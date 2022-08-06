Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

It looks like Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Heritage Commerce's shares on or after the 10th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.52 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Heritage Commerce has a trailing yield of approximately 4.4% on its current stock price of $11.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Heritage Commerce's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Heritage Commerce is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:HTBK Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Heritage Commerce earnings per share are up 4.8% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Heritage Commerce has delivered an average of 18% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Heritage Commerce worth buying for its dividend? Heritage Commerce has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into Heritage Commerce, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Heritage Commerce that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

