Heritage Commerce Corp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 14% Year-over-Year Increase in Net Income

Heritage Commerce Corp reports Q1 2025 net income of $11.6 million, a 9% increase from Q4 2024.
Heritage Commerce Corp announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $11.6 million, or $0.19 per share, reflecting a 9% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 14% rise compared to the same period last year. Despite facing seasonal challenges like low loan demand and deposit outflows, the company improved its profitability through better net interest margins and strong expense control. Total revenue reached $46.1 million, with noninterest expenses reducing by 3%. Additionally, the efficiency ratio improved to 63.96%, and the company maintained a solid credit quality with nonperforming assets representing only 0.11% of total assets. CEO Clay Jones expressed optimism for continued financial performance amid economic uncertainties, highlighting expectations of growth in loan and deposit activity as well as expense management.
- Net income increased to $11.6 million and earnings per share rose to $0.19, reflecting a 9% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 14% increase year-over-year.
- Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) of $16.6 million, up from $16.1 million in the previous quarter and $14.6 million in the same quarter last year, indicating strong profitability.
- Improved efficiency ratio of 63.96%, down from 65.35% in the previous quarter, showing better cost management relative to revenue generation.
- Tangible book value per share increased to $8.48 from $8.41 in the previous quarter, indicating a strengthening of shareholder equity.
- Total deposits decreased by $136.8 million, or 3%, indicating customer withdrawal or loss of confidence.
- Net charge-offs increased significantly to $965,000 from $197,000 in the previous quarter, which could raise concerns about credit quality and risk management.
- The provision for credit losses was reduced dramatically by 79%, potentially signaling a lack of preparedness for future defaults despite rising charge-offs.
What were Heritage Commerce Corp's net income results for Q1 2025?
Heritage Commerce Corp reported a net income of $11.6 million for Q1 2025, representing a 9% increase from the previous quarter.
How did the earnings per share change in Q1 2025?
The earnings per share for Q1 2025 increased to $0.19, up 12% compared to $0.17 in Q4 2024.
What factors contributed to the increase in profitability?
Increased profitability was driven by improved net interest margin, strong expense control, and better asset quality during Q1 2025.
How did total deposits change in Q1 2025?
Total deposits decreased by $136.8 million, or 3%, to $4.7 billion at the end of Q1 2025.
What are the key financial metrics for Q1 2025?
Key metrics include an efficiency ratio of 63.96% and a tangible book value per share of $8.48 for Q1 2025.
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Heritage Commerce Corp
(Nasdaq: HTBK),
(the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. All data are unaudited.
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:
Net Income
Earnings Per Share
Pre-Provision Net
Revenue ("PPNR")
(1)
Fully Tax Equivalent
("FTE") Net Interest
Margin
(1)
Efficiency Ratio
(1)
Tangible Book Value
Per Share
(1)
$11.6 million
$
0.19
$16.6 million
3.39
%
63.96
%
$
8.48
CEO COMMENTARY:
“We delivered a solid quarter of performance with a 9% increase in our level of profitability from the prior quarter,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our balance sheet trends reflected the seasonally low loan demand and deposit outflows in the first quarter, we generated a higher level of profitability due to improved net interest margin, strong expense control, and an improvement in our asset quality. We also redeployed some of our excess liquidity to purchase new investment securities, which we expect will have a positive impact on our net interest income and net interest margin going forward. Our longer-term trends remain positive as well, with notable improvement in many areas compared to the first quarter of last year, including a 14% increase in net income and increases in the annualized returns on average assets and average equity.”
“While economic uncertainty has increased over the past few months, we still expect to deliver solid financial performance in 2025 as we continue to capitalize on our market position to assist new clients that have been impacted by dislocation and disruption in our markets resulting from bank failures and acquisitions. We believe that we will continue to see positive trends in areas such as net interest margin, loan and deposit growth, and expense management, which should lead to strong financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Jones.
LINKED-QUARTER BASIS
YEAR-OVER-YEAR
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
FINANCIAL CONDITION:
CREDIT QUALITY:
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under
“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
later in this press release.
