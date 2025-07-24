Heritage Commerce Corp Appoints Seth Fonti as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Heritage Commerce Corp announces Seth Fonti as CFO, bringing extensive banking experience to enhance financial performance and strategy.

Heritage Commerce Corp announced the appointment of Seth Fonti as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 24, 2025. With over 20 years of experience in financial leadership within global and domestic banking, Fonti previously served at MUFG Americas, where he led strategic initiatives that enhanced financial planning, risk management, and operational efficiency. He has a strong track record in driving growth and transformation and is recognized for his collaborative leadership style. Fonti holds an MBA in Finance from Georgetown University and a BA from Rollins College. Heritage Commerce Corp, established in 1997, operates Heritage Bank of Commerce and offers various banking services across California.

Appointment of Seth Fonti as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer brings over two decades of financial and strategic leadership experience from global banking institutions.

Mr. Fonti's history of driving growth and efficiency initiatives positions him to add immediate value to Heritage Commerce Corp.

His recognition as a top 0.1% manager at MUFG Americas highlights his collaborative leadership skills and focus on developing high-performing teams.

The addition of a leader with a proven track record in enterprise strategy and financial performance aligns with the company's focus on sustainable growth and strong financial performance.

Appointment of a new CFO may indicate instability or a need for significant change within the company's leadership structure.

Who is the new CFO of Heritage Commerce Corp?

Seth Fonti has been appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

When did Seth Fonti join Heritage Commerce Corp?

Seth Fonti joined the company effective July 24, 2025.

What experience does Seth Fonti bring to his new role?

Mr. Fonti has over two decades of experience in financial and strategic leadership in banking.

What are Seth Fonti's previous roles before joining Heritage Commerce?

He was Managing Director at MUFG Americas, focusing on strategy, corporate development, and finance.

How is Heritage Commerce Corp addressing growth and efficiency?

Heritage aims for sustainable growth and strong financial performance under Seth Fonti's leadership.

$HTBK Insider Trading Activity

$HTBK insiders have traded $HTBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTSON CLAY JR JONES (President and CEO) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $50,063

JACK W CONNER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $42,080

SUSAN SVENSSON JUST (EVP/Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,602 shares for an estimated $15,588

$HTBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HTBK stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HTBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTBK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

$HTBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HTBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $11.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $11.0 on 04/25/2025

Full Release







SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK)



(the “Company”), parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Seth Fonti as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, effective July 24, 2025.





Mr. Fonti brings more than two decades of financial and strategic leadership experience across global and domestic banking institutions. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Strategy, Corporate Development, and Strategic Finance for MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (“MUFG Americas”), the regional arm of one of the world’s top ten global banks. In this role, he developed and led transformative initiatives across strategy, enterprise-wide financial planning, organizational effectiveness, balance sheet optimization, risk management, and capital planning, positioning him well to add immediate value to the Heritage team.





“Seth is a forward-thinking and trusted financial leader with an impressive record of driving growth, increasing efficiency, and leading through complex transformations,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank of Commerce. “His depth of experience and integrity-based approach make him an excellent fit for Heritage as we continue our focus on sustainable growth and strong financial performance.”





“I’m thrilled to be joining Heritage Bank of Commerce during such a dynamic time for the organization,” said Mr. Fonti. “I look forward to working with the talented leadership team to build on the bank’s legacy of client-centered service and strong financial stewardship.”





During his tenure at MUFG Americas, Mr. Fonti established proven agility in setting and executing enterprise strategy, driving enhanced financial performance via growth and efficiency initiatives, enhanced core business profitability, and shaping a simplified, technology-oriented operating model, enabling improved client service and execution. He was hand-selected for MUFG Americas’ Global Leaders Forum as a top 0.1% manager and is widely recognized for his collaborative leadership with a focus on building and developing high performing teams and culture. Prior to MUFG Americas, Mr. Fonti was a financial institutions investment banker with Macquarie Capital, Fox-Pitt Kelton, and JP Morgan, advising on significant M&A, capital markets, and strategic transactions. He holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgetown University and a B.A. from Rollins College.







Heritage Commerce Corp



, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit



www.heritagecommercecorp.com



.





Member FDIC







For additional information, email:









InvestorRelations@herbank.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6dd78d1-7632-4aef-b82e-0e2217a1c1da









