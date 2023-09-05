Here's Why You Should Retain UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Now

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is aided by a well-performing government business, owing to increasing premiums and numerous contract wins. The pursuit of buyouts, a solid financial position and a robust 2023 outlook are other tailwinds.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 0.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 1.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Favorable Style Score

UNH currently carries an impressive Value Score of A.

Rising Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s 2023 earnings and revenues is pegged at $24.83 per share and $367.8 billion, respectively, indicating an improvement of 11.9% and 13.5% from the year-ago reported figures.

UNH boasts an impressive surprise record. Its earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 3.4%.

Solid Return on Equity

UnitedHealth Group’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds can be substantiated by its trailing 12-month return on equity of 26.7%, which remains higher than the industry’s average of 24.7%.

Robust 2023 Outlook

UnitedHealth Group anticipates revenues between $357 billion and $360 billion, the mid-point of which indicates an improvement of 10.6% from the 2022 reported figure.

Adjusted net earnings per share are estimated to be between $24.70 and $25 for the year. The mid-point of the updated guidance suggests 12% growth from the 2022 figure.

Key Drivers

Revenues of UnitedHealth Group continue to benefit from solid contributions from its UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses. Premiums contributed 78% to the company’s total revenues in the second quarter. It is expected to rise further as UnitedHealth Group continues to serve more people through Medicare and Medicaid Advantage plans.

Through the UnitedHealthcare unit, UNH devises effective Medicare and Medicaid businesses, as well as integrates lucrative features within them from time to time. The top line of UnitedHealthcare segment is expected to benefit as the company grows its existing Medicaid markets and serves more people through fee-based and risk-based commercial offerings.

The company expects to add more than 900,000 members to its Medicare Advantage plan this year, expanding its membership base and fetching higher premiums. The Medicaid business is set to grow as it continues to support states in initiating redeterminations.

Optum Health segment will continue to gain from more people served under value-based care arrangements and consistent strengthening of care delivery services. Optum Insight and Optum Rx are expected to benefit from enhanced capabilities and new sales and opportunities. However, excellent customer retention should also favor Optum Rx results. The company expects to serve more than 4 million patients in value-based care arrangements through Optum in 2023.

UnitedHealth Group has been pursuing collaborations with renowned healthcare providers to bolster its capabilities and solidify its nationwide presence. Its acquisition of Amedisys should enhance and expand its in-home capabilities and fuel growth in the Optum Health segment. Moreover, UNH will get access to Amedisys’s Medicare customers, thus enhancing its benefits business in the future. The company’s launch of Price Edge and zero-cost life-saving drugs should help retain more customers in the future.

The company also earns through investment income. The metric increased nearly three-fold in the second quarter. A high-interest rate environment should boost this metric in the future.

A solid financial position is a dire need for companies that keep an eye on continued business investments. Apart from growth-related initiatives, a sound financial stand instills confidence in UNH in the tactical deployment of capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. The company returned $8.3 billion to shareholders in the first half of 2023 through share repurchases and dividends. Its dividend yield of 1.6% remains higher than the industry’s figure of 1.4%. UNH expects operating cash flow in the range of $27-$28 billion in 2023.

Key Concerns

The health insurer has been experiencing an increase in operating expenses due to higher medical and operating costs and the cost of goods sold. Such expenses continue to weigh on the margin expansion. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive growth in the long term.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the medical space are Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM, Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA. Each of these companies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Select Medical’s 2023 earnings indicates a 56.9% year-over-year increase to $1.93 per share. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for SEM’s 2023 revenues indicates 4.2% growth from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atai Life Sciences’ current-year earnings indicates a 16.3% improvement from the year-ago reported figure. It has witnessed four upward estimate revisions in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. ATAI beat earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA Healthcare’s 2023 bottom line suggests a 9.2% increase from the prior-year levels. HCA has witnessed one upward estimate revision over the past week against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 5.4%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.