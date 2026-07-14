Here's Why You Should Retain TT Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Shares of Trane Technologies plc TT have had a decent run over the past three months. The stock has risen 3.8% compared with the industry's 6.6% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 composite rose 7.8% during the said time frame.

TT has a Growth Score of B. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 9.5% year over year. Earnings for 2026 and 2027 are projected to rise 13.6% and 13.9% year over year, respectively. Revenues are expected to increase 9% in 2026 and 8.4% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for TT

Trane Technologies benefits from robust demand for its customer-centric solutions, especially commercial HVAC. Rising global energy demand and the need for high-performance buildings support strong long-term growth for the company. TT is driving growth by catering to this demand with its energy-efficient HVAC systems, smart controls and sustainable climate solutions. TT reported that enterprise organic bookings growth was 24% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Commercial HVAC bookings in the Americas rose approximately 40% year over year during the same period.

Trane Technologies plc Revenue (TTM)

Trane Technologies plc revenue-ttm | Trane Technologies plc Quote

The company is also driving growth from rising data center demand as clients build out specialized cooling and infrastructure to power the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. During the latest quarterly earnings conference, management stated that the February 2026 integration of Stellar Energy Americas, Inc. boosted the backlog by nearly $1 billion and solidified Trane Technologies’ market leadership in the rapidly expanding modular cooling sector.

The company has demonstrated a strong commitment to its shareholders through consistent dividend payments and share repurchases, despite the fluctuations in its cash position. TT paid dividends of $683.7 million, $757.5 million and $837.3 million, while repurchasing shares worth $669.3 million, $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. This consistency underscores its dedication to creating long-term value for investors.

TT had a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.1 in the first quarter of 2026, which improved marginally from the preceding quarter's 1.09 due to an increase in cash reserves. A current ratio above 1 enables the company to pay off short-term obligations efficiently.

Key Risks to Watch

Trane Technologies relies on its supply chain for essential commodities, mainly steel and non-ferrous metals. Thus, rising commodity prices, such as steel costs, can inflate expenses, squeeze profit margins and erode revenues and cash flow.

Global technology service providers operate in a fiercely competitive landscape. TT faces stiff competition in the HVAC market from firms such as Honeywell International, Siemens and Carrier. This competition fuels innovation across the industry while driving pricing pressures. Ongoing technology investments increase the challenge of maintaining profitability while competing for growth.

Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the Technology Services industry are Coherent Corp. COHR and V2X, Inc. VVX.

Coherent Corp. sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 46.8%. COHR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and matched once, with an average surprise of 6.2%.

V2X, Inc. also flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.4%. VVX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.