Results of Operations:
Net interest income totaled $43.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a slight decrease of $235,000, or 1%, compared to $43.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to two fewer accrual days during the quarter from the prior linked quarter, together with a lower average balance on interest earning assets, which was largely offset by a decrease in rates paid on deposits and a decrease of higher cost deposit balances. Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 10%, compared to $39.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to growth in average earning asset balances, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposit balances.
The FTE net interest margin
(1)
was 3.39% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase over 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of securities and loans, and higher average yields on securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a lower average yield on overnight funds. The FTE net interest margin
(1)
increased from 3.31% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of loans, and higher average yields on securities and loans, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.
We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $184,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2024.
Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.
Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, decreased $314,000, or 1%, to $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $3.9 million, or 9%, from $42.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.
Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $29.5 million, compared to $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to nonrecurring personnel related expenses and legal fees of approximately $1.1 million, and higher professional fees and homeowner association vendor payments during the fourth quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense increased compared to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, and information technology related expenses.
Income tax expense was $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 28.8%, compared to 27.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 29.5% for the first quarter of 2024.
Net income was $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $10.2 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s PPNR
(1)
, which is defined as total revenue less noninterest expense, was $16.6 million, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.
The efficiency ratio
(1)
improved to 63.96% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 65.35% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a result of lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower total revenue. The efficiency ratio
(1)
improved from 65.34% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.
Full time equivalent employees were 350 at March 31, 2025 compared to 355 at December 31, 2024, and 351 at March 31, 2024.
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under
“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
later in this press release.
Financial Condition and Capital Management:
Total assets decreased 2% to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in deposits resulting in a decrease in overnight funds. Total assets increased 5% from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, and an increase in loans.
Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) totaled $371.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.3 million at December 31, 2024, and $404.5 million at March 31, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $3.1 million, or $2.3 million net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company purchased $62.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $44.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $151.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.86% and an average life of 4.34 years.
Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000), totaled $576.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $590.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $636.2 million at March 31, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $496.3 million at March 31, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $80.5 million, or $56.7 million net of taxes, which equaled 8.1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.
The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at March 31, 2025 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.
Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, remained flat at $3.5 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $150.8 million, or 5%, from $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, remained flat at $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $175.5 million, or 6%, from $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024.
Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at March 31, 2025, compared to 34% at December 31, 2024, and 28% at March 31, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at December 31, 2024 and 32% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, approximately 24% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 26% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.
At March 31, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $395.6 million.
Total deposits decreased $136.8 million, or 3%, to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024 due to deposits outflows we typically see in the first quarter, and increased $238.6 million, or 5% from $4.4 billion at March 31, 2024.
The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS
2025
2024
2024
Demand, noninterest-bearing
24
%
25
%
28
%
Demand, interest-bearing
20
%
19
%
21
%
Savings and money market
29
%
28
%
25
%
Time deposits — under $250
1
%
1
%
1
%
Time deposits — $250 and over
5
%
4
%
4
%
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,
money market and time deposits
21
%
23
%
21
%
Total deposits
100
%
100
%
100
%
The loan to deposit ratio was 74.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 72.45% at December 31, 2024, and 75.06% at March 31, 2024.
The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.2 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024, and $3.0 billion at March 31, 2024.
Total shareholders’ equity was $696.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $689.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $676.3 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 is primarily a function of net income and the decrease in the total accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.8 million at March 31, 2025 was comprised of unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $2.3 million, a split dollar insurance contracts liability of $2.4 million, a supplemental executive retirement plan liability of $2.2 million, and a $49,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.
The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2025.
Tangible book value per share
(1)
was $8.48 at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.41 at December 31, 2024, and $8.17 at March 31, 2024.
In July 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under
“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
later in this press release.
Credit Quality:
The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $184,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $965,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $197,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $254,000 for the first quarter of 2024. More than half of the net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 related to one commercial contractor that was previously reserved for during the fourth quarter of 2024. The remaining charge-offs were related to five different small businesses in a variety of industries. Four loans were underwritten using a scored small business product whose underwriting guidelines have been tightened since the loans were made.
