Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HTBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.22, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBK was $12.22, representing a -3.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.65 and a 99.35% increase over the 52 week low of $6.13.

HTBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.75. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.46%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

