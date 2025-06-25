Here's Why You Should Retain TRU Stock in Your Portfolio Now

TransUnion TRU stock has rallied 21.8% in the past year, outperforming the 8.2% growth of the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 9.6% rise.



TRU has an expected long-term (three to five years) EPS growth rate of 10%. The company’s earnings for 2024 and 2025 are anticipated to rise 4.6% and 16.2% year over year, respectively. Revenues are expected to increase 5.4% in 2024 and 8.9% in 2025.

Factors That Augur Well for TRU

TransUnion earned the 2025 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award for its Email Behavior Intelligence solution, which helps businesses improve customer experience and reduce compliance risks. By actively analyzing and correcting email data, EBI boosts delivery rates and ensures messages reach the right recipients, addressing a major challenge in digital customer communication. The award highlights TransUnion’s growing role in driving innovation across customer engagement and contact center solutions.

TransUnion plays a leading role in the fast-growing big data and analytics market. The Insight Partners valued the U.S. market at $293.1 billion in 2024 and projects it will grow at a 13.5% CAGR through 2031. As data generation accelerates and technology advances, the market is expanding rapidly. TransUnion has actively invested in technology to strengthen its analytical capabilities and expand its data assets. By doing so, the company attracts more customers and drives top-line growth in an increasingly data-driven economy.

TransUnion’s buyout strategy has been a key driver of its growth. Within the first few months of 2025, the company completed two significant acquisitions. In January, TransUnion acquired the majority ownership of Trans Union de Mexico, the consumer credit arm of Buró de Crédito, enhancing its presence in Latin America, solidifying its leadership and becoming the largest credit bureau in Spanish-speaking Latin America. Then, in April, TransUnion purchased Monevo, a credit prequalification and distribution platform, to bolster its position in the consumer lending market and enhance its prequalification capabilities.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, TransUnion’s current ratio stood at an impressive 2.05, significantly higher than the industry average of 0.88. This figure also shows improvement from 1.7 in the previous quarter and 1.65 in the same quarter last year, providing investors with confidence in TRU’s strong liquidity position in the long term. It’s worth noting that a current ratio above 1 indicates the company’s ability to comfortably meet its short-term liabilities.

TRU: Key Risks to Watch

TransUnion’s first-quarter 2025 Credit Industry Insights Report paints a more nuanced picture of U.S. consumer debt than what surface-level numbers suggest. While nominal debt balances have risen sharply 28% over five years, the inflation-adjusted growth is minimal at just 3%. Most credit risk tiers saw a real-dollar decline in balances, with prime borrowers down 14% and only super prime and subprime tiers registering modest gains.

This indicates that consumers, particularly in mid-to-lower risk segments, are not over-leveraged and may still have borrowing capacity. At the same time, delinquencies in both credit cards and personal loans are declining, with lenders tightening credit lines and expanding cautiously, especially to higher-credit-score borrowers. In mortgages, origination volume is picking up modestly, but delinquency rates are slowly rising and warrant monitoring.

The company’s international segment experiences challenges stemming from local economic conditions and the broader macroeconomic environment, leading to fluctuations in revenues and profits. This instability clouds the long-term outlook and may deter potential investors.

TRU’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TransUnion has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks???Business Services???sector are ???Green Dot???GDOT and???AppLovin APP.

Green Dot sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see???the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GDOT has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missing twice. The average beat is 5.6%.

AppLovin currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

APP has an encouraging earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 22.9%.