The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at March 31, 2025 was $48.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 765% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at December 31, 2024 was $49.0 million, or 1.40% of total loans, representing 638% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at March 31, 2024 was $47.9 million, or 1.44% of total loans, representing 608% of total nonperforming loans. The reduction to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our credit assessment and economic factors.
NPAs were $6.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $7.9 million at March 31, 2024. There were no CRE loans in NPAs at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024.
Classified assets totaled $40.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $41.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $35.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The increase in classified assets from March 31, 2024 was primarily the result of one downgraded owner occupied CRE credit, and a number of residential related loans downgraded during the fourth quarter of 2024. The loans are well-collateralized and we do not anticipate to incur losses as a result of the downgrades of these loans.
Heritage Commerce Corp
, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit
www.heritagecommercecorp.com
. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reclassifications
During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the
“Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin”
tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under
“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and include: (i) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (ii) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (iii) domestic, international and multinational political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (iv) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (v) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (vi) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vii) the effects of recent wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain clients and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other clients in those and other markets throughout California; (viii) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (ix) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (x) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (xi) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (xii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiii) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (xiv) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (xv) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; and (xvi) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.
Member FDIC
For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com
For the Quarter Ended:
Percent Change From:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$
61,832
$
64,043
$
56,960
(3
)
%
9
%
Interest expense
18,472
20,448
17,458
(10
)
%
6
%
Net interest income before provision
for credit losses on loans
43,360
43,595
39,502
(1
)
%
10
%
Provision for credit losses on loans
274
1,331
184
(79
)
%
49
%
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses on loans
43,086
42,264
39,318
2
%
10
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees on deposit
accounts
892
885
877
1
%
2
%
FHLB and FRB stock dividends
590
590
591
0
%
0
%
Increase in cash surrender value of
life insurance
538
528
518
2
%
4
%
Gain on sales of SBA loans
98
125
178
(22
)
%
(45
)
%
Servicing income
82
77
90
6
%
(9
)
%
Termination fees
87
18
13
383
%
569
%
Other
409
552
371
(26
)
%
10
%
Total noninterest income
2,696
2,775
2,638
(3
)
%
2
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
16,575
16,976
15,509
(2
)
%
7
%
Occupancy and equipment
2,534
2,495
2,443
2
%
4
%
Professional fees
1,580
1,711
1,327
(8
)
%
19
%
Other
8,767
9,122
8,257
(4
)
%
6
%
Total noninterest expense
29,456
30,304
27,536
(3
)
%
7
%
Income before income taxes
16,326
14,735
14,420
11
%
13
%
Income tax expense
4,700
4,114
4,254
14
%
10
%
Net income
$
11,626
$
10,621
$
10,166
9
%
14
%
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)
Basic earnings per share
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.17
12
%
12
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.17
12
%
12
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
61,479,579
61,320,505
61,186,623
0
%
0
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
61,708,361
61,679,735
61,470,552
0
%
0
%
Common shares outstanding at period-end
61,611,121
61,348,095
61,253,625
0
%
1
%
Dividend per share
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
0
%
0
%
Book value per share
$
11.30
$
11.24
$
11.04
1
%
2
%
Tangible book value per share
(1)
$
8.48
$
8.41
$
8.17
1
%
4
%
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(in $000's, unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity
6.81
%
6.16
%
6.08
%
11
%
12
%
Annualized return on average tangible
common equity
(1)
9.09
%
8.25
%
8.24
%
10
%
10
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.85
%
0.75
%
0.79
%
13
%
8
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets
(1)
0.88
%
0.78
%
0.82
%
13
%
7
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
(1)
3.39
%
3.32
%
3.31
%
2
%
2
%
Total revenue
$
46,056
$
46,370
$
42,140
(1
)
%
9
%
Pre-provision net revenue
(1)
$
16,600
$
16,066
$
14,604
3
%
14
%
Efficiency ratio
(1)
63.96
%
65.35
%
65.34
%
(2
)
%
(2
)
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
(in $000’s, unaudited)
Average assets
$
5,559,896
$
5,607,840
$
5,178,636
(1
)
%
7
%
Average tangible assets
(1)
$
5,386,001
$
5,433,439
$
5,002,597
(1
)
%
8
%
Average earning assets
$
5,188,317
$
5,235,986
$
4,810,505
(1
)
%
8
%
Average loans held-for-sale
$
2,290
$
2,260
$
2,749
1
%
(17
)
%
Average loans held-for-investment
$
3,429,014
$
3,388,729
$
3,297,240
1
%
4
%
Average deposits
$
4,717,517
$
4,771,491
$
4,360,150
(1
)
%
8
%
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
$
1,167,330
$
1,222,393
$
1,177,078
(5
)
%
(1
)
%
Average interest-bearing deposits
$
3,550,187
$
3,549,098
$
3,183,072
0
%
12
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,589,872
$
3,588,755
$
3,222,603
0
%
11
%
Average equity
$
692,733
$
686,263
$
672,292
1
%
3
%
Average tangible common equity
(1)
$
518,838
$
511,862
$
496,253
1
%
5
%
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under
“
Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
in this press release.
