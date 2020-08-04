Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HTBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.83, the dividend yield is 7.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBK was $6.83, representing a -48.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.14 and a 13% increase over the 52 week low of $6.04.

HTBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HTBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.46%, compared to an industry average of -22.3%.

