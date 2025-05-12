Heritage Commerce Corp Receives Affirmation of Credit Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency

Heritage Commerce Corp maintains stable credit ratings, reflecting its solid liquidity and capital management practices.

Heritage Commerce Corp announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency has affirmed its senior unsecured debt rating at BBB+, its subordinated debt rating at BBB, and its short-term debt rating at K2. Additionally, the Bank received an A- rating for its deposit and senior unsecured debt, a BBB+ rating for subordinated debt, and a K2 rating for short-term deposits and debt, with both the Company and the Bank receiving stable outlook ratings. CEO Clay Jones highlighted the importance of the ratings in reflecting the Company’s conservative management of liquidity and capital, which has helped it navigate recent economic uncertainties. Heritage Commerce Corp, established in 1997, is the parent of Heritage Bank of Commerce, which operates multiple branches in California. Further information is available on their website.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) (the "Company"), parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), announced today that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") affirmed the Company’s senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term debt rating of K2. KBRA also affirmed deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the Bank. They graded the outlook of the long-term ratings for both the Company and the Bank as stable on May 9, 2025.





"I am pleased to see that KBRA's latest ratings report highlights our disciplined and conservative approach to liquidity and capital management, as it shielded the Company during the more uncertain credit and liquidity environment in recent years,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “They also recognized our solid credit quality position due to our prudent underwriting and robust monitoring.”





The complete KBRA press release on Heritage Commerce Corp is available on KBRA’s website,



https://www.krollbondratings.com



. The KBRA press release, credit ratings, and analysis constitute part of the information contained therein are, and must be construed solely as, statements of opinion of KBRA and not statements of fact or recommendations of KBRA or the Company to purchase, sell or hold any of the Company’s securities.







, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit



www.heritagecommercecorp.com



InvestorRelations@herbank.com





