Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Financial Results for Q2 and First Half of 2025

Heritage Commerce Corp reports Q2 2025 net income of $6.4 million, adjusted net income of $13 million, amid legal settlement charges.

Quiver AI Summary

Heritage Commerce Corp reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, revealing a net income of $6.4 million or $0.10 per share, which reflects a substantial decrease from the prior year. However, adjusted net income, which excludes significant legal settlement charges, was $13.0 million or $0.21 per share, marking an 11% increase from the previous quarter. The company's revenue rose to $47.8 million, a 15% year-over-year growth, attributed to improved loan growth and a stable net interest margin of 3.54%. Despite a seasonal decline in deposits, the bank maintained strong loan quality with nonperforming assets at just 0.11% of total assets. CEO Clay Jones expressed confidence in the company's robust balance sheet, emphasizing its strong capital and liquidity positions, and indicated expectations of continued positive trends in loan growth amid economic fluctuations.

Potential Positives

Adjusted net income increased by 40% year-over-year to $13.0 million, highlighting improved profitability.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.21, showing strong performance compared to prior periods.

Total revenue grew by 15% year-over-year to $47.8 million, indicating positive business momentum.

Efficiency ratio improved to 61.01%, showcasing better cost management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Reported net income decreased by 45% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Legal settlement charges of $9.2 million impact financials, raising concerns about operational issues and potential liabilities.

Total deposits declined by $55.9 million, or 1%, suggesting potential challenges in client retention and overall financial stability.

FAQ

What are Heritage Commerce Corp's second quarter 2025 earnings?

Heritage Commerce Corp reported net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.10 for the second quarter of 2025.

How did adjusted earnings compare for the second quarter?

The adjusted net income was $13.0 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, marking an 11% increase from the previous quarter.

What was the reported net interest margin for the second quarter?

The reported FTE net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.54%, increasing from 3.39% in the prior quarter.

How did total deposits change in the second quarter?

Total deposits decreased by $55.9 million or 1%, totaling $4.6 billion by June 30, 2025.

What trends did the CEO highlight regarding loan growth?

CEO Clay Jones noted positive loan growth trends and a diversified portfolio despite seasonal deposit outflows.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HTBK Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $HTBK Data Alerts

$HTBK insiders have traded $HTBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTSON CLAY JR JONES (President and CEO) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $50,063

JACK W CONNER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $42,080

SUSAN SVENSSON JUST (EVP/Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,602 shares for an estimated $15,588

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HTBK stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HTBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTBK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HTBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HTBK forecast page.

$HTBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HTBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $11.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $11.0 on 04/25/2025

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heritage Commerce Corp





(Nasdaq: HTBK),



(the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025. All data are unaudited.











REPORTED SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:









































Net Income









Earnings Per Share









Pre-Provision Net Revenue





("PPNR")







(1)











Fully Tax Equivalent





("FTE") Net Interest





Margin







(1)











Efficiency Ratio







(1)











Tangible Book Value Per





Share







(1)











































$6.4 million









$





0.10









$9.4 million









3.54









%









80.23









%









$





8.49





















































ADJUSTED SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:







(









1









)



















































Net Income









Earnings Per Share









PPNR







(1)











FTE Net Interest Margin







(1)











Efficiency Ratio







(1)











Tangible Book Value Per





Share







(1)







































































$13.0 million









$





0.21









$18.6 million









3.54









%









61.01









%









$





8.59





















































CEO COMMENTARY:







“We executed well in the second quarter, generating a higher level of net income and earnings per share, excluding significant charges primarily related to a legal settlement,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We had positive trends in loan growth, an expansion in our net interest margin, and stable asset quality, while deposits declined due to seasonal outflows that we typically see in the second quarter. Our loan growth was well diversified across our portfolios. We continue to successfully add new clients by offering a superior banking experience and generate loan growth while maintaining our disciplined underwriting and pricing criteria.”





“We have a strong balance sheet with a high level of capital and liquidity and healthy asset quality, which provides a strong foundation to weather periods of economic volatility. We are well positioned to navigate the current environment and expect to see positive trends in loan growth, the net interest margin, and expense management,” said Mr. Jones.























LINKED-QUARTER BASIS









YEAR-OVER-YEAR













FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:















• Total revenue of $47.8 million, an increase of 4%, or $1.7 million





• Noninterest expense of $38.3 million includes an accrual of $9.2 million for pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement





• Reported net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.10, down 45% and 47%, from $11.6 million and $0.19, respectively





• Adjusted net income



(1)



of $13.0 million and adjusted earnings per share



(1)



of $0.21, both metrics up 11% from $11.6 million and $0.19, respectively









• Total revenue of $47.8 million, an increase of 15%, or $6.1 million





• Noninterest expense of $38.3 million includes an accrual of $9.2 million for pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement





• Reported net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.10, down 31% and 33%, from $9.2 million and $0.15, respectively





• Adjusted net income



(1)



of $13.0 million and adjusted earnings per share



(1)



of $0.21, both metrics up 40% from $9.2 million and $0.15, respectively











FINANCIAL CONDITION:















• Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) of $3.5 billion, up $47.4 million or 1%





• Total deposits of $4.6 billion, down $55.9 million, or 1%





• Loan to deposit ratio of 76.38%, up from 74.45%





• Total shareholders’ equity of $694.7 million, down $1.5 million









• Increase in loans HFI of $154.5 million, or 5%









• Increase in total deposits of $182.7 million, or 4%





• Loan to deposit ratio of 76.38%, up from 76.04%





• Increase in total shareholders’ equity of $15.5 million











CREDIT QUALITY:















• Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.11% for both quarters





• NPAs to total assets of 0.11% for both quarters









• Classified assets to total assets of 0.69%, compared to 0.73%





• Classified assets to total assets of 0.69%, compared to 0.64%











KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:















• FTE net interest margin



(1)



of 3.54%, an increase from 3.39%





• Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.3%, compared to 13.6%





• Total capital ratio of 15.5%, compared to 15.9%





• Tangible common equity ratio



(1)



of 9.85%, an increase of 1% from 9.78%









• FTE net interest margin



(1)



of 3.54%, an increase from 3.26%





• Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.3%, compared to 13.4%





• Total capital ratio of 15.5%, compared to 15.6%





• Tangible common equity ratio



(1)



of 9.85%, a decrease of 1% from 9.91%











(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release. All references to “adjusted” operating metrics exclude the $9.2 million of charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 as presented in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.













Results of Operations:







Reported net income was $6.4 million, or $0.10 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income



(2)



was $13.0 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $9.2 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 0.47% and annualized return on average equity was 3.68% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.85% and 6.81%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025, and 0.71% and 5.50%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets



(2)



was 0.95% and adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity



(2)



was 9.92% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.85% and 9.09%, respectively, for the first quarter ended of 2025, and 0.71% and 7.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.





Reported net income was $18.0 million, or $0.29 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025. Adjusted net income



(2)



was $24.6 million, or $0.40 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.32 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 0.66% and annualized return on average equity was 5.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.75% and 5.79%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets



(2)



was 0.90% and annualized return on average tangible common equity



(2)



was 9.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.75% and 7.84%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.





Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, increased $1.7 million, or 4%, to $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, and increased $6.1 million, or 15%, from $41.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Total revenue increased $9.9 million, or 12%, to $93.8 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $83.9 million for the first six months of 2024.





For the second quarter and first six months of 2025, the Company’s reported PPNR



(2)



, which is defined as total revenue less adjusted noninterest expense



(2)



was $9.4 million and $26.0 million, respectively. The adjusted PPNR



(2)



was $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months of 2025, the Company’s adjusted PPNR



(2)



was $35.2 million, compared to $28.1 million for the six months of 2024.





Net interest income totaled $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.4 million, or 3%, compared to $43.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The FTE net interest margin



(2)



was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase over 3.39% for the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in the average yields and average balances of loans and securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances of deposits resulting in a lower average balance of overnight funds.





Net interest income increased $5.9 million, or 15%, to $44.8 million, compared to $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The FTE net interest margin



(2)



increased from 3.23% for the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average yields and average balances of loans and securities, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.





For the first six months of 2025, net interest income increased $9.8 million, or 12% to $88.2 million, compared to $78.4 million for the first six months of 2024. The FTE net interest margin



(2)



increased 20 basis points to 3.47% for the first six months of 2025, from 3.27% for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of average interest earning assets, and an increase in the average yields on loans and securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on client deposits and a lower yield on overnight funds.





We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $516,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, and $471,000 for the second quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $790,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $655,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 was primarily due to loan growth.





Total noninterest income increased to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher termination and facility fees. The increase in noninterest income in the second quarter of 2025 was partially offset by a $219,000 gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance in the second quarter of 2024.





Total noninterest income increased 3% to $5.7 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to higher termination and facility fees, partially offset by a $219,000 gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance in the first six months of 2024.







(2)



This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.





Reported noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 and first six months of 2025 totaled $38.3 million and $67.8 million, respectively. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded expenses of $9.2 million, primarily due to pre-tax charges related to the settlement of certain litigation matters, including the anticipated settlement of a previously disclosed class action and California Private Attorneys General Act (“PAGA”) lawsuit that alleged the violation of certain California wage-and-hour and related laws and regulations, and charges related to the planned closure of a Bank branch. Adjusted noninterest expense



(3)



was $29.1 million, compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense



(3)



for the first six months of 2025 was $58.6 million, compared to $55.7 million for the first six months of 2024.





Income tax expense decreased to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.5%, compared to 28.8% for the first quarter of 2025, and 29.4% for the second quarter of 2024.





Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $7.2 million, compared to $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for six months ended June 30, 2025 was 28.7%, compared to 29.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.