For the Quarter Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$
61,832
$
64,043
$
60,852
$
58,489
$
56,960
Interest expense
18,472
20,448
21,523
19,622
17,458
Net interest income before provision
for credit losses on loans
43,360
43,595
39,329
38,867
39,502
Provision for credit losses on loans
274
1,331
153
471
184
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses on loans
43,086
42,264
39,176
38,396
39,318
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees on deposit
accounts
892
885
908
891
877
FHLB and FRB stock dividends
590
590
586
588
591
Increase in cash surrender value of
life insurance
538
528
530
521
518
Gain on sales of SBA loans
98
125
94
76
178
Servicing income
82
77
108
90
90
Termination fees
87
18
46
100
13
Gain on proceeds from company-owned
life insurance
—
—
—
219
—
Other
409
552
554
379
371
Total noninterest income
2,696
2,775
2,826
2,864
2,638
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
16,575
16,976
15,673
15,794
15,509
Occupancy and equipment
2,534
2,495
2,599
2,689
2,443
Professional fees
1,580
1,711
1,306
1,072
1,327
Other
8,767
9,122
7,977
8,633
8,257
Total noninterest expense
29,456
30,304
27,555
28,188
27,536
Income before income taxes
16,326
14,735
14,447
13,072
14,420
Income tax expense
4,700
4,114
3,940
3,838
4,254
Net income
$
11,626
$
10,621
$
10,507
$
9,234
$
10,166
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)
Basic earnings per share
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.15
$
0.17
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.15
$
0.17
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
61,479,579
61,320,505
61,295,877
61,279,914
61,186,623
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
61,708,361
61,679,735
61,546,157
61,438,088
61,470,552
Common shares outstanding at period-end
61,611,121
61,348,095
61,297,344
61,292,094
61,253,625
Dividend per share
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.13
Book value per share
$
11.30
$
11.24
$
11.18
$
11.08
$
11.04
Tangible book value per share
(1)
$
8.48
$
8.41
$
8.33
$
8.22
$
8.17
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(in $000's, unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity
6.81
%
6.16
%
6.14
%
5.50
%
6.08
%
Annualized return on average tangible
common equity
(1)
9.09
%
8.25
%
8.27
%
7.43
%
8.24
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.85
%
0.75
%
0.78
%
0.71
%
0.79
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets
(1)
0.88
%
0.78
%
0.81
%
0.74
%
0.82
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
(1)
3.39
%
3.32
%
3.15
%
3.23
%
3.31
%
Total revenue
$
46,056
$
46,370
$
42,155
$
41,731
$
42,140
Pre-provision net revenue
(1)
$
16,600
$
16,066
$
14,600
$
13,543
$
14,604
Efficiency ratio
(1)
63.96
%
65.35
%
65.37
%
67.55
%
65.34
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
(in $000’s, unaudited)
Average assets
$
5,559,896
$
5,607,840
$
5,352,067
$
5,213,171
$
5,178,636
Average tangible assets
(1)
$
5,386,001
$
5,433,439
$
5,177,114
$
5,037,673
$
5,002,597
Average earning assets
$
5,188,317
$
5,235,986
$
4,980,082
$
4,840,670
$
4,810,505
Average loans held-for-sale
$
2,290
$
2,260
$
1,493
$
1,503
$
2,749
Average loans held-for-investment
$
3,429,014
$
3,388,729
$
3,359,647
$
3,328,358
$
3,297,240
Average deposits
$
4,717,517
$
4,771,491
$
4,525,946
$
4,394,545
$
4,360,150
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
$
1,167,330
$
1,222,393
$
1,172,304
$
1,127,145
$
1,177,078
Average interest-bearing deposits
$
3,550,187
$
3,549,098
$
3,353,642
$
3,267,400
$
3,183,072
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,589,872
$
3,588,755
$
3,393,264
$
3,306,972
$
3,222,603
Average equity
$
692,733
$
686,263
$
680,404
$
675,108
$
672,292
Average tangible common equity
(1)
$
518,838
$
511,862
$
505,451
$
499,610
$
496,253
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under
“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
in this press release.
