Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HTBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.21, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBK was $12.21, representing a -3.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.65 and a 77.47% increase over the 52 week low of $6.88.

HTBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.4%, compared to an industry average of 33.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HTBK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HTBK as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 16.4% over the last 100 days.