The reported efficiency ratio



(3)



for the second quarter and first six month of 2025 was 80.23% and 72.24%, respectively. The adjusted efficiency ratio



(3)



improved to 61.01% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 63.96% for the first quarter of 2025, as a result of higher total revenue. The adjusted efficiency ratio



(3)



improved from 67.55% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio



(3)



improved to 62.45% for the first six months of 2025 from 66.44% for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense.





Full time equivalent employees were 350 at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and 353 at June 30, 2024.







Financial Condition and Capital Management:







Total assets remained relatively flat at $5.5 billion at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Total assets increased 4% from $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, and an increase in loans.





Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) decreased to $307.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $371.0 million at March 31, 2025, primarily due to maturities and paydowns, partially offset by purchases. Investment securities available-for-sale totaled $273.0 million at June 30, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $448,000, or $396,000 net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025.





During the first six months of 2025, the Company purchased $87.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $79.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $211.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.82% and an average life of 4.55 years.





Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of ($16,000), totaled $561.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $576.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $621.2 million at June 30, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $486.5 million at June 30, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $74.7 million, or $52.7 million net of taxes, which equaled 7.6% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025.





The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at June 30, 2025 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.





Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, increased $47.4 million, or 1% to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.5 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $154.5 million, or 5%, from $3.4 billion at June 30, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, increased $58.3 million, or 2% to $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $184.9 million, or 6%, from $2.9 billion at June 30, 2024.





Commercial and industrial line utilization was 32% at June 30, 2025, compared to 31% at both March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 31% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at March 31, 2025 and 32% at June 30, 2024. Approximately 24% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, compared to 27% at June 30, 2024.





At June 30, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $311.0 million.







(3)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.











Total deposits decreased $55.9 million, or 1%, to $4.6 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily due to season outflows. Total deposits increased $182.7 million, or 4% from $4.4 billion at June 30, 2024.





The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:































































June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,

















DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS













2025

















2025

















2024















Demand, noninterest-bearing









25





%









24





%









27





%









Demand, interest-bearing









21





%









20





%









21





%









Savings and money market









28





%









29





%









25





%









Time deposits — under $250









1





%









1





%









1





%









Time deposits — $250 and over









4





%









5





%









4





%









Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry













































Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money













































market and time deposits









21





%









21





%









22





%









Total deposits









100





%









100





%









100





%









The loan to deposit ratio was 76.38% at June 30, 2025, compared to 74.45% at March 31, 2025, and 76.04% at June 30, 2024.





The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 billion at March 31, 2025, and $3.0 billion at June 30, 2024.





Total shareholders’ equity was $694.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $696.2 million at March 31, 2025, and $679.2 million at June 30, 2024. The change in shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025 is primarily a function of net income and the decrease in the total accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.





Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.0 million at June 30, 2025 was comprised of $2.5 million in actuarial losses associated with split dollar insurance contracts, $2.2 million in actuarial losses associated with the supplemental executive retirement plan, unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $396,000, and a $42,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.





The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2025.





Reported tangible book value per share



(4)



was $8.49 at June 30, 2025. Adjusted tangible book value per share



(4)



was $8.59 at June 30, 2025, compared to $8.48 at March 31, 2025, and $8.22 at June 30, 2024.





The Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15.0 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock under its share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in July 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 207,989 shares of its common stock with a weighted average price of $9.19 for a total of $1.9 million. The remaining capacity under this share repurchase program was $13.1 million at June 30, 2025. In July 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors extended the program for one year, expiring on July 31, 2026.







Credit Quality:







The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $516,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $274,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses on loans of $471,000 for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $145,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $965,000 for the first quarter of 2025, and $405,000 for the second quarter of 2024.





The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $790,000 for the first six months of 2025, compared to a $655,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first six months of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $659,000 for the first six months of 2024.





The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at June 30, 2025 was $48.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 787% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at March 31, 2025 was $48.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 765% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at June 30, 2024 was $48.0 million, or 1.42% of total loans, representing 795% of total nonperforming loans. The reduction to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our credit assessment and economic factors.





NPAs were $6.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $6.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $6.0 million at June 30, 2024. There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024.





Classified assets totaled $37.5 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $40.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, and $33.6 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2024.







(4)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.













Heritage Commerce Corp



, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit



www.heritagecommercecorp.com



. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Reclassifications







During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the



“Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin”



tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These measures include “adjusted” operating metrics that have been adjusted to exclude notable expenses incurred in the second quarter as well as other performance measures and ratios adjusted for notable items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability between periods and in some instances are common in the banking industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under



“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”









Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, loan growth, expenses, net interest margin, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and include: (i) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (such as, but not limited to, ransomware, data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft) affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (ii) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (iii) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (iv) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (v) the effects of recent wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain clients and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other clients in those and other markets throughout California; (vi) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vii) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (viii) political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (ix) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (x) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (xi) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (xii) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (xiii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiv) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; (xv) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; and (xvi) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.





