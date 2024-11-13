News & Insights

Heritage Commerce CFO Lawrence McGovern to depart

November 13, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Heritage Commerce (HTBK) announced that executive VP and CFO Lawrence McGovern is expected to depart the company in February 2025. Thomas Sa, who currently serves as the COO for the company and the bank, will assume the duties of CFO on an interim basis beginning November 18, while the company and the bank complete a search for McGovern’s permanent replacement. McGovern will continue with the company in a transitional role during this period, which is expected to continue until mid-February 2025. Sa and McGovern will work together closely in the coming weeks to ensure a transition.

