HERIGE SADCS (EPA:ALHRG) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for HERIGE SADCS (EPA:ALHRG) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 48.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.80% from the latest reported closing price of 32.60 / share.

HERIGE SADCS Maintains 5.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in HERIGE SADCS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHRG is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 127.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHRG by 34.97% over the last quarter.

