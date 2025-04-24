Heritage Commerce Corp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 14% Year-over-Year Increase in Net Income

Heritage Commerce Corp reports Q1 2025 net income of $11.6 million, a 9% increase from Q4 2024.

Heritage Commerce Corp announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $11.6 million, or $0.19 per share, reflecting a 9% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 14% rise compared to the same period last year. Despite facing seasonal challenges like low loan demand and deposit outflows, the company improved its profitability through better net interest margins and strong expense control. Total revenue reached $46.1 million, with noninterest expenses reducing by 3%. Additionally, the efficiency ratio improved to 63.96%, and the company maintained a solid credit quality with nonperforming assets representing only 0.11% of total assets. CEO Clay Jones expressed optimism for continued financial performance amid economic uncertainties, highlighting expectations of growth in loan and deposit activity as well as expense management.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $11.6 million and earnings per share rose to $0.19, reflecting a 9% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 14% increase year-over-year.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) of $16.6 million, up from $16.1 million in the previous quarter and $14.6 million in the same quarter last year, indicating strong profitability.

Improved efficiency ratio of 63.96%, down from 65.35% in the previous quarter, showing better cost management relative to revenue generation.

Tangible book value per share increased to $8.48 from $8.41 in the previous quarter, indicating a strengthening of shareholder equity.

Potential Negatives

Total deposits decreased by $136.8 million, or 3%, indicating customer withdrawal or loss of confidence.

Net charge-offs increased significantly to $965,000 from $197,000 in the previous quarter, which could raise concerns about credit quality and risk management.

The provision for credit losses was reduced dramatically by 79%, potentially signaling a lack of preparedness for future defaults despite rising charge-offs.

FAQ

What were Heritage Commerce Corp's net income results for Q1 2025?

Heritage Commerce Corp reported a net income of $11.6 million for Q1 2025, representing a 9% increase from the previous quarter.

How did the earnings per share change in Q1 2025?

The earnings per share for Q1 2025 increased to $0.19, up 12% compared to $0.17 in Q4 2024.

What factors contributed to the increase in profitability?

Increased profitability was driven by improved net interest margin, strong expense control, and better asset quality during Q1 2025.

How did total deposits change in Q1 2025?

Total deposits decreased by $136.8 million, or 3%, to $4.7 billion at the end of Q1 2025.

What are the key financial metrics for Q1 2025?

Key metrics include an efficiency ratio of 63.96% and a tangible book value per share of $8.48 for Q1 2025.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heritage Commerce Corp





(Nasdaq: HTBK),



(the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. All data are unaudited.







QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:













Net Income









Earnings Per Share









Pre-Provision Net





Revenue ("PPNR")







(1)











Fully Tax Equivalent





("FTE") Net Interest





Margin



(1)











Efficiency Ratio







(1)











Tangible Book Value





Per Share







(1)











































$11.6 million









$





0.19









$16.6 million









3.39





%









63.96





%









$





8.48













































CEO COMMENTARY:







“We delivered a solid quarter of performance with a 9% increase in our level of profitability from the prior quarter,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our balance sheet trends reflected the seasonally low loan demand and deposit outflows in the first quarter, we generated a higher level of profitability due to improved net interest margin, strong expense control, and an improvement in our asset quality. We also redeployed some of our excess liquidity to purchase new investment securities, which we expect will have a positive impact on our net interest income and net interest margin going forward. Our longer-term trends remain positive as well, with notable improvement in many areas compared to the first quarter of last year, including a 14% increase in net income and increases in the annualized returns on average assets and average equity.”





“While economic uncertainty has increased over the past few months, we still expect to deliver solid financial performance in 2025 as we continue to capitalize on our market position to assist new clients that have been impacted by dislocation and disruption in our markets resulting from bank failures and acquisitions. We believe that we will continue to see positive trends in areas such as net interest margin, loan and deposit growth, and expense management, which should lead to strong financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Jones.











LINKED-QUARTER BASIS









YEAR-OVER-YEAR













FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:























Net income of $11.6 million and earnings per share of $0.19, up 9% and 12%, from $10.6 million and $0.17, respectively









Total revenue of $46.1 million, a decrease of 1%, or $314,000, compared to a decrease in noninterest expense of 3%, or $848,000









PPNR



(1)



of $16.6 million, up $534,000 from $16.1 million









Effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to 27.9%













Net income of $11.6 million and earnings per share of $0.19, up 14% and 12%, from $10.2 million and $0.17, respectively









Total revenue of $46.1 million, an increase of 9%, or $3.9 million, compared to an increase in noninterest expense of 7%, or $1.9 million









PPNR



(1)



of $16.6 million, up $2.0 million from $14.6 million









Effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to 29.5%















FINANCIAL CONDITION:



















Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) remained relatively flat at $3.5 billion









Total deposits of $4.7 billion, down $136.8 million, or 3%



Loan to deposit ratio of 74.45%, up from 72.45%









Total shareholders’ equity of $696 million, up $6.5 million













Increase in loans HFI of $150.8 million, or 5%









Increase in total deposits of $238.6 million, or 5%









Loan to deposit ratio of 74.45%, down from 75.06%









Increase in total shareholders’ equity of $19.9 million















CREDIT QUALITY:



















Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.11%, compared to 0.14%









Classified assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.74%













NPAs to total assets of 0.11%, compared to 0.15%









Classified assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.67%















KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:



















FTE net interest margin



(1)



FTE net interest margin of 3.39%, an increase from 3.32%



Return on average tangible assets



(1)



and on tangible common equity



(1)



Return on average tangible assets and on tangible common equity of 0.88% and 9.09%, compared to 0.78% and 8.25%, respectively



Efficiency ratio



(1)



Efficiency ratio of 63.96%, compared to 65.35%



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, compared to 13.4%



Total capital ratio of 15.9%, compared to 15.6%



Tangible common equity ratio



(1)



Tangible common equity ratio of 9.78%, an increase of 4% from 9.43%



Tangible book value per share



(1)



of $8.48, compared to $8.41













FTE net interest margin



(1)



FTE net interest margin of 3.39%, an increase from 3.31%



Return on average tangible assets



(1)



and on tangible common equity



(1)



Return on average tangible assets and on tangible common equity of 0.88% and 9.09%, compared to 0.82% and 8.24%, respectively



Efficiency ratio



(1)



Efficiency ratio of 63.96%, compared to 65.34%



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, compared to 13.4%



Total capital ratio of 15.9%, compared to 15.6%



Tangible common equity ratio



(1)



Tangible common equity ratio of 9.78%, a decrease of 1% from 9.85%



Tangible book value per share



(1)



of $8.48, compared to $8.17



























(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



later in this press release.







Results of Operations:







Net interest income totaled $43.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a slight decrease of $235,000, or 1%, compared to $43.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to two fewer accrual days during the quarter from the prior linked quarter, together with a lower average balance on interest earning assets, which was largely offset by a decrease in rates paid on deposits and a decrease of higher cost deposit balances. Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 10%, compared to $39.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to growth in average earning asset balances, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposit balances.





The FTE net interest margin



(1)



was 3.39% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase over 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of securities and loans, and higher average yields on securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a lower average yield on overnight funds. The FTE net interest margin



(1)



increased from 3.31% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of loans, and higher average yields on securities and loans, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.





We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $184,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2024.





Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.





Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, decreased $314,000, or 1%, to $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $3.9 million, or 9%, from $42.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.





Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $29.5 million, compared to $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to nonrecurring personnel related expenses and legal fees of approximately $1.1 million, and higher professional fees and homeowner association vendor payments during the fourth quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense increased compared to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, and information technology related expenses.





Income tax expense was $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 28.8%, compared to 27.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 29.5% for the first quarter of 2024.





Net income was $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $10.2 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.





For the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s PPNR



(1)



, which is defined as total revenue less noninterest expense, was $16.6 million, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.





The efficiency ratio



(1)



improved to 63.96% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 65.35% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a result of lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower total revenue. The efficiency ratio



(1)



improved from 65.34% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.





Full time equivalent employees were 350 at March 31, 2025 compared to 355 at December 31, 2024, and 351 at March 31, 2024.







(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



later in this press release.







Financial Condition and Capital Management:







Total assets decreased 2% to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in deposits resulting in a decrease in overnight funds. Total assets increased 5% from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, and an increase in loans.





Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) totaled $371.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.3 million at December 31, 2024, and $404.5 million at March 31, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $3.1 million, or $2.3 million net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company purchased $62.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $44.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $151.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.86% and an average life of 4.34 years.





Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000), totaled $576.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $590.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $636.2 million at March 31, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $496.3 million at March 31, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $80.5 million, or $56.7 million net of taxes, which equaled 8.1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.





The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at March 31, 2025 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.





Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, remained flat at $3.5 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $150.8 million, or 5%, from $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, remained flat at $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $175.5 million, or 6%, from $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024.





Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at March 31, 2025, compared to 34% at December 31, 2024, and 28% at March 31, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at December 31, 2024 and 32% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, approximately 24% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 26% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $395.6 million.





Total deposits decreased $136.8 million, or 3%, to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024 due to deposits outflows we typically see in the first quarter, and increased $238.6 million, or 5% from $4.4 billion at March 31, 2024.