Member FDIC







For additional information, email:









InvestorRelations@herbank.com

































































































































For the Quarter Ended:













Percent Change From:





















For the Six Months Ended:













CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

















June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,

























June 30,

















June 30,

















Percent





















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025













2025













2024













2025

















2024

























2025













2024













Change



















Interest income









$





63,025









$





61,832









$





58,489









2









%





8









%









$





124,857









$





115,450









8









%









Interest expense













18,220













18,472













19,622









(1





)





%





(7





)





%













36,692













37,080









(1





)





%









Net interest income before provision





































































































for credit losses on loans













44,805













43,360













38,867









3









%





15









%













88,165













78,370









12









%









Provision for credit losses on loans













516













274













471









88









%





10









%













790













655









21









%









Net interest income after provision





































































































for credit losses on loans













44,289













43,086













38,396









3









%





15









%













87,375













77,715









12









%









Noninterest income:





































































































Service charges and fees on deposit





































































































accounts













929













892













891









4









%





4









%













1,821













1,768









3









%









FHLB and FRB stock dividends













584













590













588









(1





)





%





(1





)





%













1,174













1,178





















Increase in cash surrender value of





































































































life insurance













548













538













521









2









%





5









%













1,086













1,039









5









%









Termination fees













227













87













100









161









%





127









%













314













113









178









%









Gain on sales of SBA loans













87













98













76









(11





)





%





14









%













185













254









(27





)





%









Servicing income













61













82













90









(26





)





%





(32





)





%













143













180









(21





)





%









Gain on proceeds from company-owned





































































































life insurance













—













—













219









N/A









(100





)





%













—













219









(100





)





%









Other













541













409













379









32









%





43









%













950













750









27









%









Total noninterest income













2,977













2,696













2,864









10









%





4









%













5,673













5,501









3









%









Noninterest expense:





































































































Salaries and employee benefits













16,227













16,575













15,794









(2





)





%





3









%













32,802













31,303









5









%









Occupancy and equipment













2,525













2,534













2,689









0









%





(6





)





%













5,059













5,132









(1





)





%









Professional fees













1,819













1,580













1,072









15









%





70









%













3,399













2,399









42









%









Other













17,764













8,767













8,633









103









%





106









%













26,531













16,890









57









%









Total noninterest expense













38,335













29,456













28,188









30









%





36









%













67,791













55,724









22









%









Income before income taxes













8,931













16,326













13,072









(45





)





%





(32





)





%













25,257













27,492









(8





)





%









Income tax expense













2,542













4,700













3,838









(46





)





%





(34





)





%













7,242













8,092









(11





)





%











Net income













$









6,389













$









11,626













$









9,234











(45





)





%





(31





)





%











$









18,015













$









19,400











(7





)





%















































































































PER COMMON SHARE DATA









































































































(unaudited)















































































































































Basic earnings per share









$





0.10









$





0.19









$





0.15









(47





)





%





(33





)





%









$





0.29









$





0.32









(9





)





%









Diluted earnings per share









$





0.10









$





0.19









$





0.15









(47





)





%





(33





)





%









$





0.29









$





0.32









(9





)





%









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













61,508,180













61,479,579













61,279,914









0









%





0









%













61,493,880













61,233,269









0









%









Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













61,624,600













61,708,361













61,438,088









0









%





0









%













61,664,942













61,446,484









0









%









Common shares outstanding at period-end













61,446,763













61,611,121













61,292,094









0









%





0









%













61,446,763













61,292,094









0









%









Dividend per share









$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.13









0









%





0









%









$





0.26









$





0.26









0









%









Book value per share









$





11.31









$





11.30









$





11.08









0









%





2









%









$





11.31









$





11.08









2









%









Tangible book value per share



(1)











$





8.49









$





8.48









$





8.22









0









%





3









%









$





8.49









$





8.22









3









%















































































































KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

































































































































































(in $000's, unaudited)



































































































































































Annualized return on average equity













3.68





%









6.81





%









5.50





%





(46





)





%





(33





)





%













5.23





%









5.79





%





(10





)





%









Annualized return on average tangible





































































































common equity



(1)















4.89





%









9.09





%









7.43





%





(46





)





%





(34





)





%













6.97





%









7.84





%





(11





)





%









Annualized return on average assets













0.47





%









0.85





%









0.71





%





(45





)





%





(34





)





%













0.66





%









0.75





%





(12





)





%









Annualized return on average tangible assets



(1)















0.48





%









0.88





%









0.74





%





(45





)





%





(35





)





%













0.68





%









0.78





%





(13





)





%









Net interest margin (FTE)



(1)















3.54





%









3.39





%









3.23





%





4









%





10









%













3.47





%









3.27





%





6









%









Total revenue









$





47,782









$





46,056









$





41,731









4









%





15









%













93,838













83,871









12









%









Pre-provision net revenue



(1)











$





9,447









$





16,600









$





13,543









(43





)





%





(30





)





%













26,047













28,147









(7





)





%









Efficiency ratio



(1)















80.23





%









63.96





%









67.55





%





25









%





19









%













72.24





%









66.44





%





9









%















































































































AVERAGE BALANCES

































































































































































(in $000’s, unaudited)



































































































































































