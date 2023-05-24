Here's Why You Should Retain Westport (WPRT) Stock for Now

Westport Fuel System Inc’s WPRT established distribution channels and a strong portfolio of eco-friendly product mix comprising HPDI technology are poised to drive profitability. However, high operating expenses and capex requirements related to HPDI products and the decarbonization of hydrogen fuels will likely hurt its margins.



Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock.

Strong Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Favor WPRT

Westport designs low-emission natural gas fuel systems and components for the trucking industry. Its portfolio of eco-friendly product mix is set to boost prospects amid climate change concerns.



Westport’s HPDI fuel system for heavy-duty trucks offers an environment-friendly, robust performance, positioning the company favorably as the transition to green transportation solutions intensifies. The firm expects HPDI volumes to be a significant driver of profitability. The HPDI technology has the potential to propel the company’s growth.



Its strong technological and innovation capabilities, combined with its established distribution channels, should enable it to maintain a dominant position in the fuel systems industry.



WPRT is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for hydrogen fuel systems in both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Independent Aftermarket (IAM) markets. Westport’s Q1’23 revenues from OEM and IAM businesses rose 9% and 5%, respectively, year over year.



The company's promising prospects are driven by its focus on LPG solutions, supportive pricing, strong relationships with several automakers and its ability to address markets that require cleaner but affordable options.

Stako Buyout – a Strategic Fit

The acquisition of Stako, a leading manufacturer of LPG fuel storage systems, has enhanced Westport’s ability to supply completely integrated fuel systems and its vision to transition to cleaner fuels, especially in emerging markets and has also added to its top line. Collaborations with TUPY and AVL List GmbH to develop highly efficient hydrogen internal combustion engines for heavy goods transportation also bode well.

Low Debt Levels to Aid Growth

The natural gas fuel tech company’s low debt level is another positive. Long-term debt decreased to $29.9 million at the end of first-quarter 2023 from $32.2 million on Dec 31, 2022. Westport's total debt-to-capital ratio stands at 0.20, lower than the auto sector's 0.52. The company’s current ratio of 2.05 is higher than the sector’s 1.32, signifying solid liquidity levels.

High Costs and Low Production Remain Headwinds

Reduced vehicle production and manufacturing delays amid a shortage of semiconductor supply and soaring commodity prices are likely to crimp Westport’s margins. A tough labor market and logistical challenges add to the woes.



Operating expenses and capex requirements related to HPDI products and the decarbonization of hydrogen fuels have been consistently on the rise. The trend is likely to continue, which will keep denting margins. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are also likely to offset profits.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WPRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF, BYD Company Limited BYDDY and Wabash National WNC, all of which sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Mercedes-Benz develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars, including premium and luxury vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBGAF’s 2023 sales implies year-over-year growth of 6%.



BYD is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales calls for year-over-year growth of around 209.6%.



Wabash is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WNC’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12% and 19.7%, respectively.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.