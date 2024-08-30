Here's Why You Should Retain Union Pacific Stock for Now

Union Pacific’s UNP cost-cutting approach is boosting the bottom line. A shareholder-friendly approach and efforts to expand are also commendable. However, the freight market downturn is adversely impacting the company’s performance.

Factors Favoring UNP

Core pricing gains, enhanced operational efficiency and the sale of intermodal equipment are significantly boosting Union Pacific’s financial performance.

Union Pacific’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases is commendable. In the latter part of the second quarter of 2024, the company resumed its share repurchase program, buying back more than $100 million in shares.

Recently, Union Pacific announced a 3% quarterly dividend hike to $1.34 per share, marking the 18th consecutive year of annual dividend hikes. The company also plans to repurchase around $1.5 billion in shares by the end of 2024.

The company’s bottom line is benefiting from its proactive cost-cutting initiatives. In the second quarter of 2024, UNP saw a 4% year-over-year decline in overall operating expenses to $3.6 billion. This decrease was driven by productivity improvements across various cost categories, including a 6% drop in compensation and benefits expenses due to a 5% reduction in the headcount.

UNP’s liquidity position is encouraging. The railroad operator exited the second quarter of 2024 with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.05 compared to 0.81 at 2023-end. The company exited the June quarter with$1.15 billion in cash and cash equivalents while carrying a current debt load of $727 million. This indicates that Union Pacific has enough cash to meet its debt obligations.

Shares of Union Pacific have rallied 13.6% in the past year compared with its industry’s growth of 9.9% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Risks Faced by UNP

The freight market downturn, along with the normalization of e-commerce sales and a softening consumer market, is challenging for Union Pacific. Geopolitical uncertainties and high inflation are dampening consumer sentiments, and reduced fuel surcharge revenues are adding to the difficulties. These factors contributed to a 1% decline in volumes year over year in 2023. Given the persistent softness in the freight market, UNP may continue to face revenue challenges in the near term.

UNP’s Zacks Rank

UNP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

