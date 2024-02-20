Here's Why YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) reached $16.71, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.95, up 139.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.6 billion, down 0.97% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.05% decrease. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.84 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