Average assets









$





5,458,420









$





5,559,896









$





5,213,171









(2





)





%





5









%









$





5,508,878









$





5,195,903









6









%









Average tangible assets



(1)











$





5,284,972









$





5,386,001









$





5,037,673









(2





)





%





5









%









$





5,335,207









$





5,020,134









6









%









Average earning assets









$





5,087,089









$





5,188,317









$





4,840,670









(2





)





%





5









%









$





5,137,424









$





4,825,587









6









%









Average loans held-for-sale









$





2,250









$





2,290









$





1,503









(2





)





%





50









%









$





2,270









$





2,126









7









%









Average loans held-for-investment









$





3,504,518









$





3,429,014









$





3,328,358









2









%





5









%









$





3,466,975









$





3,312,799









5









%









Average deposits









$





4,618,007









$





4,717,517









$





4,394,545









(2





)





%





5









%









$





4,667,487









$





4,377,347









7









%









Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing









$





1,146,494









$





1,167,330









$





1,127,145









(2





)





%





2









%









$





1,156,854









$





1,152,111









0









%









Average interest-bearing deposits









$





3,471,513









$





3,550,187









$





3,267,400









(2





)





%





6









%









$





3,510,633









$





3,225,236









9









%









Average interest-bearing liabilities









$





3,511,237









$





3,589,872









$





3,306,972









(2





)





%





6









%









$





3,550,338









$





3,264,788









9









%









Average equity









$





697,016









$





692,733









$





675,108









1









%





3









%









$





694,886









$





673,700









3









%









Average tangible common equity



(1)











$





523,568









$





518,838









$





499,610









1









%





5









%









$





521,215









$





497,931









5









%



























































































































































































































(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“





Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.

































































































For the Quarter Ended:

















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

















June 30,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024















Interest income









$





63,025









$





61,832









$





64,043









$





60,852









$





58,489













Interest expense













18,220













18,472













20,448













21,523













19,622













Net interest income before provision









































































for credit losses on loans













44,805













43,360













43,595













39,329













38,867













Provision for credit losses on loans













516













274













1,331













153













471













Net interest income after provision









































































for credit losses on loans













44,289













43,086













42,264













39,176













38,396













Noninterest income:









































































Service charges and fees on deposit









































































accounts













929













892













885













908













891













FHLB and FRB stock dividends













584













590













590













586













588













Increase in cash surrender value of









































































life insurance













548













538













528













530













521













Termination fees













227













87













18













46













100













Gain on sales of SBA loans













87













98













125













94













76













Servicing income













61













82













77













108













90













Gain on proceeds from company-owned









































































life insurance













—













—













—













—













219













Other













541













409













552













554













379













Total noninterest income













2,977













2,696













2,775













2,826













2,864













Noninterest expense:









































































Salaries and employee benefits













16,227













16,575













16,976













15,673













15,794













Occupancy and equipment













2,525













2,534













2,495













2,599













2,689













Professional fees













1,819













1,580













1,711













1,306













1,072













Other













17,764













8,767













9,122













7,977













8,633













Total noninterest expense













38,335













29,456













30,304













27,555













28,188













Income before income taxes













8,931













16,326













14,735













14,447













13,072













Income tax expense













2,542













4,700













4,114













3,940













3,838















Net income













$









6,389













$









11,626













$









10,621













$









10,507













$









9,234

























































































PER COMMON SHARE DATA

































































































(unaudited)















































































































Basic earnings per share









$





0.10









$





0.19









$





0.17









$





0.17









$





0.15













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.10









$





0.19









$





0.17









$





0.17









$





0.15













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













61,508,180













61,479,579













61,320,505













61,295,877













61,279,914













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













61,624,600













61,708,361













61,679,735













61,546,157













61,438,088













Common shares outstanding at period-end













61,446,763













61,611,121













61,348,095













61,297,344













61,292,094













Dividend per share









$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.13













Book value per share









$





11.31









$





11.30









$





11.24









$





11.18









$





11.08













Tangible book value per share



(1)











$





8.49









$





8.48









$





8.41









$





8.33









$





8.22























































































KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS













































































































(in $000's, unaudited)



















































































































Annualized return on average equity













3.68





%









6.81





%









6.16





%









6.14





%









5.50





%









Annualized return on average tangible









































































common equity



(1)















4.89





%









9.09





%









8.25





%









8.27





%









7.43





%









Annualized return on average assets













0.47





%









0.85





%









0.75





%









0.78





%









0.71





%









Annualized return on average tangible assets



(1)















0.48





%









0.88





%









0.78





%









0.81





%









0.74





%









Net interest margin (FTE)



(1)















3.54





%









3.39





%









3.32





%









3.15





%









3.23





%









Total revenue









$





47,782









$





46,056









$





46,370









$





42,155









$





41,731













Pre-provision net revenue



(1)











$





9,447









$





16,600









$





16,066









$





14,600









$





13,543













Efficiency ratio



(1)