The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:































































March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,

















DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS













2025

















2024

















2024















Demand, noninterest-bearing









24





%









25





%









28





%









Demand, interest-bearing









20





%









19





%









21





%









Savings and money market









29





%









28





%









25





%









Time deposits — under $250









1





%









1





%









1





%









Time deposits — $250 and over









5





%









4





%









4





%









ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,













































money market and time deposits









21





%









23





%









21





%









Total deposits









100





%









100





%









100





%





















































The loan to deposit ratio was 74.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 72.45% at December 31, 2024, and 75.06% at March 31, 2024.





The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.2 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024, and $3.0 billion at March 31, 2024.





Total shareholders’ equity was $696.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $689.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $676.3 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 is primarily a function of net income and the decrease in the total accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.





Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.8 million at March 31, 2025 was comprised of unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $2.3 million, a split dollar insurance contracts liability of $2.4 million, a supplemental executive retirement plan liability of $2.2 million, and a $49,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.





The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2025.





Tangible book value per share



(1)



was $8.48 at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.41 at December 31, 2024, and $8.17 at March 31, 2024.





In July 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.







(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



later in this press release.







Credit Quality:







The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $184,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $965,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $197,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $254,000 for the first quarter of 2024. More than half of the net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 related to one commercial contractor that was previously reserved for during the fourth quarter of 2024. The remaining charge-offs were related to five different small businesses in a variety of industries. Four loans were underwritten using a scored small business product whose underwriting guidelines have been tightened since the loans were made.





The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at March 31, 2025 was $48.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 765% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at December 31, 2024 was $49.0 million, or 1.40% of total loans, representing 638% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at March 31, 2024 was $47.9 million, or 1.44% of total loans, representing 608% of total nonperforming loans. The reduction to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our credit assessment and economic factors.





NPAs were $6.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $7.9 million at March 31, 2024. There were no CRE loans in NPAs at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024.





Classified assets totaled $40.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $41.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $35.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The increase in classified assets from March 31, 2024 was primarily the result of one downgraded owner occupied CRE credit, and a number of residential related loans downgraded during the fourth quarter of 2024. The loans are well-collateralized and we do not anticipate to incur losses as a result of the downgrades of these loans.







Heritage Commerce Corp



, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit



www.heritagecommercecorp.com



. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Reclassifications







During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the



“Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin”



tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under



“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”









Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and include: (i) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (ii) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (iii) domestic, international and multinational political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (iv) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (v) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (vi) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vii) the effects of recent wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain clients and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other clients in those and other markets throughout California; (viii) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (ix) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (x) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (xi) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (xii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiii) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (xiv) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (xv) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; and (xvi) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.





Member FDIC







For additional information, contact:







Debbie Reuter





EVP, Corporate Secretary





Direct: (408) 494-4542







Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com





























































































For the Quarter Ended:













Percent Change From:





















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

















March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,





















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024



















Interest income









$





61,832









$





64,043









$





56,960









(3





)





%





9









%









Interest expense













18,472













20,448













17,458









(10





)





%





6









%









Net interest income before provision

































































for credit losses on loans













43,360













43,595













39,502









(1





)





%





10









%









Provision for credit losses on loans













274













1,331













184









(79





)





%





49









%









Net interest income after provision

































































for credit losses on loans













43,086













42,264













39,318









2









%





10









%









Noninterest income:

































































Service charges and fees on deposit

































































accounts













892













885













877









1









%





2









%









FHLB and FRB stock dividends













590













590













591









0









%





0









%









Increase in cash surrender value of

































































life insurance













538













528













518









2









%





4









%









Gain on sales of SBA loans













98













125













178









(22





)





%





(45





)





%









Servicing income













82













77













90









6









%





(9





)





%









Termination fees













87













18













13









383









%





569









%









Other













409













552













371









(26





)





%





10









%









Total noninterest income













2,696













2,775













2,638









(3





)





%





2









%









Noninterest expense:

































































Salaries and employee benefits













16,575













16,976













15,509









(2





)





%





7









%









Occupancy and equipment













2,534













2,495













2,443









2









%





4









%









Professional fees













1,580













1,711













1,327









(8





)





%





19









%









Other













8,767













9,122













8,257









(4





)





%





6









%









Total noninterest expense













29,456













30,304













27,536









(3





)





%





7









%









Income before income taxes













16,326













14,735













14,420









11









%





13









%









Income tax expense













4,700













4,114













4,254









14









%





10









%











Net income













$









11,626













$









10,621













$









10,166











9









%





14









%











































































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





































































(unaudited)































































































Basic earnings per share









$





0.19









$





0.17









$





0.17









12









%





12









%









Diluted earnings per share









$





0.19









$





0.17









$





0.17









12









%





12









%









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













61,479,579













61,320,505













61,186,623









0









%





0









%









Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













61,708,361













61,679,735













61,470,552









0









%





0









%









Common shares outstanding at period-end













61,611,121













61,348,095













61,253,625









0









%





1









%









Dividend per share









$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.13









0









%





0









%









Book value per share









$





11.30









$





11.24









$





11.04









1









%





2









%









Tangible book value per share



(1)











