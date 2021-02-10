Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HTBK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBK was $9.51, representing a -20.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.95 and a 57.45% increase over the 52 week low of $6.04.

HTBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.52%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

