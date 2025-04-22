Here's Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $13.02, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

Shares of the container shipping company have depreciated by 17.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 9.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.84, marking a 145.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.73 billion, up 10.99% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $6.53 billion, signifying shifts of -93.77% and -22.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.52 for its industry.

We can also see that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.