$





8.48









$





8.41









$





8.17









1









%





4









%











































































KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS









































































































(in $000's, unaudited)











































































































Annualized return on average equity













6.81





%









6.16





%









6.08





%





11









%





12









%









Annualized return on average tangible

































































common equity



(1)















9.09





%









8.25





%









8.24





%





10









%





10









%









Annualized return on average assets













0.85





%









0.75





%









0.79





%





13









%





8









%









Annualized return on average tangible assets



(1)















0.88





%









0.78





%









0.82





%





13









%





7









%









Net interest margin (FTE)



(1)















3.39





%









3.32





%









3.31





%





2









%





2









%









Total revenue









$





46,056









$





46,370









$





42,140









(1





)





%





9









%









Pre-provision net revenue



(1)











$





16,600









$





16,066









$





14,604









3









%





14









%









Efficiency ratio



(1)















63.96





%









65.35





%









65.34





%





(2





)





%





(2





)





%











































































AVERAGE BALANCES









































































































(in $000’s, unaudited)











































































































Average assets









$





5,559,896









$





5,607,840









$





5,178,636









(1





)





%





7









%









Average tangible assets



(1)











$





5,386,001









$





5,433,439









$





5,002,597









(1





)





%





8









%









Average earning assets









$





5,188,317









$





5,235,986









$





4,810,505









(1





)





%





8









%









Average loans held-for-sale









$





2,290









$





2,260









$





2,749









1









%





(17





)





%









Average loans held-for-investment









$





3,429,014









$





3,388,729









$





3,297,240









1









%





4









%









Average deposits









$





4,717,517









$





4,771,491









$





4,360,150









(1





)





%





8









%









Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing









$





1,167,330









$





1,222,393









$





1,177,078









(5





)





%





(1





)





%









Average interest-bearing deposits









$





3,550,187









$





3,549,098









$





3,183,072









0









%





12









%









Average interest-bearing liabilities









$





3,589,872









$





3,588,755









$





3,222,603









0









%





11









%









Average equity









$





692,733









$





686,263









$





672,292









1









%





3









%









Average tangible common equity



(1)











$





518,838









$





511,862









$





496,253









1









%





5









%



















































































(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“





Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.































































































For the Quarter Ended:

















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















Interest income









$





61,832









$





64,043









$





60,852









$





58,489









$





56,960













Interest expense













18,472













20,448













21,523













19,622













17,458













Net interest income before provision









































































for credit losses on loans













43,360













43,595













39,329













38,867













39,502













Provision for credit losses on loans













274













1,331













153













471













184













Net interest income after provision









































































for credit losses on loans













43,086













42,264













39,176













38,396













39,318













Noninterest income:









































































Service charges and fees on deposit









































































accounts













892













885













908













891













877













FHLB and FRB stock dividends













590













590













586













588













591













Increase in cash surrender value of









































































life insurance













538













528













530













521













518













Gain on sales of SBA loans













98













125













94













76













178













Servicing income













82













77













108













90













90













Termination fees













87













18













46













100













13













Gain on proceeds from company-owned









































































life insurance













—













—













—













219













—













Other













409













552













554













379













371













Total noninterest income













2,696













2,775













2,826













2,864













2,638













Noninterest expense:









































































Salaries and employee benefits













16,575













16,976













15,673













15,794













15,509













Occupancy and equipment













2,534













2,495













2,599













2,689













2,443













Professional fees













1,580













1,711













1,306













1,072













1,327













Other













8,767













9,122













7,977













8,633













8,257













Total noninterest expense













29,456













30,304













27,555













28,188













27,536













Income before income taxes













16,326













14,735













14,447













13,072













14,420













Income tax expense













4,700













4,114













3,940













3,838













4,254















Net income













$









11,626













$









10,621













$









10,507













$









9,234













$









10,166

























































































PER COMMON SHARE DATA

































































































(unaudited)















































































































Basic earnings per share









$





0.19









$





0.17









$





0.17









$





0.15









$





0.17













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.19









$





0.17









$





0.17









$





0.15









$





0.17













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













61,479,579













61,320,505













61,295,877













61,279,914













61,186,623













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













61,708,361













61,679,735













61,546,157













61,438,088













61,470,552













Common shares outstanding at period-end













61,611,121













61,348,095













61,297,344













61,292,094













61,253,625













Dividend per share









$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.13













Book value per share









$





11.30









$





11.24









$





11.18









$





11.08









$





11.04













Tangible book value per share



(1)











