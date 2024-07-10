Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Zscaler (ZS) ending at $197.37, denoting a +0.01% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.

Shares of the cloud-based information security provider have appreciated by 5.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.46% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zscaler in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 7.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $567.19 million, reflecting a 24.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.99 per share and a revenue of $2.14 billion, signifying shifts of +67.04% and +32.39%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zscaler. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.37% higher. As of now, Zscaler holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Zscaler currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.85.

We can additionally observe that ZS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.