Here's Why You Should Retain Waste Connections (WCN) Now

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN is benefiting from a low-overhead, highly-efficient operational structure and investor-friendly steps.

Factors That Augur Well

Waste Connections is consistent in rewarding its shareholders. In 2021, WCN paid out $220.2 million of dividends and repurchased shares worth $339 million. In 2020, WCN paid out $199.9 million of dividends and repurchased shares worth $105.7 million. In 2019, WCN disbursed $175.1 million of dividends but did not buy back any shares. Such moves indicate a company’s commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Waste Connections generally focuses on providing vertically integrated services from collection through disposal of solid waste in landfills that it owns or operates. In addition, the operations are managed on a decentralized basis to place decision-making authority close to the customer, enabling WCN to identify and address customers’ needs on a real-time basis in a cost-effective manner.

WCN’s low-overhead, highly-efficient operational structure allows it to expand into geographically contiguous markets and operate in relatively small communities that its competitors may not find attractive.

Some Risks

Waste Connections’ current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of second-quarter 2022 was pegged at 0.94, lower than the current ratio of 1.38 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. A decreasing current ratio is undesirable as it indicates that a company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