$





8.48









$





8.41









$





8.33









$





8.22









$





8.17























































































KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS













































































































(in $000's, unaudited)



















































































































Annualized return on average equity













6.81





%









6.16





%









6.14





%









5.50





%









6.08





%









Annualized return on average tangible









































































common equity



(1)















9.09





%









8.25





%









8.27





%









7.43





%









8.24





%









Annualized return on average assets













0.85





%









0.75





%









0.78





%









0.71





%









0.79





%









Annualized return on average tangible assets



(1)















0.88





%









0.78





%









0.81





%









0.74





%









0.82





%









Net interest margin (FTE)



(1)















3.39





%









3.32





%









3.15





%









3.23





%









3.31





%









Total revenue









$





46,056









$





46,370









$





42,155









$





41,731









$





42,140













Pre-provision net revenue



(1)











$





16,600









$





16,066









$





14,600









$





13,543









$





14,604













Efficiency ratio



(1)















63.96





%









65.35





%









65.37





%









67.55





%









65.34





%



















































































AVERAGE BALANCES





















































































































(in $000’s, unaudited)



















































































































Average assets









$





5,559,896









$





5,607,840









$





5,352,067









$





5,213,171









$





5,178,636













Average tangible assets



(1)











$





5,386,001









$





5,433,439









$





5,177,114









$





5,037,673









$





5,002,597













Average earning assets









$





5,188,317









$





5,235,986









$





4,980,082









$





4,840,670









$





4,810,505













Average loans held-for-sale









$





2,290









$





2,260









$





1,493









$





1,503









$





2,749













Average loans held-for-investment









$





3,429,014









$





3,388,729









$





3,359,647









$





3,328,358









$





3,297,240













Average deposits









$





4,717,517









$





4,771,491









$





4,525,946









$





4,394,545









$





4,360,150













Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing









$





1,167,330









$





1,222,393









$





1,172,304









$





1,127,145









$





1,177,078













Average interest-bearing deposits









$





3,550,187









$





3,549,098









$





3,353,642









$





3,267,400









$





3,183,072













Average interest-bearing liabilities









$





3,589,872









$





3,588,755









$





3,393,264









$





3,306,972









$





3,222,603













Average equity









$





692,733









$





686,263









$





680,404









$





675,108









$





672,292













Average tangible common equity



(1)











$





518,838









$





511,862









$





505,451









$





499,610









$





496,253































































































(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.























































































End of Period:













Percent Change From:





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,





















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024













2024





















ASSETS



































































Cash and due from banks









$





44,281













$





29,864













$





32,543













48









%





36









%









Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

































































in other financial institutions













700,769

















938,259

















508,816













(25





)





%





38









%









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value













370,976

















256,274

















404,474













45









%





(8





)





%









Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost













576,718

















590,016

















636,249













(2





)





%





(9





)





%









Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs













1,884

















2,375

















1,946













(21





)





%





(3





)





%









Loans - held-for-investment:

































































Commercial













489,241

















531,350

















452,231













(8





)





%





8









%









Real estate:

































































CRE - owner occupied













616,825

















601,636

















585,031













3









%





5









%









CRE - non-owner occupied













1,363,275

















1,341,266

















1,271,184













2









%





7









%









Land and construction













136,106

















127,848

















129,712













6









%





5









%









Home equity













119,138

















127,963

















122,794













(7





)





%





(3





)





%









Multifamily













284,510

















275,490

















269,263













3









%





6









%









Residential mortgages













465,330

















471,730

















490,035













(1





)





%





(5





)





%









Consumer and other













12,741

















14,837

















16,439













(14





)





%





(22





)





%









Loans













3,487,166

















3,492,120

















3,336,689













0









%





5









%









Deferred loan fees, net













(268





)













(183





)













(587





)









46









%





(54





)





%









Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees













3,486,898

















3,491,937

















3,336,102













0









%





5









%









Allowance for credit losses on loans













(48,262





)













(48,953





)













(47,888





)









(1





)





%





1









%









Loans, net













3,438,636

















3,442,984

















3,288,214













0









%





5









%









Company-owned life insurance













81,749

















81,211

















80,007













1









%





2









%









Premises and equipment, net













9,772

















10,140

















9,986













(4





)





%





(2





)





%









Goodwill













167,631

















167,631

















167,631













0









%





0









%









Other intangible assets













5,986

















6,439

















8,074













(7





)





%





(26





)





%









Accrued interest receivable and other assets













115,853

















119,813

















118,134













(3





)





%





(2





)





%











Total assets













$









5,514,255

















$









5,645,006

















$









5,256,074















(2





)





%





5









%











































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































































Liabilities:



































































Deposits:

































































Demand, noninterest-bearing









$





1,128,593













$





1,214,192













$





1,242,059













(7





)





%





(9





)