End of Period:
Percent Change From:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
44,281
$
29,864
$
32,543
48
%
36
%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
700,769
938,259
508,816
(25
)
%
38
%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
370,976
256,274
404,474
45
%
(8
)
%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
576,718
590,016
636,249
(2
)
%
(9
)
%
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
1,884
2,375
1,946
(21
)
%
(3
)
%
Loans - held-for-investment:
Commercial
489,241
531,350
452,231
(8
)
%
8
%
Real estate:
CRE - owner occupied
616,825
601,636
585,031
3
%
5
%
CRE - non-owner occupied
1,363,275
1,341,266
1,271,184
2
%
7
%
Land and construction
136,106
127,848
129,712
6
%
5
%
Home equity
119,138
127,963
122,794
(7
)
%
(3
)
%
Multifamily
284,510
275,490
269,263
3
%
6
%
Residential mortgages
465,330
471,730
490,035
(1
)
%
(5
)
%
Consumer and other
12,741
14,837
16,439
(14
)
%
(22
)
%
Loans
3,487,166
3,492,120
3,336,689
0
%
5
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(268
)
(183
)
(587
)
46
%
(54
)
%
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees
3,486,898
3,491,937
3,336,102
0
%
5
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(48,262
)
(48,953
)
(47,888
)
(1
)
%
1
%
Loans, net
3,438,636
3,442,984
3,288,214
0
%
5
%
Company-owned life insurance
81,749
81,211
80,007
1
%
2
%
Premises and equipment, net
9,772
10,140
9,986
(4
)
%
(2
)
%
Goodwill
167,631
167,631
167,631
0
%
0
%
Other intangible assets
5,986
6,439
8,074
(7
)
%
(26
)
%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
115,853
119,813
118,134
(3
)
%
(2
)
%
Total assets
$
5,514,255
$
5,645,006
$
5,256,074
(2
)
%
5
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,128,593
$
1,214,192
$
1,242,059
(7
)
%
(9
)
%
Demand, interest-bearing
949,068
936,587
925,100
1
%
3
%
Savings and money market
1,353,293
1,325,923
1,124,900
2
%
20
%
Time deposits - under $250
37,592
38,988
38,105
(4
)
%
(1
)
%
Time deposits - $250 and over
213,357
206,755
200,739
3
%
6
%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
and time deposits
1,001,365
1,097,586
913,757
(9
)
%
10
%
Total deposits
4,683,268
4,820,031
4,444,660
(3
)
%
5
%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,691
39,653
39,539
0
%
0
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
95,106
95,595
95,579
(1
)
%
0
%
Total liabilities
4,818,065
4,955,279
4,579,778
(3
)
%
5
%
Shareholders’ Equity:
Common stock
511,596
510,070
507,578
0
%
1
%
Retained earnings
191,401
187,762
181,306
2
%
6
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,807
)
(8,105
)
(12,588
)
(16
)
%
(46
)
%
Total shareholders' equity
696,190
689,727
676,296
1
%
3
%
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,514,255
$
5,645,006
$
5,256,074
(2
)
%
5
%
End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
44,281
$
29,864
$
49,722
$
37,497
$
32,543
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
700,769
938,259
906,588
610,763
508,816
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
370,976
256,274
237,612
273,043
404,474
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
576,718
590,016
604,193
621,178
636,249
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs
1,884
2,375
1,649
1,899
1,946
Loans - held-for-investment:
Commercial
489,241
531,350
481,266
477,929
452,231
Real estate:
CRE - owner occupied
616,825
601,636
602,062
594,504
585,031
CRE - non-owner occupied
1,363,275
1,341,266
1,310,578
1,283,323
1,271,184
Land and construction
136,106
127,848
125,761
125,374
129,712
Home equity
119,138
127,963
124,090
126,562
122,794
Multifamily
284,510
275,490
273,103
268,968
269,263
Residential mortgages
465,330
471,730
479,524
484,809
490,035
Consumer and other
12,741
14,837
14,179
18,758
16,439
Loans
3,487,166
