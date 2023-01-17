Here's Why You Should Retain Xerox (XRX) in Your Portfolio

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s XRX bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an enterprise-wide transformation initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs, as well as realigning the business to changing market conditions.

The company’s shares have gained 13.2% in the past six months, outperforming the 3.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price

Xerox Holdings Corporation price | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Factors That Augur Well

Project Own It is contributing significantly toward freeing up capital for investment. Through this initiative, the company exceeded gross savings of $375 million in 2021 and expects $450 million in gross cost savings in 2022.

Xerox’s ongoing investments in Xerox Business Solutions, indirect market channels and European sales channels are helping it to expand its small and mid-sized (SMB) market. The company is expanding its offerings through the inclusion of cyber security and robotic process automation solutions and expanding its IT Services business geographically to strengthen its foothold in the SMB market.

Xerox has a post-sale-driven business model that provides significant recurring revenues and cash generation. Around 78% of the company’s total revenues in 2021 were associated with contracted services, equipment maintenance services, consumable supplies and financing. This business model supports strong cash flows that help the company to make strategic investments and penetrate markets with high growth potential.

Some Risks

Xerox’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was pegged at 1.17, lower than the 1.20 reported at the end of the previous quarter and the prior-year quarter’s 1.88. A decline in the current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks are Vasta Platform ( VSTA ) and DocuSign ( DOCU ).Vasta Platform carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. VSTA’s earnings are expected to grow 125.9% in 2023. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vasta delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.2% on average.

DocuSign is also a Zacks #1 Ranked stock. DOCU has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.7%.

DOCU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6% on average.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.