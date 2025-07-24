Stocks
HTBK

Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Financial Results for Q2 and First Half of 2025

July 24, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Heritage Commerce Corp reports Q2 2025 net income of $6.4 million, adjusted net income of $13 million, amid legal settlement charges.

Quiver AI Summary

Heritage Commerce Corp reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, revealing a net income of $6.4 million or $0.10 per share, which reflects a substantial decrease from the prior year. However, adjusted net income, which excludes significant legal settlement charges, was $13.0 million or $0.21 per share, marking an 11% increase from the previous quarter. The company's revenue rose to $47.8 million, a 15% year-over-year growth, attributed to improved loan growth and a stable net interest margin of 3.54%. Despite a seasonal decline in deposits, the bank maintained strong loan quality with nonperforming assets at just 0.11% of total assets. CEO Clay Jones expressed confidence in the company's robust balance sheet, emphasizing its strong capital and liquidity positions, and indicated expectations of continued positive trends in loan growth amid economic fluctuations.

Potential Positives

  • Adjusted net income increased by 40% year-over-year to $13.0 million, highlighting improved profitability.
  • Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.21, showing strong performance compared to prior periods.
  • Total revenue grew by 15% year-over-year to $47.8 million, indicating positive business momentum.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 61.01%, showcasing better cost management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Reported net income decreased by 45% year-over-year, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
  • Legal settlement charges of $9.2 million impact financials, raising concerns about operational issues and potential liabilities.
  • Total deposits declined by $55.9 million, or 1%, suggesting potential challenges in client retention and overall financial stability.

FAQ

What are Heritage Commerce Corp's second quarter 2025 earnings?

Heritage Commerce Corp reported net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.10 for the second quarter of 2025.

How did adjusted earnings compare for the second quarter?

The adjusted net income was $13.0 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, marking an 11% increase from the previous quarter.

What was the reported net interest margin for the second quarter?

The reported FTE net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.54%, increasing from 3.39% in the prior quarter.

How did total deposits change in the second quarter?

Total deposits decreased by $55.9 million or 1%, totaling $4.6 billion by June 30, 2025.

What trends did the CEO highlight regarding loan growth?

CEO Clay Jones noted positive loan growth trends and a diversified portfolio despite seasonal deposit outflows.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Heritage Commerce Corp


(Nasdaq: HTBK),

(the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025. All data are unaudited.


















































REPORTED SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:








Net Income

Earnings Per Share

Pre-Provision Net Revenue


("PPNR")



(1)

Fully Tax Equivalent


("FTE") Net Interest


Margin



(1)

Efficiency Ratio



(1)

Tangible Book Value Per


Share



(1)








$6.4 million

$


0.10

$9.4 million

3.54

%

80.23

%

$


8.49






































































ADJUSTED SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:



(




1




)









Net Income

Earnings Per Share

PPNR



(1)

FTE Net Interest Margin



(1)

Efficiency Ratio



(1)

Tangible Book Value Per


Share



(1)














$13.0 million

$


0.21

$18.6 million

3.54

%

61.01

%

$


8.59















CEO COMMENTARY:



“We executed well in the second quarter, generating a higher level of net income and earnings per share, excluding significant charges primarily related to a legal settlement,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We had positive trends in loan growth, an expansion in our net interest margin, and stable asset quality, while deposits declined due to seasonal outflows that we typically see in the second quarter. Our loan growth was well diversified across our portfolios. We continue to successfully add new clients by offering a superior banking experience and generate loan growth while maintaining our disciplined underwriting and pricing criteria.”



“We have a strong balance sheet with a high level of capital and liquidity and healthy asset quality, which provides a strong foundation to weather periods of economic volatility. We are well positioned to navigate the current environment and expect to see positive trends in loan growth, the net interest margin, and expense management,” said Mr. Jones.


LINKED-QUARTER BASIS

YEAR-OVER-YEAR



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
• Total revenue of $47.8 million, an increase of 4%, or $1.7 million


• Noninterest expense of $38.3 million includes an accrual of $9.2 million for pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement


• Reported net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.10, down 45% and 47%, from $11.6 million and $0.19, respectively


• Adjusted net income

(1)

of $13.0 million and adjusted earnings per share

(1)

of $0.21, both metrics up 11% from $11.6 million and $0.19, respectively

• Total revenue of $47.8 million, an increase of 15%, or $6.1 million


• Noninterest expense of $38.3 million includes an accrual of $9.2 million for pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement


• Reported net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.10, down 31% and 33%, from $9.2 million and $0.15, respectively


• Adjusted net income

(1)

of $13.0 million and adjusted earnings per share

(1)

of $0.21, both metrics up 40% from $9.2 million and $0.15, respectively



FINANCIAL CONDITION:
• Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) of $3.5 billion, up $47.4 million or 1%


