News & Insights

Stocks

HERIGE’s Strategic Overhaul Amid Construction Market Challenges

December 03, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HERIGE SA (FR:ALHRG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HERIGE is undertaking a major reorganization to enhance operational performance and maintain competitiveness amidst a challenging construction market. The plan involves optimizing resources, reorganizing commercial operations, and potentially reducing the workforce by 10%, aiming for an annual cost reduction of €7 million. Despite initial non-recurring costs, HERIGE remains focused on sustainable growth without distributing dividends for 2024.

For further insights into FR:ALHRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.