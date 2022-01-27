Here's Why Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Can Afford Some Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Zillow Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Zillow Group had US$4.44b of debt, an increase on US$2.08b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.22b, its net debt is less, at about US$1.23b.

NasdaqGS:ZG Debt to Equity History January 27th 2022

How Healthy Is Zillow Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Zillow Group had liabilities of US$3.11b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.96b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.22b in cash and US$228.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.62b.

Since publicly traded Zillow Group shares are worth a very impressive total of US$12.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zillow Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Zillow Group wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 45%, to US$5.1b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Zillow Group still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$35m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$3.4b of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Zillow Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