• Total deposits of $4.6 billion, down $55.9 million, or 1%


• Loan to deposit ratio of 76.38%, up from 74.45%


• Total shareholders’ equity of $694.7 million, down $1.5 million

• Increase in loans HFI of $154.5 million, or 5%




• Increase in total deposits of $182.7 million, or 4%


• Loan to deposit ratio of 76.38%, up from 76.04%


• Increase in total shareholders’ equity of $15.5 million



CREDIT QUALITY:
• Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.11% for both quarters


• NPAs to total assets of 0.11% for both quarters

• Classified assets to total assets of 0.69%, compared to 0.73%


• Classified assets to total assets of 0.69%, compared to 0.64%



KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
• FTE net interest margin

(1)

of 3.54%, an increase from 3.39%


• Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.3%, compared to 13.6%


• Total capital ratio of 15.5%, compared to 15.9%


• Tangible common equity ratio

(1)

of 9.85%, an increase of 1% from 9.78%

• FTE net interest margin

(1)

of 3.54%, an increase from 3.26%


• Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.3%, compared to 13.4%


• Total capital ratio of 15.5%, compared to 15.6%


• Tangible common equity ratio

(1)

of 9.85%, a decrease of 1% from 9.91%



(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release. All references to “adjusted” operating metrics exclude the $9.2 million of charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 as presented in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.






Results of Operations:



Reported net income was $6.4 million, or $0.10 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income

(2)

was $13.0 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $9.2 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 0.47% and annualized return on average equity was 3.68% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.85% and 6.81%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025, and 0.71% and 5.50%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets

(2)

was 0.95% and adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity

(2)

was 9.92% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.85% and 9.09%, respectively, for the first quarter ended of 2025, and 0.71% and 7.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.



Reported net income was $18.0 million, or $0.29 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025. Adjusted net income

(2)

was $24.6 million, or $0.40 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.32 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 0.66% and annualized return on average equity was 5.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.75% and 5.79%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets

(2)

was 0.90% and annualized return on average tangible common equity

(2)

was 9.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.75% and 7.84%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, increased $1.7 million, or 4%, to $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, and increased $6.1 million, or 15%, from $41.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Total revenue increased $9.9 million, or 12%, to $93.8 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $83.9 million for the first six months of 2024.



For the second quarter and first six months of 2025, the Company’s reported PPNR

(2)

, which is defined as total revenue less adjusted noninterest expense

(2)

was $9.4 million and $26.0 million, respectively. The adjusted PPNR

(2)

was $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months of 2025, the Company’s adjusted PPNR

(2)

was $35.2 million, compared to $28.1 million for the six months of 2024.



Net interest income totaled $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.4 million, or 3%, compared to $43.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The FTE net interest margin

(2)

was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase over 3.39% for the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in the average yields and average balances of loans and securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances of deposits resulting in a lower average balance of overnight funds.



Net interest income increased $5.9 million, or 15%, to $44.8 million, compared to $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The FTE net interest margin

(2)

increased from 3.23% for the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average yields and average balances of loans and securities, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.



For the first six months of 2025, net interest income increased $9.8 million, or 12% to $88.2 million, compared to $78.4 million for the first six months of 2024. The FTE net interest margin

(2)

increased 20 basis points to 3.47% for the first six months of 2025, from 3.27% for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of average interest earning assets, and an increase in the average yields on loans and securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on client deposits and a lower yield on overnight funds.



We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $516,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, and $471,000 for the second quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $790,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $655,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 was primarily due to loan growth.



Total noninterest income increased to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher termination and facility fees. The increase in noninterest income in the second quarter of 2025 was partially offset by a $219,000 gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance in the second quarter of 2024.



Total noninterest income increased 3% to $5.7 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to higher termination and facility fees, partially offset by a $219,000 gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance in the first six months of 2024.




(2)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.



Reported noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 and first six months of 2025 totaled $38.3 million and $67.8 million, respectively. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded expenses of $9.2 million, primarily due to pre-tax charges related to the settlement of certain litigation matters, including the anticipated settlement of a previously disclosed class action and California Private Attorneys General Act (“PAGA”) lawsuit that alleged the violation of certain California wage-and-hour and related laws and regulations, and charges related to the planned closure of a Bank branch. Adjusted noninterest expense

(3)

was $29.1 million, compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense

(3)

for the first six months of 2025 was $58.6 million, compared to $55.7 million for the first six months of 2024.



Income tax expense decreased to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.5%, compared to 28.8% for the first quarter of 2025, and 29.4% for the second quarter of 2024.



Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $7.2 million, compared to $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for six months ended June 30, 2025 was 28.7%, compared to 29.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



The reported efficiency ratio

(3)

for the second quarter and first six month of 2025 was 80.23% and 72.24%, respectively. The adjusted efficiency ratio

(3)

improved to 61.01% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 63.96% for the first quarter of 2025, as a result of higher total revenue. The adjusted efficiency ratio

(3)

improved from 67.55% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio

(3)

improved to 62.45% for the first six months of 2025 from 66.44% for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense.



Full time equivalent employees were 350 at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and 353 at June 30, 2024.




Financial Condition and Capital Management:



Total assets remained relatively flat at $5.5 billion at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Total assets increased 4% from $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, and an increase in loans.



Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) decreased to $307.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $371.0 million at March 31, 2025, primarily due to maturities and paydowns, partially offset by purchases. Investment securities available-for-sale totaled $273.0 million at June 30, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $448,000, or $396,000 net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025.



During the first six months of 2025, the Company purchased $87.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $79.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $211.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.82% and an average life of 4.55 years.



Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of ($16,000), totaled $561.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $576.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $621.2 million at June 30, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $486.5 million at June 30, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $74.7 million, or $52.7 million net of taxes, which equaled 7.6% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025.



The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at June 30, 2025 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.



Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, increased $47.4 million, or 1% to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.5 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $154.5 million, or 5%, from $3.4 billion at June 30, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, increased $58.3 million, or 2% to $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $184.9 million, or 6%, from $2.9 billion at June 30, 2024.



Commercial and industrial line utilization was 32% at June 30, 2025, compared to 31% at both March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 31% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at March 31, 2025 and 32% at June 30, 2024. Approximately 24% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, compared to 27% at June 30, 2024.



At June 30, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $311.0 million.




(3)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.





Total deposits decreased $55.9 million, or 1%, to $4.6 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily due to season outflows. Total deposits increased $182.7 million, or 4% from $4.4 billion at June 30, 2024.



The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:












June 30,



March 31,



June 30,


DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS


2025



2025



2024

Demand, noninterest-bearing

25
%

24
%

27
%

Demand, interest-bearing

21
%

20
%

21
%

Savings and money market

28
%

29
%

25
%

Time deposits — under $250

1
%

1
%

1
%

Time deposits — $250 and over

4
%

5
%

4
%

Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry









Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money









market and time deposits

21
%

21
%

22
%

Total deposits

100
%

100
%

100
%


The loan to deposit ratio was 76.38% at June 30, 2025, compared to 74.45% at March 31, 2025, and 76.04% at June 30, 2024.



The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 billion at March 31, 2025, and $3.0 billion at June 30, 2024.



Total shareholders’ equity was $694.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $696.2 million at March 31, 2025, and $679.2 million at June 30, 2024. The change in shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025 is primarily a function of net income and the decrease in the total accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.



Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.0 million at June 30, 2025 was comprised of $2.5 million in actuarial losses associated with split dollar insurance contracts, $2.2 million in actuarial losses associated with the supplemental executive retirement plan, unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $396,000, and a $42,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.



The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2025.



Reported tangible book value per share

(4)

was $8.49 at June 30, 2025. Adjusted tangible book value per share

(4)

was $8.59 at June 30, 2025, compared to $8.48 at March 31, 2025, and $8.22 at June 30, 2024.



The Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15.0 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock under its share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in July 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 207,989 shares of its common stock with a weighted average price of $9.19 for a total of $1.9 million. The remaining capacity under this share repurchase program was $13.1 million at June 30, 2025. In July 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors extended the program for one year, expiring on July 31, 2026.




Credit Quality:



The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $516,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $274,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses on loans of $471,000 for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $145,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $965,000 for the first quarter of 2025, and $405,000 for the second quarter of 2024.



The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $790,000 for the first six months of 2025, compared to a $655,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first six months of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $659,000 for the first six months of 2024.



The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at June 30, 2025 was $48.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 787% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at March 31, 2025 was $48.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 765% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at June 30, 2024 was $48.0 million, or 1.42% of total loans, representing 795% of total nonperforming loans. The reduction to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our credit assessment and economic factors.



NPAs were $6.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $6.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $6.0 million at June 30, 2024. There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024.



Classified assets totaled $37.5 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $40.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, and $33.6 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2024.




(4)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.






Heritage Commerce Corp

, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit

www.heritagecommercecorp.com

. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Reclassifications



During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the

“Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin”

tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These measures include “adjusted” operating metrics that have been adjusted to exclude notable expenses incurred in the second quarter as well as other performance measures and ratios adjusted for notable items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability between periods and in some instances are common in the banking industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under

“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”




Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer



Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, loan growth, expenses, net interest margin, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and include: (i) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (such as, but not limited to, ransomware, data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft) affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (ii) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (iii) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (iv) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (v) the effects of recent wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain clients and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other clients in those and other markets throughout California; (vi) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vii) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (viii) political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (ix) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (x) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (xi) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (xii) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (xiii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiv) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; (xv) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; and (xvi) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.