80.23





%









63.96





%









65.35





%









65.37





%









67.55





%



















































































AVERAGE BALANCES





















































































































(in $000’s, unaudited)



















































































































Average assets









$





5,458,420









$





5,559,896









$





5,607,840









$





5,352,067









$





5,213,171













Average tangible assets



(1)











$





5,284,972









$





5,386,001









$





5,433,439









$





5,177,114









$





5,037,673













Average earning assets









$





5,087,089









$





5,188,317









$





5,235,986









$





4,980,082









$





4,840,670













Average loans held-for-sale









$





2,250









$





2,290









$





2,260









$





1,493









$





1,503













Average loans held-for-investment









$





3,504,518









$





3,429,014









$





3,388,729









$





3,359,647









$





3,328,358













Average deposits









$





4,618,007









$





4,717,517









$





4,771,491









$





4,525,946









$





4,394,545













Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing









$





1,146,494









$





1,167,330









$





1,222,393









$





1,172,304









$





1,127,145













Average interest-bearing deposits









$





3,471,513









$





3,550,187









$





3,549,098









$





3,353,642









$





3,267,400













Average interest-bearing liabilities









$





3,511,237









$





3,589,872









$





3,588,755









$





3,393,264









$





3,306,972













Average equity









$





697,016









$





692,733









$





686,263









$





680,404









$





675,108













Average tangible common equity



(1)











$





523,568









$





518,838









$





511,862









$





505,451









$





499,610







































































































































































































































(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.

























































































End of Period:













Percent Change From:





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,





















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

























ASSETS



































































Cash and due from banks









$





55,360













$





44,281













$





37,497













25









%





48









%









Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

































































in other financial institutions













666,432

















700,769

















610,763













(5





)





%





9









%









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value













307,035

















370,976

















273,043













(17





)





%





12









%









Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost













561,205

















576,718

















621,178













(3





)





%





(10





)





%









Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs













1,156

















1,884

















1,899













(39





)





%





(39





)





%









Loans - held-for-investment:

































































Commercial













492,231

















489,241

















477,929













1









%





3









%









Real estate:

































































CRE - owner occupied













627,810

















616,825

















594,504













2









%





6









%









CRE - non-owner occupied













1,390,419

















1,363,275

















1,283,323













2









%





8









%









Land and construction













149,460

















136,106

















125,374













10









%





19









%









Home equity













120,763

















119,138

















126,562













1









%





(5





)





%









Multifamily













285,016

















284,510

















268,968













0









%





6









%









Residential mortgages













454,419

















465,330

















484,809













(2





)





%





(6





)





%









Consumer and other













14,661

















12,741

















18,758













15









%





(22





)





%









Loans













3,534,779

















3,487,166

















3,380,227













1









%





5









%









Deferred loan fees, net













(446





)













(268





)













(434





)









66









%





3









%









Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees













3,534,333

















3,486,898

















3,379,793













1









%





5









%









Allowance for credit losses on loans













(48,633





)













(48,262





)













(47,954





)









1









%





1









%









Loans, net













3,485,700

















3,438,636

















3,331,839













1









%





5









%









Company-owned life insurance













82,296

















81,749

















80,153













1









%





3









%









Premises and equipment, net













9,765

















9,772

















10,310













0









%





(5





)





%









Goodwill













167,631

















167,631

















167,631













0









%





0









%









Other intangible assets













5,532

















5,986

















7,521













(8





)





%





(26





)





%









Accrued interest receivable and other assets













125,125

















115,853

















121,190













8









%





3









%











Total assets













$









5,467,237

















$









5,514,255

















$









5,263,024















(1





)





%





4









%











































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































































Liabilities:



































































Deposits:

































































Demand, noninterest-bearing









$





1,151,242













$





1,128,593













$





1,187,320













2









%





(3





)





%









Demand, interest-bearing













955,504

















949,068

















928,246













1









%





3









%









Savings and money market













1,320,142

















1,353,293

















1,126,520













(2





)





%





17









%









Time deposits - under $250













35,356

















37,592

















39,046













(6





)





%





(9





)





%









Time deposits - $250 and over













210,818

















213,357

















203,886













(1





)





%





3









%









ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market

































































and time deposits













954,272

















1,001,365

















959,592













(5





)





%





(1





)





%









Total deposits













4,627,334

















4,683,268

















4,444,610













(1





)





%





4









%









Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs













39,728

















39,691

















39,577













0









%





0









%









Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













105,471

















95,106

















99,638













11









%





6









%









Total liabilities













4,772,533

















4,818,065

















4,583,825













(1





)





%





4









%











































































Shareholders’ Equity:



































































Common stock













509,888

















511,596

















508,343













0









%





0









%









Retained earnings













189,794

















191,401

















182,571













(1





)





%





4









%









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(4,978





)













(6,807





)













(11,715





)









(27





)





%





(58





)





%









Total shareholders' equity













694,704

















696,190

















679,199













0









%





2









%











Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













$









5,467,237

















$









5,514,255

















$









5,263,024















(1





)