%









Demand, interest-bearing













949,068

















936,587

















925,100













1









%





3









%









Savings and money market













1,353,293

















1,325,923

















1,124,900













2









%





20









%









Time deposits - under $250













37,592

















38,988

















38,105













(4





)





%





(1





)





%









Time deposits - $250 and over













213,357

















206,755

















200,739













3









%





6









%









ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market

































































and time deposits













1,001,365

















1,097,586

















913,757













(9





)





%





10









%









Total deposits













4,683,268

















4,820,031

















4,444,660













(3





)





%





5









%









Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs













39,691

















39,653

















39,539













0









%





0









%









Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













95,106

















95,595

















95,579













(1





)





%





0









%









Total liabilities













4,818,065

















4,955,279

















4,579,778













(3





)





%





5









%











































































Shareholders’ Equity:



































































Common stock













511,596

















510,070

















507,578













0









%





1









%









Retained earnings













191,401

















187,762

















181,306













2









%





6









%









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(6,807





)













(8,105





)













(12,588





)









(16





)





%





(46





)





%









Total shareholders' equity













696,190

















689,727

















676,296













1









%





3









%











Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













$









5,514,255

















$









5,645,006

















$









5,256,074















(2





)





%





5









%



































































































































































End of Period:













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,













(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















ASSETS







































































Cash and due from banks









$





44,281













$





29,864













$





49,722













$





37,497













$





32,543













Other investments and interest-bearing deposits





































































in other financial institutions













700,769

















938,259

















906,588

















610,763

















508,816













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value













370,976

















256,274

















237,612

















273,043

















404,474













Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost













576,718

















590,016

















604,193

















621,178

















636,249













Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs













1,884

















2,375

















1,649

















1,899

















1,946













Loans - held-for-investment:





































































Commercial













489,241

















531,350

















481,266

















477,929

















452,231













Real estate:





































































CRE - owner occupied













616,825

















601,636

















602,062

















594,504

















585,031













CRE - non-owner occupied













1,363,275

















1,341,266

















1,310,578

















1,283,323

















1,271,184













Land and construction













136,106

















127,848

















125,761

















125,374

















129,712













Home equity













119,138

















127,963

















124,090

















126,562

















122,794













Multifamily













284,510

















275,490

















273,103

















268,968

















269,263













Residential mortgages













465,330

















471,730

















479,524

















484,809

















490,035













Consumer and other













12,741

















14,837

















14,179

















18,758

















16,439













Loans













3,487,166

















3,492,120

















3,410,563

















3,380,227

















3,336,689













Deferred loan fees, net













(268





)













(183





)













(327





)













(434





)













(587





)









Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees













3,486,898

















3,491,937

















3,410,236

















3,379,793

















3,336,102













Allowance for credit losses on loans













(48,262





)













(48,953





)













(47,819





)













(47,954





)













(47,888





)









Loans, net













3,438,636

















3,442,984

















3,362,417

















3,331,839

















3,288,214













Company-owned life insurance













81,749

















81,211

















80,682

















80,153

















80,007













Premises and equipment, net













9,772

















10,140

















10,398

















10,310

















9,986













Goodwill













167,631

















167,631

















167,631

















167,631

















167,631













Other intangible assets













5,986

















6,439

















6,966

















7,521

















8,074













Accrued interest receivable and other assets













115,853

















119,813

















123,738

















121,190

















118,134















Total assets













$









5,514,255

















$









5,645,006

















$









5,551,596

















$









5,263,024

















$









5,256,074





















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































































Liabilities:







































































Deposits:





































































Demand, noninterest-bearing









$





1,128,593













$





1,214,192













$





1,272,139













$





1,187,320













$





1,242,059













Demand, interest-bearing













949,068

















936,587

















913,910

















928,246

















925,100













Savings and money market













1,353,293

















1,325,923

















1,309,676

















1,126,520

















1,124,900













Time deposits - under $250













37,592

















38,988

















39,060

















39,046

















38,105













Time deposits - $250 and over













213,357

















206,755

















196,945

















203,886

















200,739













ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market





































































and time deposits













1,001,365

















1,097,586

















997,803

















959,592

















913,757













Total deposits













4,683,268

















4,820,031

















4,729,533

















4,444,610

















4,444,660













Other short-term borrowings













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs













39,691

















39,653

















39,615

















39,577

















39,539













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













95,106

















95,595

















97,096

















99,638

















95,579













Total liabilities













4,818,065

















4,955,279

















4,866,244

















4,583,825

















4,579,778



















































































Shareholders’ Equity:







































































Common stock













511,596

















510,070

















509,134

















508,343

















507,578













Retained earnings













191,401

















187,762

















185,110

















182,571

















181,306













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(6,807





)













(8,105





)













(8,892





)













(11,715





)













(12,588





)