Member FDIC




For additional information, email:




InvestorRelations@herbank.com


























For the Quarter Ended:


Percent Change From:





For the Six Months Ended:


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS




June 30,




March 31,




June 30,




March 31,




June 30,







June 30,




June 30,




Percent




(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2025


2024


2025



2024






2025


2024


Change



Interest income

$
63,025

$
61,832

$
58,489

2

%
8

%

$
124,857

$
115,450

8

%

Interest expense


18,220


18,472


19,622

(1
)
%
(7
)
%


36,692


37,080

(1
)
%

Net interest income before provision























for credit losses on loans


44,805


43,360


38,867

3

%
15

%


88,165


78,370

12

%

Provision for credit losses on loans


516


274


471

88

%
10

%


790


655

21

%

Net interest income after provision























for credit losses on loans


44,289


43,086


38,396

3

%
15

%


87,375


77,715

12

%

Noninterest income:























Service charges and fees on deposit























accounts


929


892


891

4

%
4

%


1,821


1,768

3

%

FHLB and FRB stock dividends


584


590


588

(1
)
%
(1
)
%


1,174


1,178



Increase in cash surrender value of























life insurance


548


538


521

2

%
5

%


1,086


1,039

5

%

Termination fees


227


87


100

161

%
127

%


314


113

178

%

Gain on sales of SBA loans


87


98


76

(11
)
%
14

%


185


254

(27
)
%

Servicing income


61


82


90

(26
)
%
(32
)
%


143


180

(21
)
%

Gain on proceeds from company-owned























life insurance










219

N/A

(100
)
%






219

(100
)
%

Other


541


409


379

32

%
43

%


950


750

27

%

Total noninterest income


2,977


2,696


2,864

10

%
4

%


5,673


5,501

3

%

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits


16,227


16,575


15,794

(2
)
%
3

%


32,802


31,303

5

%

Occupancy and equipment


2,525


2,534


2,689

0

%
(6
)
%


5,059


5,132

(1
)
%

Professional fees


1,819


1,580


1,072

15

%
70

%


3,399


2,399

42

%

Other


17,764


8,767


8,633

103

%
106

%


26,531


16,890

57

%

Total noninterest expense


38,335


29,456


28,188

30

%
36

%


67,791


55,724

22

%

Income before income taxes


8,931


16,326


13,072

(45
)
%
(32
)
%


25,257


27,492

(8
)
%

Income tax expense


2,542


4,700


3,838

(46
)
%
(34
)
%


7,242


8,092

(11
)
%


Net income


$

6,389


$

11,626


$

9,234

(45
)
%
(31
)
%


$

18,015


$

19,400

(7
)
%


























PER COMMON SHARE DATA
























(unaudited)











































Basic earnings per share

$
0.10

$
0.19

$
0.15

(47
)
%
(33
)
%

$
0.29

$
0.32

(9
)
%

Diluted earnings per share

$
0.10

$
0.19

$
0.15

(47
)
%
(33
)
%

$
0.29

$
0.32

(9
)
%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


61,508,180


61,479,579


61,279,914

0

%
0

%


61,493,880


61,233,269

0

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


61,624,600


61,708,361


61,438,088

0

%
0

%


61,664,942


61,446,484

0

%

Common shares outstanding at period-end


61,446,763


61,611,121


61,292,094

0

%
0

%


61,446,763


61,292,094

0

%

Dividend per share

$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.13

0

%
0

%

$
0.26

$
0.26

0

%

Book value per share

$
11.31

$
11.30

$
11.08

0

%
2

%

$
11.31

$
11.08

2

%

Tangible book value per share

(1)

$
8.49

$
8.48

$
8.22

0

%
3

%

$
8.49

$
8.22

3

%


























KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS




















































(in $000's, unaudited)





















































Annualized return on average equity


3.68
%

6.81
%

5.50
%
(46
)
%
(33
)
%


5.23
%

5.79
%
(10
)
%

Annualized return on average tangible























common equity

(1)


4.89
%

9.09
%

7.43
%
(46
)
%
(34
)
%


6.97
%

7.84
%
(11
)
%

Annualized return on average assets


0.47
%

0.85
%

0.71
%
(45
)
%
(34
)
%


0.66
%

0.75
%
(12
)
%

Annualized return on average tangible assets

(1)


0.48
%

0.88
%

0.74
%
(45
)
%
(35
)
%


0.68
%

0.78
%
(13
)
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

(1)


3.54
%

3.39
%

3.23
%
4

%
10

%


3.47
%

3.27
%
6

%

Total revenue

$
47,782

$
46,056

$
41,731

4

%
15

%


93,838


83,871

12

%

Pre-provision net revenue

(1)

$
9,447

$
16,600

$
13,543

(43
)
%
(30
)
%


26,047


28,147

(7
)
%

Efficiency ratio

(1)


80.23
%

63.96
%

67.55
%
25

%
19

%


72.24
%

66.44
%
9

%


























AVERAGE BALANCES




















































(in $000’s, unaudited)





















































Average assets

$
5,458,420

$
5,559,896

$
5,213,171

(2
)
%
5

%

$
5,508,878

$
5,195,903

6

%

Average tangible assets

(1)