3,492,120
3,410,563
3,380,227
3,336,689
Deferred loan fees, net
(268
)
(183
)
(327
)
(434
)
(587
)
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees
3,486,898
3,491,937
3,410,236
3,379,793
3,336,102
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(48,262
)
(48,953
)
(47,819
)
(47,954
)
(47,888
)
Loans, net
3,438,636
3,442,984
3,362,417
3,331,839
3,288,214
Company-owned life insurance
81,749
81,211
80,682
80,153
80,007
Premises and equipment, net
9,772
10,140
10,398
10,310
9,986
Goodwill
167,631
167,631
167,631
167,631
167,631
Other intangible assets
5,986
6,439
6,966
7,521
8,074
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
115,853
119,813
123,738
121,190
118,134
Total assets
$
5,514,255
$
5,645,006
$
5,551,596
$
5,263,024
$
5,256,074
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,128,593
$
1,214,192
$
1,272,139
$
1,187,320
$
1,242,059
Demand, interest-bearing
949,068
936,587
913,910
928,246
925,100
Savings and money market
1,353,293
1,325,923
1,309,676
1,126,520
1,124,900
Time deposits - under $250
37,592
38,988
39,060
39,046
38,105
Time deposits - $250 and over
213,357
206,755
196,945
203,886
200,739
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
and time deposits
1,001,365
1,097,586
997,803
959,592
913,757
Total deposits
4,683,268
4,820,031
4,729,533
4,444,610
4,444,660
Other short-term borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,691
39,653
39,615
39,577
39,539
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
95,106
95,595
97,096
99,638
95,579
Total liabilities
4,818,065
4,955,279
4,866,244
4,583,825
4,579,778
Shareholders’ Equity:
Common stock
511,596
510,070
509,134
508,343
507,578
Retained earnings
191,401
187,762
185,110
182,571
181,306
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,807
)
(8,105
)
(8,892
)
(11,715
)
(12,588
)
Total shareholders' equity
696,190
689,727
685,352
679,199
676,296
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,514,255
$
5,645,006
$
5,551,596
$
5,263,024
$
5,256,074
At or For the Quarter Ended:
Percent Change From:
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
Land and construction loans
$
4,793
$
5,874
$
4,673
(18
)
%
3
%
Home equity and other loans
927
290
120
220
%
673
%
Commercial loans
324
1,014
1,127
(68
)
%
(71
)
%
CRE loans
—
—
—
N/A
N/A
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
6,044
7,178
5,920
(16
)
%
2
%
Loans over 90 days past due
and still accruing
268
489
1,951
(45
)
%
(86
)
%
Total nonperforming loans
6,312
7,667
7,871
(18
)
%
(20
)
%
Foreclosed assets
—
—
—
N/A
N/A
Total nonperforming assets
$
6,312
$
7,667
$
7,871
(18
)
%
(20
)
%
Net charge-offs during the quarter
$
965
$
197
$
254
390
%
280
%
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter
$
274
$
1,331
$
184
(79
)
%
49
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
48,262
$
48,953
$
47,888
(1
)
%
1
%
Classified assets
$
40,034
$
41,661
$
35,392
(4
)
%
13
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.38
%
1.40
%
1.44
%
(1
)
%
(4
)
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
764.61
%
638.49
%
608.41
%
20
%
26
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.11
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
(21
)
%
(27
)
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.24
%
(18
)
%
(25
)
%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
7
%
7
%
6
%
0
%
17
%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
7
%
7
%
6
%
0
%
17
%
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
(in $000’s, unaudited)
Heritage Commerce Corp:
Tangible common equity
(1)
$
522,573
$
515,657
$
500,591
1
%
4
%
Shareholders’ equity / total assets
12.63
%
12.22
%
12.87
%
3
%
(2
)
%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
(1)
9.78
%
9.43
%
9.85
%
4
%
(1
)
%