Total shareholders' equity













696,190

















689,727

















685,352

















679,199

















676,296















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













$









5,514,255

















$









5,645,006

















$









5,551,596

















$









5,263,024

















$









5,256,074









































































































































































At or For the Quarter Ended:













Percent Change From:





















CREDIT QUALITY DATA

















March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,





















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024



















Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:

































































Land and construction loans









$





4,793









$





5,874









$





4,673









(18





)





%





3









%









Home equity and other loans













927













290













120









220









%





673









%









Commercial loans













324













1,014













1,127









(68





)





%





(71





)





%









CRE loans













—













—













—









N/A













N/A

















Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:













6,044













7,178













5,920









(16





)





%





2









%









Loans over 90 days past due

































































and still accruing













268













489













1,951









(45





)





%





(86





)





%









Total nonperforming loans













6,312













7,667













7,871









(18





)





%





(20





)





%









Foreclosed assets













—













—













—









N/A













N/A

















Total nonperforming assets









$





6,312









$





7,667









$





7,871









(18





)





%





(20





)





%









Net charge-offs during the quarter









$





965









$





197









$





254









390









%





280









%









Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter









$





274









$





1,331









$





184









(79





)





%





49









%









Allowance for credit losses on loans









$





48,262









$





48,953









$





47,888









(1





)





%





1









%









Classified assets









$





40,034









$





41,661









$





35,392









(4





)





%





13









%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans













1.38





%









1.40





%









1.44





%





(1





)





%





(4





)





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans













764.61





%









638.49





%









608.41





%





20









%





26









%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.11





%









0.14





%









0.15





%





(21





)





%





(27





)





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans













0.18





%









0.22





%









0.24





%





(18





)





%





(25





)





%









Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp

































































Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans













7





%









7





%









6





%





0









%





17









%









Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce

































































Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans













7





%









7





%









6





%





0









%





17









%











































































OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS













































































































(in $000’s, unaudited)













































































































Heritage Commerce Corp:



































































Tangible common equity



(1)











$





522,573









$





515,657









$





500,591









1









%





4









%









Shareholders’ equity / total assets













12.63





%









12.22





%









12.87





%





3









%





(2





)





%









Tangible common equity / tangible assets



(1)















9.78





%









9.43





%









9.85





%





4









%





(1





)





%









Loan to deposit ratio













74.45





%









72.45





%









75.06





%





3









%





(1





)





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits













24.10





%









25.19





%









27.94





%





(4





)





%





(14





)





%









Total capital ratio













15.9





%









15.6





%









15.6





%





2









%





2









%









Tier 1 capital ratio













13.6





%









13.4





%









13.4





%





1









%





1









%









Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio













13.6





%









13.4





%









13.4





%





1









%





1









%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













9.8





%









9.6





%









10.2





%





2









%





(4





)





%











Heritage Bank of Commerce:



































































Tangible common equity / tangible assets



(1)















10.15





%









9.79





%









10.22





%





4









%





(1





)





%









Total capital ratio













15.4





%









15.1





%









15.1





%





2









%





2









%









Tier 1 capital ratio













14.1





%









13.9





%









13.9





%





1









%





1









%









Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio













14.1





%









13.9





%









13.9





%





1









%





1









%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













10.2





%









10.0





%









10.6





%





2









%





(4





)





%



















































































(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.



























































































At or For the Quarter Ended:

















CREDIT QUALITY DATA

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:









































































Land and construction loans









$





4,793









$





5,874









$





5,862









$





4,774









$





4,673













Home equity and other loans













927













290













84













108













120













Commercial loans













324













1,014













752













900













1,127













CRE loans













—













—













—













—













—













Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:













6,044













7,178













6,698













5,782













5,920













Loans over 90 days past due









































































and still accruing













268













489













460













248













1,951













Total nonperforming loans













6,312













7,667













7,158













6,030













7,871













Foreclosed assets













—













—













—













—













—













Total nonperforming assets









$





6,312









$





7,667









$





7,158









$





6,030









$





7,871













Net charge-offs during the quarter









$





965









$





197









$





288









$





405









$





254













Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter









$





274









$





1,331









$





153









$





471









$





184













Allowance for credit losses on loans









$





48,262









$





48,953









$





47,819









$





47,954









$





47,888













Classified assets









$





40,034









$





41,661









$





32,609









$





33,605









$





35,392













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans













1.38





%









1.40





%









1.40





%









1.42





%









1.44





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans













764.61





%









638.49





%









668.05





%









795.26





%









608.41





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.11





%









0.14





%









0.13





%









0.11





%









0.15





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans













0.18





%









0.22





%









0.21





%









0.18





%









0.24





%









Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp









































































Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans













7





%









7





%









6





%









6





%









6





%









Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce









































































Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans













7





%









7





%









6





%









6





%









6





%



















































































OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS

























































































































(in $000’s, unaudited)

























































































