$
5,284,972

$
5,386,001

$
5,037,673

(2
)
%
5

%

$
5,335,207

$
5,020,134

6

%

Average earning assets

$
5,087,089

$
5,188,317

$
4,840,670

(2
)
%
5

%

$
5,137,424

$
4,825,587

6

%

Average loans held-for-sale

$
2,250

$
2,290

$
1,503

(2
)
%
50

%

$
2,270

$
2,126

7

%

Average loans held-for-investment

$
3,504,518

$
3,429,014

$
3,328,358

2

%
5

%

$
3,466,975

$
3,312,799

5

%

Average deposits

$
4,618,007

$
4,717,517

$
4,394,545

(2
)
%
5

%

$
4,667,487

$
4,377,347

7

%

Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing

$
1,146,494

$
1,167,330

$
1,127,145

(2
)
%
2

%

$
1,156,854

$
1,152,111

0

%

Average interest-bearing deposits

$
3,471,513

$
3,550,187

$
3,267,400

(2
)
%
6

%

$
3,510,633

$
3,225,236

9

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$
3,511,237

$
3,589,872

$
3,306,972

(2
)
%
6

%

$
3,550,338

$
3,264,788

9

%

Average equity

$
697,016

$
692,733

$
675,108

1

%
3

%

$
694,886

$
673,700

3

%

Average tangible common equity

(1)

$
523,568

$
518,838

$
499,610

1

%
5

%

$
521,215

$
497,931

5

%























































(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under




Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.



















For the Quarter Ended:


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS




June 30,




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,




June 30,


(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Interest income

$
63,025

$
61,832

$
64,043

$
60,852

$
58,489

Interest expense


18,220


18,472


20,448


21,523


19,622

Net interest income before provision
















for credit losses on loans


44,805


43,360


43,595


39,329


38,867

Provision for credit losses on loans


516


274


1,331


153


471

Net interest income after provision
















for credit losses on loans


44,289


43,086


42,264


39,176


38,396

Noninterest income:
















Service charges and fees on deposit
















accounts


929


892


885


908


891

FHLB and FRB stock dividends


584


590


590


586


588

Increase in cash surrender value of
















life insurance


548


538


528


530


521

Termination fees


227


87


18


46


100

Gain on sales of SBA loans


87


98


125


94


76

Servicing income


61


82


77


108


90

Gain on proceeds from company-owned
















life insurance


















219

Other


541


409


552


554


379

Total noninterest income


2,977


2,696


2,775


2,826


2,864

Noninterest expense:
















Salaries and employee benefits


16,227


16,575


16,976


15,673


15,794

Occupancy and equipment


2,525


2,534


2,495


2,599


2,689

Professional fees


1,819


1,580


1,711


1,306


1,072

Other


17,764


8,767


9,122


7,977


8,633

Total noninterest expense


38,335


29,456


30,304


27,555


28,188

Income before income taxes


8,931


16,326


14,735


14,447


13,072

Income tax expense


2,542


4,700


4,114


3,940


3,838


Net income


$

6,389


$

11,626


$

10,621


$

10,507


$

9,234



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA



























(unaudited)


































Basic earnings per share

$
0.10

$
0.19

$
0.17

$
0.17

$
0.15

Diluted earnings per share

$
0.10

$
0.19

$
0.17

$
0.17

$
0.15

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


61,508,180


61,479,579


61,320,505


61,295,877


61,279,914

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


61,624,600


61,708,361


61,679,735


61,546,157


61,438,088

Common shares outstanding at period-end


61,446,763


61,611,121


61,348,095


61,297,344


61,292,094

Dividend per share

$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.13

Book value per share

$
11.31

$
11.30

$
11.24

$
11.18

$
11.08

Tangible book value per share

(1)

$
8.49

$
8.48

$
8.41

$
8.33

$
8.22



















KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

































(in $000's, unaudited)




































Annualized return on average equity


3.68
%

6.81
%

6.16
%

6.14
%

5.50
%

Annualized return on average tangible
















common equity

(1)


4.89
%

9.09
%

8.25
%

8.27
%

7.43
%

Annualized return on average assets


0.47
%

0.85
%

0.75
%

0.78
%

0.71
%

Annualized return on average tangible assets

(1)


0.48
%

0.88
%

0.78
%

0.81
%

0.74
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

(1)


3.54
%

3.39
%

3.32
%

3.15
%

3.23
%

Total revenue

$
47,782

$
46,056

$
46,370

$
42,155

$
41,731

Pre-provision net revenue

(1)

$
9,447

$
16,600

$
16,066

$
14,600

$
13,543

Efficiency ratio

(1)


80.23
%

63.96
%

65.35
%

65.37
%

67.55
%



















AVERAGE BALANCES





































(in $000’s, unaudited)




































Average assets

$
5,458,420

$
5,559,896

$
5,607,840

$
5,352,067

$
5,213,171

Average tangible assets

(1)

$
5,284,972

$
5,386,001

$
5,433,439

$
5,177,114

$
5,037,673

Average earning assets

$
5,087,089

$
5,188,317

$
5,235,986

$
4,980,082

$
4,840,670

Average loans held-for-sale

$
2,250

$
2,290

$
2,260

$
1,493

$
1,503

Average loans held-for-investment

$
3,504,518

$
3,429,014

$
3,388,729

$
3,359,647

$
3,328,358

Average deposits

$
4,618,007

$
4,717,517

$
4,771,491

$
4,525,946

$
4,394,545

Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing

$
1,146,494

$
1,167,330

$
1,222,393

$
1,172,304

$
1,127,145

Average interest-bearing deposits

$
3,471,513

$
3,550,187

$
3,549,098

$
3,353,642

$
3,267,400

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$
3,511,237

$
3,589,872

$
3,588,755

$
3,393,264

$
3,306,972

Average equity

$
697,016

$
692,733

$
686,263

$
680,404

$
675,108

Average tangible common equity

(1)

$
523,568

$
518,838

$
511,862

$
505,451

$
499,610






















































(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.

















