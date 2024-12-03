HERIGE’s Strategic Overhaul Amid Construction Market Challenges

HERIGE SA (FR:ALHRG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HERIGE is undertaking a major reorganization to enhance operational performance and maintain competitiveness amidst a challenging construction market. The plan involves optimizing resources, reorganizing commercial operations, and potentially reducing the workforce by 10%, aiming for an annual cost reduction of €7 million. Despite initial non-recurring costs, HERIGE remains focused on sustainable growth without distributing dividends for 2024.

For further insights into FR:ALHRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.