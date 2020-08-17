Heritage Commerce Corp: A 14.2% Better Bargain Than When Dinapoli Bought

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 10, Heritage Commerce Corp's Director, Jason Philip Dinapoli, invested $43,240.93 into 5,094 shares of HTBK, for a cost per share of $8.49. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (Symbol: HTBK) and achieve a cost basis 14.2% cheaper than Dinapoli, with shares changing hands as low as $7.28 per share. It should be noted that Dinapoli has collected $0.26/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 11.2% on their purchase from a total return basis. Heritage Commerce Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTBK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.04 per share, with $13.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.28. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which HTBK insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2020 Jason Philip Dinapoli Director 5,000 $10.89 $54,440.00 02/24/2020 Jack W. Conner Director 700 $11.41 $7,986.79 03/02/2020 Jack W. Conner Director 12,000 $10.34 $124,093.30 03/05/2020 Steven L. Hallgrimson Director 5,000 $10.16 $50,788.00 03/09/2020 Jack W. Conner Director 1,000 $8.23 $8,228.84 03/10/2020 Jason Philip Dinapoli Director 5,094 $8.49 $43,240.93

The current annualized dividend paid by Heritage Commerce Corp is $0.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/05/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HTBK, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 7.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