%





4









%



































































































































































End of Period:













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















June 30,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,













(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















ASSETS







































































Cash and due from banks









$





55,360













$





44,281













$





29,864













$





49,722













$





37,497













Other investments and interest-bearing deposits





































































in other financial institutions













666,432

















700,769

















938,259

















906,588

















610,763













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value













307,035

















370,976

















256,274

















237,612

















273,043













Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost













561,205

















576,718

















590,016

















604,193

















621,178













Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs













1,156

















1,884

















2,375

















1,649

















1,899













Loans - held-for-investment:





































































Commercial













492,231

















489,241

















531,350

















481,266

















477,929













Real estate:





































































CRE - owner occupied













627,810

















616,825

















601,636

















602,062

















594,504













CRE - non-owner occupied













1,390,419

















1,363,275

















1,341,266

















1,310,578

















1,283,323













Land and construction













149,460

















136,106

















127,848

















125,761

















125,374













Home equity













120,763

















119,138

















127,963

















124,090

















126,562













Multifamily













285,016

















284,510

















275,490

















273,103

















268,968













Residential mortgages













454,419

















465,330

















471,730

















479,524

















484,809













Consumer and other













14,661

















12,741

















14,837

















14,179

















18,758













Loans













3,534,779

















3,487,166

















3,492,120

















3,410,563

















3,380,227













Deferred loan fees, net













(446





)













(268





)













(183





)













(327





)













(434





)









Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees













3,534,333

















3,486,898

















3,491,937

















3,410,236

















3,379,793













Allowance for credit losses on loans













(48,633





)













(48,262





)













(48,953





)













(47,819





)













(47,954





)









Loans, net













3,485,700

















3,438,636

















3,442,984

















3,362,417

















3,331,839













Company-owned life insurance













82,296

















81,749

















81,211

















80,682

















80,153













Premises and equipment, net













9,765

















9,772

















10,140

















10,398

















10,310













Goodwill













167,631

















167,631

















167,631

















167,631

















167,631













Other intangible assets













5,532

















5,986

















6,439

















6,966

















7,521













Accrued interest receivable and other assets













125,125

















115,853

















119,813

















123,738

















121,190















Total assets













$









5,467,237

















$









5,514,255

















$









5,645,006

















$









5,551,596

















$









5,263,024





















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































































Liabilities:







































































Deposits:





































































Demand, noninterest-bearing









$





1,151,242













$





1,128,593













$





1,214,192













$





1,272,139













$





1,187,320













Demand, interest-bearing













955,504

















949,068

















936,587

















913,910

















928,246













Savings and money market













1,320,142

















1,353,293

















1,325,923

















1,309,676

















1,126,520













Time deposits - under $250













35,356

















37,592

















38,988

















39,060

















39,046













Time deposits - $250 and over













210,818

















213,357

















206,755

















196,945

















203,886













ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market





































































and time deposits













954,272

















1,001,365

















1,097,586

















997,803

















959,592













Total deposits













4,627,334

















4,683,268

















4,820,031

















4,729,533

















4,444,610













Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs













39,728

















39,691

















39,653

















39,615

















39,577













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













105,471

















95,106

















95,595

















97,096

















99,638













Total liabilities













4,772,533

















4,818,065

















4,955,279

















4,866,244

















4,583,825



















































































Shareholders’ Equity:







































































Common stock













509,888

















511,596

















510,070

















509,134

















508,343













Retained earnings













189,794

















191,401

















187,762

















185,110

















182,571













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(4,978





)













(6,807





)













(8,105





)













(8,892





)













(11,715





)









Total shareholders' equity













694,704

















696,190

















689,727

















685,352

















679,199















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













$









5,467,237

















$









5,514,255

















$









5,645,006

















$









5,551,596

















$









5,263,024









































































































































































At or For the Quarter Ended:













Percent Change From:





















CREDIT QUALITY DATA

















June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,





















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025













2025













2024













2025

















2024























Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:

































































Land and construction loans









$





4,198









$





4,793









$





4,774









(12





)





%





(12





)





%









Home equity and other loans













728













927













108









(21





)





%





574









%









Residential mortgages













607













—













—









N/A









N/A













Commercial loans













491













324













900









52









%





(45





)





%









CRE loans













31













—













—









N/A









N/A













Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:













6,055













6,044













5,782









0









%





5









%









Loans over 90 days past due

































































and still accruing













123













268













248









(54





)





%





(50





)





%









Total nonperforming loans













6,178













6,312













6,030









(2





)





%





2









%









Foreclosed assets













—













—













—









N/A









N/A













Total nonperforming assets









$





6,178









$





6,312









$





6,030









(2





)





%





2









%









Net charge-offs during the quarter









$





145









$





965









$





405









(85





)





%





(64





)





%









Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter









$





516









$





274









$





471









88









%





10









%









Allowance for credit losses on loans









$





48,633









$





48,262









$





47,954









1









%





1









%









Classified assets









$





37,525









$





40,034









$





33,605









(6





)





