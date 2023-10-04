Here's Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest market close, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) reached $9.58, with a +0.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.81% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Shares of the container shipping company witnessed a loss of 18.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 7.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of -$1.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 114.7%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.32 billion, reflecting a 59.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.70 per share and revenue of $5.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -112.26% and -58.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.72% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