Heritage Commerce Corp:











































































Tangible common equity



(1)











$





522,573









$





515,657









$





510,755









$





504,047









$





500,591













Shareholders’ equity / total assets













12.63





%









12.22





%









12.35





%









12.91





%









12.87





%









Tangible common equity / tangible assets



(1)















9.78





%









9.43





%









9.50





%









9.91





%









9.85





%









Loan to deposit ratio













74.45





%









72.45





%









72.11





%









76.04





%









75.06





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits













24.10





%









25.19





%









26.90





%









26.71





%









27.94





%









Total capital ratio













15.9





%









15.6





%









15.6





%









15.6





%









15.6





%









Tier 1 capital ratio













13.6





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio













13.6





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













9.8





%









9.6





%









10.0





%









10.2





%









10.2





%











Heritage Bank of Commerce:











































































Tangible common equity / tangible assets



(1)















10.15





%









9.79





%









9.86





%









10.28





%









10.22





%









Total capital ratio













15.4





%









15.1





%









15.1





%









15.1





%









15.1





%









Tier 1 capital ratio













14.1





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio













14.1





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













10.2





%









10.0





%









10.4





%









10.6





%









10.6





%



























































































(1)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.































































































For the Quarter Ended













For the Quarter Ended





























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















































Interest

















Average

































Interest

















Average





















NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN













Average













Income/













Yield/













Average













Income/













Yield/





















(in $000’s, unaudited)













Balance













Expense













Rate













Balance













Expense













Rate





















Assets:















































































Loans, core bank









$





2,945,072

















39,758













5.47





%





$





2,899,347













$





39,852













5.47





%









Prepayment fees













—

















224













0.03





%









—

















35













0.00





%









Bay View Funding factored receivables













60,250

















2,942













19.80





%









59,153

















3,084













20.74





%









Purchased residential mortgages













427,963

















3,597













3.41





%









434,846

















3,732













3.41





%









Loan fair value mark / accretion













(1,981





)













181













0.02





%









(2,357





)













429













0.06





%









Loans, gross



(1)(2)















3,431,304

















46,702













5.52





%









3,390,989

















47,132













5.53





%









Securities - taxable













876,092

















5,559













2.57





%









800,174

















4,475













2.22





%









Securities - exempt from Federal tax



(3)















30,480

















275













3.66





%









30,570

















274













3.57





%









Other investments and interest-bearing deposits













































































in other financial institutions













850,441

















9,354













4.46





%









1,014,253

















12,220













4.79





%









Total interest earning assets



(3)















5,188,317

















61,890













4.84





%









5,235,986

















64,101













4.87





%









Cash and due from banks













31,869





































32,569





































Premises and equipment, net













10,007





































10,301





































Goodwill and other intangible assets













173,895





































174,401





































Other assets













155,808





































154,583





































Total assets









$





5,559,896

































$





5,607,840



















































































































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:















































































Deposits:













































































Demand, noninterest-bearing









$





1,167,330

































$





1,222,393

















































































































Demand, interest-bearing













944,375

















1,438













0.62





%









906,581

















1,452













0.64





%









Savings and money market













1,323,038

















8,073













2.47





%









1,339,397

















9,090













2.70





%









Time deposits - under $100













11,383

















47













1.67





%









11,388

















49













1.71





%









Time deposits - $100 and over













234,421

















2,129













3.68





%









234,446

















2,310













3.92





%









ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market













































































and time deposits













1,036,970

















6,248













2.44





%









1,057,286

















7,009













2.64





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













3,550,187

















17,935













2.05





%









3,549,098

















19,910













2.23





%









Total deposits













4,717,517

















17,935













1.54





%









4,771,491

















19,910













1.66





%





















































































Short-term borrowings













18

















—













0.00





%









28

















—













0.00





%









Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs













39,667

















537













5.49





%









39,629

















538













5.40





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













3,589,872

















18,472













2.09





%









3,588,755

















20,448













2.27





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,













































































noninterest-bearing / cost of funds













4,757,202

















18,472













1.57





%









4,811,148

















20,448













1.69





%









Other liabilities













109,961





































110,429





































Total liabilities













4,867,163





































4,921,577





































Shareholders’ equity













692,733





































686,263





































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





5,559,896

































$





5,607,840

















































































































Net interest income / margin



(3)



























43,418













3.39





%





















43,653













3.32





%









Less tax equivalent adjustment



(3)



























(58





)

































(58





)





















Net interest income





















$





43,360













3.39





%

















$





43,595













3.31





%































































































(1)



Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.







(2)



Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $214,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $224,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.







(3)



Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financi





a





l





Measures”



in this press release.





