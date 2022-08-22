Here's Why You Should Retain Xerox (XRX) in Your Portfolio

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s XRX bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It", an enterprise-wide transformation initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs, as well as realigning the business to changing market conditions.

The company’s shares have gained 16.5% in the past month, outperforming the 12.8% rise in the industry it belongs to.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price

Xerox Holdings Corporation price | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Factors That Augur Well

"Project Own It” is contributing significantly toward freeing up capital for investment. Through this initiative, the company exceeded gross savings of $375 million in 2021 and expects $300 million of gross cost savings in 2022.

Xerox’s ongoing investments in Xerox Business Solutions, indirect market channels and European sales channels are helping it to expand its small and mid-sized (SMB) market. The company is expanding its offerings through the inclusion of cyber security and robotic process automation solutions and expanding its IT Services business geographically to strengthen its foothold in the SMB market.

Xerox has a post-sale-driven business model that provides significant recurring revenues and cash generation. Around 78% of the company’s total revenues in 2021 were associated with contracted services, equipment maintenance services, consumable supplies and financing. This business model supports strong cash flows that help the company to make strategic investments and penetrate markets with high growth potential.

Some Risks

Xerox’s current ratio at the end of the June quarter was pegged at 1.20, lower than the current ratio of 1.21 reported at the end of the March quarter. Decreasing the current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interestedin the broader Zacks Business Services sector can consider stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for the year 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.1%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

CRA International currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.