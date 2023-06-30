Here's Why You Should Stay Invested in Cboe Global (CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets' CBOE strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products and solid capital position make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



CBOE has a decent history of delivering earnings surprises in three of the last four reported quarters. Its earnings grew 13.7% in the last five years, better than the industry average of 10.5%.



Cboe Global’s ROE for the trailing 12 months was 22.3%, better than the industry average of 10.8%. It has a VGM Score of B. The VGM Score rates stocks on their combined weighted styles, helping to identify those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

CBOE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of Cboe Global have gained 8.2% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 7.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Optimistic Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cboe Global’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.18, indicating a 3.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 8.3% higher revenues of $1.9 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 is pegged at $7.43, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.6% on 3.5% higher revenues of $2 billion.



It has a Growth Score of A. The Growth Style Score analyzes the growth prospects of a company.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved 0.3% and 0.4% north, respectively in the past 60 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Growth Drivers

It is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading.



CBOE’s top line should continue to benefit from its geographic reach to the highest-value markets, a diversified business mix with recurring revenues, growth acceleration with recurring non-transaction revenues and leveraging technology. For the mid-to-long term, CBOE estimates organic top-line compound average growth of 4% to 6%.



Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global Markets, as reflected in its revenue growth story. A volatile market continues to aid trading volume. CBOE estimates organic total net revenue growth between 7% and 9% in 2023. It estimates revenue-enhancing investments to be in the range of $28-$30 million in 2023.



Cboe Global Markets has an impressive inorganic growth story. The Bats Global buyout expanded and diversified its portfolio. Cboe Global Markets expects acquisitions held less than a year to add around 0.5% to total net revenue growth in 2023.

Capital Deployment

Banking on operational excellence, CBOE increased dividends for 12 straight years as well as pursued share buybacks. As of Mar 31, 2023, CBOE had $147.9 million left under its current share repurchase authorization.