End of Period:


Percent Change From:




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




June 30,




March 31,




June 30,




March 31,




June 30,




(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025



2025



2024



2025



2024





ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$
55,360


$
44,281


$
37,497


25

%
48

%

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits














in other financial institutions


666,432



700,769



610,763


(5
)
%
9

%

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


307,035



370,976



273,043


(17
)
%
12

%

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost


561,205



576,718



621,178


(3
)
%
(10
)
%

Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs


1,156



1,884



1,899


(39
)
%
(39
)
%

Loans - held-for-investment:














Commercial


492,231



489,241



477,929


1

%
3

%

Real estate:














CRE - owner occupied


627,810



616,825



594,504


2

%
6

%

CRE - non-owner occupied


1,390,419



1,363,275



1,283,323


2

%
8

%

Land and construction


149,460



136,106



125,374


10

%
19

%

Home equity


120,763



119,138



126,562


1

%
(5
)
%

Multifamily


285,016



284,510



268,968


0

%
6

%

Residential mortgages


454,419



465,330



484,809


(2
)
%
(6
)
%

Consumer and other


14,661



12,741



18,758


15

%
(22
)
%

Loans


3,534,779



3,487,166



3,380,227


1

%
5

%

Deferred loan fees, net


(446
)


(268
)


(434
)

66

%
3

%

Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees


3,534,333



3,486,898



3,379,793


1

%
5

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans


(48,633
)


(48,262
)


(47,954
)

1

%
1

%

Loans, net


3,485,700



3,438,636



3,331,839


1

%
5

%

Company-owned life insurance


82,296



81,749



80,153


1

%
3

%

Premises and equipment, net


9,765



9,772



10,310


0

%
(5
)
%

Goodwill


167,631



167,631



167,631


0

%
0

%

Other intangible assets


5,532



5,986



7,521


(8
)
%
(26
)
%

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


125,125



115,853



121,190


8

%
3

%


Total assets


$

5,467,237



$

5,514,255



$

5,263,024


(1
)
%
4

%

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY















Liabilities:














Deposits:














Demand, noninterest-bearing

$
1,151,242


$
1,128,593


$
1,187,320


2

%
(3
)
%

Demand, interest-bearing


955,504



949,068



928,246


1

%
3

%

Savings and money market


1,320,142



1,353,293



1,126,520


(2
)
%
17

%

Time deposits - under $250


35,356



37,592



39,046


(6
)
%
(9
)
%

Time deposits - $250 and over


210,818



213,357



203,886


(1
)
%
3

%

ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market














and time deposits


954,272



1,001,365



959,592


(5
)
%
(1
)
%

Total deposits


4,627,334



4,683,268



4,444,610


(1
)
%
4

%

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs


39,728



39,691



39,577


0

%
0

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


105,471



95,106



99,638


11

%
6

%

Total liabilities


4,772,533



4,818,065



4,583,825


(1
)
%
4

%

















Shareholders’ Equity:














Common stock


509,888



511,596



508,343


0

%
0

%

Retained earnings


189,794



191,401



182,571


(1
)
%
4

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(4,978
)


(6,807
)


(11,715
)

(27
)
%
(58
)
%

Total shareholders' equity


694,704



696,190



679,199


0

%
2

%


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

5,467,237



$

5,514,255



$

5,263,024


(1
)
%
4

%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































End of Period:


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




June 30,




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,




June 30,


(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$
55,360


$
44,281


$
29,864


$
49,722


$
37,497

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits















in other financial institutions


666,432



700,769



938,259



906,588



610,763

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


307,035



370,976



256,274



237,612



273,043

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost


561,205



576,718



590,016



604,193



621,178

Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs


1,156



1,884



2,375



1,649



1,899

Loans - held-for-investment:















Commercial


492,231



489,241



531,350



481,266



477,929

Real estate:















CRE - owner occupied


627,810



616,825



601,636



602,062



594,504

CRE - non-owner occupied


1,390,419



1,363,275



1,341,266



1,310,578



1,283,323

Land and construction


149,460



136,106



127,848



125,761



125,374

Home equity


120,763



119,138



127,963



124,090



126,562

Multifamily


285,016



284,510



275,490



273,103



268,968

Residential mortgages


454,419



465,330



471,730



479,524



484,809

Consumer and other


14,661



12,741



14,837



14,179



18,758

Loans


3,534,779



3,487,166



3,492,120



3,410,563



3,380,227

Deferred loan fees, net


(446
)


(268
)


(183
)


(327
)


(434
)

Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees


3,534,333



3,486,898



3,491,937



3,410,236



3,379,793

Allowance for credit losses on loans


(48,633
)


(48,262
)


(48,953
)


(47,819
)


(47,954
)

Loans, net


3,485,700



3,438,636



3,442,984



3,362,417



3,331,839

Company-owned life insurance


82,296



81,749



81,211



80,682



80,153

Premises and equipment, net


9,765



9,772



10,140



10,398



10,310

Goodwill


167,631



167,631



167,631



167,631



167,631

Other intangible assets


5,532



5,986



6,439



6,966



7,521

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


125,125



115,853



119,813



123,738



121,190


Total assets


$

5,467,237



$

5,514,255



$

5,645,006



$

5,551,596



$

5,263,024


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
















Liabilities:















Deposits:















Demand, noninterest-bearing

$
1,151,242


$
1,128,593


$
1,214,192


$
1,272,139


$
1,187,320

Demand, interest-bearing


955,504



949,068



936,587



913,910



928,246

Savings and money market


1,320,142



1,353,293



1,325,923



1,309,676



1,126,520

Time deposits - under $250


35,356



37,592



38,988



39,060



39,046

Time deposits - $250 and over


210,818



213,357



206,755



196,945



203,886

ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market















and time deposits


954,272



1,001,365



1,097,586



997,803



959,592

Total deposits


4,627,334



4,683,268



4,820,031



4,729,533



4,444,610

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs


39,728



39,691



39,653



39,615



39,577

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


105,471



95,106



95,595



97,096



99,638

Total liabilities


4,772,533



4,818,065



4,955,279



4,866,244



4,583,825


















Shareholders’ Equity:















Common stock


509,888



511,596



510,070



509,134



508,343

Retained earnings


189,794



191,401



187,762



185,110



182,571

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(4,978
)


(6,807
)


(8,105
)


(8,892
)


(11,715
)

Total shareholders' equity


694,704



696,190



689,727



685,352



679,199


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

5,467,237



$

5,514,255



$

5,645,006



$

5,551,596



$

5,263,024










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































At or For the Quarter Ended:


Percent Change From:




CREDIT QUALITY DATA




June 30,




March 31,




June 30,




March 31,




June 30,




(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2025


2024


2025



2024




Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:














Land and construction loans

$
4,198

$
4,793

$
4,774

(12
)
%
(12
)
%

Home equity and other loans


728


927


108

(21
)
%
574

%

Residential mortgages


607









N/A

N/A

Commercial loans


491


324


900

52

%
(45
)
%

CRE loans


31









N/A

N/A

Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:


6,055


6,044


5,782

0

%
5

%

Loans over 90 days past due














and still accruing


123


268


248

(54
)
%
(50
)
%

Total nonperforming loans


6,178


6,312


6,030

(2
)
%
2

%

Foreclosed assets













N/A

N/A

Total nonperforming assets

$
6,178

$
6,312

$
6,030

(2
)
%
2

%

Net charge-offs during the quarter

$
145

$
965

$
405

(85
)
%
(64
)
%

Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter

$
516

$
274

$
471

88

%
10

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$
48,633

$
48,262

$
47,954

1

%
1

%

Classified assets

$
37,525

$
40,034

$
33,605

(6
)
%
12

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.38
%

1.38
%

1.42
%
0

%
(3
)
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans


787.20
%

764.61
%

795.26
%
3

%
(1
)
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.11
%

0.11
%

0.11
%
0

%
0

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.17
%

0.18
%

0.18
%
(6
)
%
(6
)
%

Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp














Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans


7
%

7
%

6
%
0

%
17

%

Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce














Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans


6
%

7
%

6
%
(14
)
%
0

%

















OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS



































(in $000’s, unaudited)



































Heritage Commerce Corp:














Tangible common equity

(1)

$
521,541

$
522,573

$
504,047

0

%
3

%

Shareholders’ equity / total assets


12.71
%

12.63
%

12.91
%
1

%
(2
)
%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(1)


9.85
%

9.78
%

9.91
%
1

%
(1
)
%

Loan to deposit ratio


76.38
%

74.45
%

76.04
%
3

%
0

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits


24.88
%

24.10
%

26.71
%
3

%
(7
)
%

Total capital ratio


15.5
%

15.9
%

15.6
%
(3
)
%
(1
)
%

Tier 1 capital ratio


13.3
%

13.6
%

13.4
%
(2
)
%
(1
)
%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio


13.3
%

13.6
%

13.4
%
(2
)
%
(1
)
%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


9.9
%

9.8
%

10.2
%
1

%
(3
)
%


Heritage Bank of Commerce:














Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(1)


10.28
%

10.15
%

10.28
%
1

%
0

%

Total capital ratio


15.1
%

15.4
%

15.1
%
(2
)
%
0

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


13.8
%

14.1
%

13.9
%
(2
)
%
(1
)
%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio


13.8
%

14.1
%

13.9
%
(2
)
%
(1
)
%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


10.4
%

10.2
%

10.6
%
2

%
(2
)
%






















(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.



















