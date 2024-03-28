Here's Why You Should Retain Westport (WPRT) Stock for Now

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT is benefiting from its portfolio of eco-friendly products and cost-containment efforts. Elevated production costs, and rising general and administrative expenses are headwinds.



Let us find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Strong Product Portfolio & Cost Reduction to Aid Result

Westport’s portfolio of eco-friendly product mix is set to boost prospects amid climate change concerns. Its HPDI fuel system offers an environment-friendly and robust performance for heavy-duty trucks, thereby positioning the company favorably as the transition to green transportation solutions intensifies. The firm expects HPDI volumes to be a significant driver of revenues. Collaboration with Volvo to accelerate the commercialization and global adoption of Westport's HPDI fuel system technology for long-haul and off-road applications augurs well. The HPDI technology is poised to be a springboard of growth for the company.



The acquisition of Stako, a leading manufacturer of LPG fuel storage systems, has enhanced WPRT’s ability to supply completely integrated fuel systems as well as its vision to transition to cleaner fuels, especially in emerging markets and also added to its top line.



The Euro 6 and Euro 7 LPG programs are projected to generate nearly EUR255 million in revenues through 2028. Collaborations with TUPY and AVL to develop highly efficient hydrogen internal combustion engines for heavy goods transportation also bode well.



Westport's venture into the locomotive sector through a two-year project to retrofit hydrogen-using HPDI technology has the potential to boost growth significantly. Efforts to streamline the portfolio also bode well. For instance, the company's strategic business reorganization in India, marked by the reduction of its stake in the joint venture Minda Westport Technologies Limited, not only brings an immediate financial benefit of approximately $3 million from the sale but also positions the company to enhance profitability and strengthen its balance sheet, with anticipated improvements in cash flows going forward.



As part of its cost containment effort, the company has reduced its headcount in 2023. To achieve operational excellence, the company will continue to reduce its headcount in the future.



The low debt level of the natural gas fuel tech company is another positive. Long-term debt decreased to $30.9 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 from $32.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Westport's total debt-to-capital ratio is pegged at 0.17, low both in absolute and relative terms. The company’s current ratio of 1.61 is higher than the auto sector’s 1.27, signifying solid liquidity levels.

Rising Costs & Expenses Ail

Westport’s general and administrative expenses are rising due to several factors, including $4.5 million in severance costs, augmented sales and marketing expenses to bolster hydrogen marketing efforts, and heightened corporate expenditures, such as consulting and legal fees linked to ongoing activities, finalizing the HPDI joint venture. The company expects costs related to the joint venture to persist through the first half of 2024. Increased costs are likely to weigh on the company’s margins. The company has also been bearing the brunt of rising sales and marketing expenses for quite some time. The trend is likely to continue, going forward.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, Toyota Motor Corporation TM and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests year-over-year growth of 4.3% and 67.7%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up by a penny and 12 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 10% and 73.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved $1.30 and $1.01, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 3.2%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 67 cents and 71 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.