Loan to deposit ratio
74.45
%
72.45
%
75.06
%
3
%
(1
)
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
24.10
%
25.19
%
27.94
%
(4
)
%
(14
)
%
Total capital ratio
15.9
%
15.6
%
15.6
%
2
%
2
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.6
%
13.4
%
13.4
%
1
%
1
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
13.6
%
13.4
%
13.4
%
1
%
1
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.8
%
9.6
%
10.2
%
2
%
(4
)
%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
(1)
10.15
%
9.79
%
10.22
%
4
%
(1
)
%
Total capital ratio
15.4
%
15.1
%
15.1
%
2
%
2
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
14.1
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
1
%
1
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
14.1
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
1
%
1
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.2
%
10.0
%
10.6
%
2
%
(4
)
%
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under
“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
in this press release.
At or For the Quarter Ended:
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
Land and construction loans
$
4,793
$
5,874
$
5,862
$
4,774
$
4,673
Home equity and other loans
927
290
84
108
120
Commercial loans
324
1,014
752
900
1,127
CRE loans
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
6,044
7,178
6,698
5,782
5,920
Loans over 90 days past due
and still accruing
268
489
460
248
1,951
Total nonperforming loans
6,312
7,667
7,158
6,030
7,871
Foreclosed assets
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
6,312
$
7,667
$
7,158
$
6,030
$
7,871
Net charge-offs during the quarter
$
965
$
197
$
288
$
405
$
254
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter
$
274
$
1,331
$
153
$
471
$
184
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
48,262
$
48,953
$
47,819
$
47,954
$
47,888
Classified assets
$
40,034
$
41,661
$
32,609
$
33,605
$
35,392
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.38
%
1.40
%
1.40
%
1.42
%
1.44
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans
764.61
%
638.49
%
668.05
%
795.26
%
608.41
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.11
%
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.11
%
0.15
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.21
%
0.18
%
0.24
%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
7
%
7
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans
7
%
7
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
(in $000’s, unaudited)
Heritage Commerce Corp:
Tangible common equity
(1)
$
522,573
$
515,657
$
510,755
$
504,047
$
500,591
Shareholders’ equity / total assets
12.63
%
12.22
%
12.35
%
12.91
%
12.87
%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
(1)
9.78
%
9.43
%
9.50
%
9.91
%
9.85
%
Loan to deposit ratio
74.45
%
72.45
%
72.11
%
76.04
%
75.06
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
24.10
%
25.19
%
26.90
%
26.71
%
27.94
%
Total capital ratio
15.9
%
15.6
%
15.6
%
15.6
%
15.6
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.6
%
13.4
%
13.4
%
13.4
%
13.4
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
13.6
%
13.4
%
13.4
%
13.4
%
13.4
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.8
%
9.6
%
10.0
%
10.2
%
10.2
%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
(1)
10.15
%
9.79
%
9.86
%
10.28
%
10.22
%
Total capital ratio
15.4
%
15.1
%
15.1
%
15.1
%
15.1
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
14.1
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
14.1
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
13.9
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.2
%
10.0
%
10.4
%
10.6
%
10.6
%
(1)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under
“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
in this press release.