At or For the Quarter Ended:


CREDIT QUALITY DATA




June 30,




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,




June 30,


(in $000’s, unaudited)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:
















Land and construction loans

$
4,198

$
4,793

$
5,874

$
5,862

$
4,774

Home equity and other loans


728


927


290


84


108

Residential mortgages


607

















Commercial loans


491


324


1,014


752


900

CRE loans


31

















Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:


6,055


6,044


7,178


6,698


5,782

Loans over 90 days past due
















and still accruing


123


268


489


460


248

Total nonperforming loans


6,178


6,312


7,667


7,158


6,030

Foreclosed assets





















Total nonperforming assets

$
6,178

$
6,312

$
7,667

$
7,158

$
6,030

Net charge-offs during the quarter

$
145

$
965

$
197

$
288

$
405

Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter

$
516

$
274

$
1,331

$
153

$
471

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$
48,633

$
48,262

$
48,953

$
47,819

$
47,954

Classified assets

$
37,525

$
40,034

$
41,661

$
32,609

$
33,605

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.38
%

1.38
%

1.40
%

1.40
%

1.42
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans


787.20
%

764.61
%

638.49
%

668.05
%

795.26
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.11
%

0.11
%

0.14
%

0.13
%

0.11
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.17
%

0.18
%

0.22
%

0.21
%

0.18
%

Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp
















Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans


7
%

7
%

7
%

6
%

6
%

Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce
















Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans


6
%

7
%

7
%

6
%

6
%



















OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS







































(in $000’s, unaudited)







































Heritage Commerce Corp:
















Tangible common equity

(1)

$
521,541

$
522,573

$
515,657

$
510,755

$
504,047

Shareholders’ equity / total assets


12.71
%

12.63
%

12.22
%

12.35
%

12.91
%

Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(1)


9.85
%

9.78
%

9.43
%

9.50
%

9.91
%

Loan to deposit ratio


76.38
%

74.45
%

72.45
%

72.11
%

76.04
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits


24.88
%

24.10
%

25.19
%

26.90
%

26.71
%

Total capital ratio


15.5
%

15.9
%

15.6
%

15.6
%

15.6
%

Tier 1 capital ratio


13.3
%

13.6
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio


13.3
%

13.6
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

13.4
%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


9.9
%

9.8
%

9.6
%

10.0
%

10.2
%


Heritage Bank of Commerce:
















Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(1)


10.28
%

10.15
%

9.79
%

9.86
%

10.28
%

Total capital ratio


15.1
%

15.4
%

15.1
%

15.1
%

15.1
%

Tier 1 capital ratio


13.8
%

14.1
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio


13.8
%

14.1
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

13.9
%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


10.4
%

10.2
%

10.0
%

10.4
%

10.6
%







(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under

“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

in this press release.




















For the Quarter Ended


For the Quarter Ended






June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025













Interest




Average









Interest




Average




NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




(in $000’s, unaudited)


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate




Assets:

















Loans, core bank

$
3,020,534



41,738


5.54
%
$
2,945,072


$
39,758


5.47
%

Prepayment fees







473


0.06
%






224


0.03
%

Bay View Funding factored receivables


67,756



3,347


19.81
%

60,250



2,942


19.80
%

Purchased residential mortgages


420,280



3,548


3.39
%

427,963



3,597


3.41
%

Loan fair value mark / accretion


(1,802
)


172


0.02
%

(1,981
)


181


0.02
%

Loans, gross

(1)(2)


3,506,768



49,278


5.64
%

3,431,304



46,702


5.52
%

Securities - taxable


902,642



6,346


2.82
%

876,092



5,559


2.57
%

Securities - exempt from Federal tax

(3)


30,259



272


3.61
%

30,480



275


3.66
%

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

















in other financial institutions


647,420



7,186


4.45
%

850,441



9,354


4.46
%

Total interest earning assets

(3)


5,087,089



63,082


4.97
%

5,188,317



61,890


4.84
%

Cash and due from banks


31,044








31,869







Premises and equipment, net


9,958








10,007







Goodwill and other intangible assets


173,448








173,895







Other assets


156,881








155,808







Total assets

$
5,458,420







$
5,559,896


























Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:

















Deposits:

















Demand, noninterest-bearing

$
1,146,494







$
1,167,330

























Demand, interest-bearing


949,867



1,484


0.63
%

944,375



1,438


0.62
%

Savings and money market


1,313,054



8,205


2.51
%

1,323,038



8,073


2.47
%

Time deposits - under $100


11,456



49


1.72
%

11,383



47


1.67
%

Time deposits - $100 and over


231,644



1,995


3.45
%

234,421



2,129


3.68
%

ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market

















and time deposits


965,492



5,949


2.47
%

1,036,970



6,248


2.44
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


3,471,513



17,682


2.04
%

3,550,187



17,935


2.05
%

Total deposits


4,618,007



17,682


1.54
%

4,717,517



17,935


1.54
%



















Short-term borrowings


19







0.00
%

18







0.00
%

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs


39,70