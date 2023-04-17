Here's Why You Should Retain Werner (WERN) in Portfolio Now

Werner Enterprises, Inc. ( WERN ) is benefiting from improving freight market conditions and solid investor-friendly measures. However, high debt levels are worrisome.

Factors Favoring WERN

Werner’s efforts to boost its shareholders’ value via dividend payouts and shares repurchases are commendable. During 2022 and 2021, Werner paid $32.2 million and $29.08 million as dividends and repurchased shares worth $110.40 million and $104.44 million, respectively. As of Dec 31, 2022, WERN had 2.3 million shares available under its share repurchase authorization.

Werner is gradually recovering from the COVID-19-induced slump, thanks to improving freight market conditions in the United States. Notably, revenues from Logistics and Truckload Transportation Services for fourth-quarter 2022 increased 13% and 15%, year over year, respectively. While Logistics benefited from a rise in truckload logistics revenues, Truckload Transportation Services benefited from higher fuel surcharge revenues.

Key Risk

Werner exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $107.24 million, way below the long-term debt (net of current portion) of $687.50 million. This implies that the company does not have enough cash to meet its debt levels.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Werner currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are American Airlines ( AAL ) and Copa Holdings, S.A. ( CPA ).

American Airlines, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is benefiting from the improved air-travel-demand situation. In the fourth quarter of 2022, AAL reported earnings of $1.17 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.63%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For first-quarter and full-year 2023, AAL’s earnings are expected to register 101.3% and 396% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Copa Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. We are encouraged by CPA's focus on its cargo segment.

For first-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 324.3% and 42.5% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.