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(in $000’s, unaudited)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Loans, core bank
$
2,945,072
39,758
5.47
%
$
2,899,347
$
39,852
5.47
%
Prepayment fees
—
224
0.03
%
—
35
0.00
%
Bay View Funding factored receivables
60,250
2,942
19.80
%
59,153
3,084
20.74
%
Purchased residential mortgages
427,963
3,597
3.41
%
434,846
3,732
3.41
%
Loan fair value mark / accretion
(1,981
)
181
0.02
%
(2,357
)
429
0.06
%
Loans, gross
(1)(2)
3,431,304
46,702
5.52
%
3,390,989
47,132
5.53
%
Securities - taxable
876,092
5,559
2.57
%
800,174
4,475
2.22
%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax
(3)
30,480
275
3.66
%
30,570
274
3.57
%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
850,441
9,354
4.46
%
1,014,253
12,220
4.79
%
Total interest earning assets
(3)
5,188,317
61,890
4.84
%
5,235,986
64,101
4.87
%
Cash and due from banks
31,869
32,569
Premises and equipment, net
10,007
10,301
Goodwill and other intangible assets
173,895
174,401
Other assets
155,808
154,583
Total assets
$
5,559,896
$
5,607,840
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,167,330
$
1,222,393
Demand, interest-bearing
944,375
1,438
0.62
%
906,581
1,452
0.64
%
Savings and money market
1,323,038
8,073
2.47
%
1,339,397
9,090
2.70
%
Time deposits - under $100
11,383
47
1.67
%
11,388
49
1.71
%
Time deposits - $100 and over
234,421
2,129
3.68
%
234,446
2,310
3.92
%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
and time deposits
1,036,970
6,248
2.44
%
1,057,286
7,009
2.64
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,550,187
17,935
2.05
%
3,549,098
19,910
2.23
%
Total deposits
4,717,517
17,935
1.54
%
4,771,491
19,910
1.66
%
Short-term borrowings
18
—
0.00
%
28
—
0.00
%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
39,667
537
5.49
%
39,629
538
5.40
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,589,872
18,472
2.09
%
3,588,755
20,448
2.27
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds
4,757,202
18,472
1.57
%
4,811,148
20,448
1.69
%
Other liabilities
109,961
110,429
Total liabilities
4,867,163
4,921,577
Shareholders’ equity
692,733
686,263
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,559,896
$
5,607,840
Net interest income / margin
(3)
43,418
3.39
%
43,653
3.32
%
Less tax equivalent adjustment
(3)
(58
)
(58
)
Net interest income
$
43,360
3.39
%
$
43,595
3.31
%
(1)
Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)
Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $214,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $224,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
(3)
Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under
“Non-GAAP Financi
a
l
Measures”
in this press release.
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(in $000’s, unaudited)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Loans, core bank
$
2,945,072
$
39,758
5.47
%
$
2,795,351
$
37,721
5.43
%
Prepayment fees
—
224
0.03
%
—
24
0.00
%
Bay View Funding factored receivables
60,250
2,942
19.80
%
53,511
2,838
21.33
%
Purchased residential mortgages
427,963
3,597
3.41
%
454,240
3,788
3.35
%
Loan fair value mark / accretion
(1,981
)
181
0.02
%
(3,113
)
229
0.03
%
Loans, gross
(1)(2)
3,431,304
46,702
5.52
%
3,299,989
44,600
5.44
%
Securities - taxable
876,092
5,559
2.57
%
1,042,484
6,183
2.39
%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax
(3)
30,480
275
3.66
%
31,939
286
3.60
%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
in other financial institutions
850,441
9,354
4.46
%
436,093
5,951
5.49
%
Total interest earning assets
(3)
5,188,317
61,890
4.84
%
4,810,505
57,020
4.77
%
Cash and due from banks
31,869
33,214
Premises and equipment, net
10,007
10,015
Goodwill and other intangible assets
173,895
176,039
Other assets
155,808
148,863
Total assets
$
5,559,896
$
5,178,636
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$
1,167,330
$
1,177,078
Demand, interest-bearing
944,375
1,438
0.62
%
920,048
1,554
0.68
%
Savings and money market
1,323,038
8,073
2.47
%
1,067,581
6,649
2.50
%
Time deposits - under $100
11,383
47
1.67
%
10,945
42
1.54
%
Time deposits - $100 and over
234,421
2,129
3.68
%
221,211
2,064
3.75
%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market
and time deposits
1,036,970
6,248
2.44
%
963,287
6,611
2.76
%
Total interest-bearing deposits