

















in other financial institutions


850,441



9,354


4.46
%

1,014,253



12,220


4.79
%

Total interest earning assets

(3)


5,188,317



61,890


4.84
%

5,235,986



64,101


4.87
%

Cash and due from banks


31,869








32,569







Premises and equipment, net


10,007








10,301







Goodwill and other intangible assets


173,895








174,401







Other assets


155,808








154,583







Total assets

$
5,559,896







$
5,607,840


























Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:

















Deposits:

















Demand, noninterest-bearing

$
1,167,330







$
1,222,393

























Demand, interest-bearing


944,375



1,438


0.62
%

906,581



1,452


0.64
%

Savings and money market


1,323,038



8,073


2.47
%

1,339,397



9,090


2.70
%

Time deposits - under $100


11,383



47


1.67
%

11,388



49


1.71
%

Time deposits - $100 and over


234,421



2,129


3.68
%

234,446



2,310


3.92
%

ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market

















and time deposits


1,036,970



6,248


2.44
%

1,057,286



7,009


2.64
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


3,550,187



17,935


2.05
%

3,549,098



19,910


2.23
%

Total deposits


4,717,517



17,935


1.54
%

4,771,491



19,910


1.66
%



















Short-term borrowings


18







0.00
%

28







0.00
%

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs


39,667



537


5.49
%

39,629



538


5.40
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,589,872



18,472


2.09
%

3,588,755



20,448


2.27
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,

















noninterest-bearing / cost of funds


4,757,202



18,472


1.57
%

4,811,148



20,448


1.69
%

Other liabilities


109,961








110,429







Total liabilities


4,867,163








4,921,577







Shareholders’ equity


692,733








686,263







Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
5,559,896







$
5,607,840

























Net interest income / margin

(3)





43,418


3.39
%




43,653


3.32
%

Less tax equivalent adjustment

(3)





(58
)







(58
)



Net interest income




$
43,360


3.39
%



$
43,595


3.31
%


























(1)

Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.



(2)

Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $214,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $224,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.



(3)

Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financi


a


l


Measures”

in this press release.




















For the Quarter Ended


For the Quarter Ended






March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024













Interest




Average









Interest




Average




NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




(in $000’s, unaudited)


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate




Assets:

















Loans, core bank

$
2,945,072


$
39,758


5.47
%
$
2,795,351


$
37,721


5.43
%

Prepayment fees







224


0.03
%






24


0.00
%

Bay View Funding factored receivables


60,250



2,942


19.80
%

53,511



2,838


21.33
%

Purchased residential mortgages


427,963



3,597


3.41
%

454,240



3,788


3.35
%

Loan fair value mark / accretion


(1,981
)


181


0.02
%

(3,113
)


229


0.03
%

Loans, gross

(1)(2)


3,431,304



46,702


5.52
%

3,299,989



44,600


5.44
%

Securities - taxable


876,092



5,559


2.57
%

1,042,484



6,183


2.39
%

Securities - exempt from Federal tax

(3)


30,480



275


3.66
%

31,939



286


3.60
%

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

















in other financial institutions


850,441



9,354


4.46
%

436,093



5,951


5.49
%

Total interest earning assets

(3)


5,188,317



61,890


4.84
%

4,810,505



57,020


4.77
%

Cash and due from banks


31,869








33,214







Premises and equipment, net


10,007








10,015







Goodwill and other intangible assets


173,895








176,039







Other assets


155,808








148,863







Total assets

$
5,559,896







$
5,178,636


























Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:

















Deposits:

















Demand, noninterest-bearing

$
1,167,330







$
1,177,078

























Demand, interest-bearing


944,375



1,438


0.62
%

920,048



1,554


0.68
%

Savings and money market


1,323,038



8,073


2.47
%

1,067,581



6,649


2.50
%

Time deposits - under $100


11,383



47


1.67
%

10,945



42


1.54
%

Time deposits - $100 and over


234,421



2,129


3.68
%

221,211



2,064


3.75
%

ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market

















and time deposits


1,036,970



6,248


2.44
%

963,287



6,611


2.76
%

Total interest-bearing deposits