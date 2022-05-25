Here's Why You Should Stay Invested in Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq Inc.’s NDAQ accelerating organic growth, focus on ramping up on-trading revenue base, strategic buyouts to capitalize on growing markets opportunities, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



NDAQ has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in the last 13 quarters. It has a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Nasdaq currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past year, the stock has lost 30.2% compared with the industry’s decrease of 34.8%.



Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nasdaq’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.94, indicating a 5% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 5.6% higher revenues of $3.6 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.54, indicating a 7.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure on about 6% higher revenues of $3.8 billion.



The long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 9.8%, better than the industry average of 9.1%. It has a Growth Score of B.

Return on Equity (ROE)

Return on equity was 20.1% in the trailing twelve months, better than the industry average of 13.5%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 has moved north by 0.8% while the consensus estimate for 2023 has moved 0.2% in the past 60 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Business Tailwinds

Nasdaq remains focused on repositioning its business and aims to generate revenues from high growth Market Technology and Investment Intelligence segments. It has diverted R&D spending toward higher-growth products. At the same time, NDAQ has divested non-core assets to intensify its growth focus.



Given vast opportunities in the cryptocurrency markets, Nasdaq has been accelerating its technology expansion. Technology expansion with SMARTS surveillance in non-financial markets is in tandem with this growth strategy.



Nasdaq noted that the anti fin crime space has a total addressable market of $12.5 billion and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% through 2024. The acquisition of Verafin in February 2021 consolidates Nasdaq's established reg tech leadership to create a global SaaS leader. Nasdaq aims 40-50% Saas revenues as a percentage of total revenues by 2025.



NDAQ estimates growth from its index and analytics businesses, followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities. Nasdaq estimates 5% - 8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8% - 11% at Market Technology and 3% - 5% at Corporate Platforms and 6%-9% growth for the Solutions segment over the medium term.



Nasdaq boasts a healthy balance sheet and cash position along with modest operating cash flow from its diverse business model. This, in turn, helps in effective capital deployment. It had $459 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization as of Mar 31, 2022.

Solid Dividend History

Nasdaq has been hiking dividends at a five-year CAGR (2018-2022) of 9.6%. Its dividend yield is currently 2%, above the industry average of 1.6%.