%





12









%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans













1.38





%









1.38





%









1.42





%





0









%





(3





)





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans













787.20





%









764.61





%









795.26





%





3









%





(1





)





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.11





%









0.11





%









0.11





%





0









%





0









%









Nonperforming loans to total loans













0.17





%









0.18





%









0.18





%





(6





)





%





(6





)





%









Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp

































































Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans













7





%









7





%









6





%





0









%





17









%









Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce

































































Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans













6





%









7





%









6





%





(14





)





%





0









%











































































OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS













































































































(in $000’s, unaudited)













































































































Heritage Commerce Corp:



































































Tangible common equity



(1)











$





521,541









$





522,573









$





504,047









0









%





3









%









Shareholders’ equity / total assets













12.71





%









12.63





%









12.91





%





1









%





(2





)





%









Tangible common equity / tangible assets



(1)















9.85





%









9.78





%









9.91





%





1









%





(1





)





%









Loan to deposit ratio













76.38





%









74.45





%









76.04





%





3









%





0









%









Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits













24.88





%









24.10





%









26.71





%





3









%





(7





)





%









Total capital ratio













15.5





%









15.9





%









15.6





%





(3





)





%





(1





)





%









Tier 1 capital ratio













13.3





%









13.6





%









13.4





%





(2





)





%





(1





)





%









Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio













13.3





%









13.6





%









13.4





%





(2





)





%





(1





)





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













9.9





%









9.8





%









10.2





%





1









%





(3





)





%











Heritage Bank of Commerce:



































































Tangible common equity / tangible assets



(1)















10.28





%









10.15





%









10.28





%





1









%





0









%









Total capital ratio













15.1





%









15.4





%









15.1





%





(2





)





%





0









%









Tier 1 capital ratio













13.8





%









14.1





%









13.9





%





(2





)





%





(1





)





%









Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio













13.8





%









14.1





%









13.9





%





(2





)





%





(1





)





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













10.4





%









10.2





%









10.6





%





2









%





(2





)





%



















































































(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.





























































































At or For the Quarter Ended:

















CREDIT QUALITY DATA

















June 30,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















(in $000’s, unaudited)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024















Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:









































































Land and construction loans









$





4,198









$





4,793









$





5,874









$





5,862









$





4,774













Home equity and other loans













728













927













290













84













108













Residential mortgages













607













—













—













—













—













Commercial loans













491













324













1,014













752













900













CRE loans













31













—













—













—













—













Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:













6,055













6,044













7,178













6,698













5,782













Loans over 90 days past due









































































and still accruing













123













268













489













460













248













Total nonperforming loans













6,178













6,312













7,667













7,158













6,030













Foreclosed assets













—













—













—













—













—













Total nonperforming assets









$





6,178









$





6,312









$





7,667









$





7,158









$





6,030













Net charge-offs during the quarter









$





145









$





965









$





197









$





288









$





405













Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter









$





516









$





274









$





1,331









$





153









$





471













Allowance for credit losses on loans









$





48,633









$





48,262









$





48,953









$





47,819









$





47,954













Classified assets









$





37,525









$





40,034









$





41,661









$





32,609









$





33,605













Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans













1.38





%









1.38





%









1.40





%









1.40





%









1.42





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans













787.20





%









764.61





%









638.49





%









668.05





%









795.26





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.11





%









0.11





%









0.14





%









0.13





%









0.11





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans













0.17





%









0.18





%









0.22





%









0.21





%









0.18





%









Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp









































































Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans













7





%









7





%









7





%









6





%









6





%









Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce









































































Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans













6





%









7





%









7





%









6





%









6





%



















































































OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS

























































































































(in $000’s, unaudited)

























































































































Heritage Commerce Corp:











































































Tangible common equity



(1)











$





521,541









$





522,573









$





515,657









$





510,755









$





504,047













Shareholders’ equity / total assets













12.71





%









12.63





%









12.22





%









12.35





%









12.91





%









Tangible common equity / tangible assets



(1)















9.85





%









9.78





%









9.43





%









9.50





%









9.91





%









Loan to deposit ratio













76.38





%









74.45





%









72.45





%









72.11





%









76.04





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits













24.88





%









24.10





%









25.19





%









26.90





%









26.71





%









Total capital ratio













15.5





%









15.9





%









15.6





%









15.6





%









15.6





%









Tier 1 capital ratio













13.3





%









13.6





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio













13.3





%









13.6





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









13.4





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













9.9





%









9.8





%









9.6





%









10.0





%









10.2





%











Heritage Bank of Commerce:











































































Tangible common equity / tangible assets



(1)















10.28





%









10.15





%









9.79





%









9.86





%









10.28





%









Total capital ratio













15.1





%









15.4





%









15.1





%









15.1





%









15.1





%









Tier 1 capital ratio













13.8





%









14.1





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio













13.8





%









14.1





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









13.9





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













10.4





%









10.2





%









10.0





%









10.4





%









10.6





%



















(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under



“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



in this press release.



