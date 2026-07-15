Here's Why You Should Retain TransUnion Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Shares of TransUnion TRU have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has risen 9.7% compared with the industry’s 1.8% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 composite barely moved during the said time frame.

TRU’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to be up 5.6% year over year. Earnings for 2026 and 2027 are projected to rise 10.5% and 16.9% year over year, respectively. Revenues are expected to increase 12.4% in 2026 and 128.3% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for TRU

TransUnion, a leading global provider of risk and information solutions to businesses and consumers, benefits from the fast-growing big data and analytics market, driven by the strong demand for data-backed business insights and reports by organizations. This increasing pace of harnessing data for business insights and decision-making enables TRU to leverage advanced technology to enhance its analytics capabilities and expand its database. The company reported first-quarter 2026 revenue growth of 14% year over year on a reported basis and 11% organically in constant currency.

TransUnion Revenue (TTM)

TransUnion revenue-ttm | TransUnion Quote

TRU’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovative solutions also play a key role in its overall growth. The company is expanding its next-gen AI-powered product portfolio to support long-term sustainability.

It recently introduced TruIQ Analytics Orchestrator, which utilizes Google's Gemini models to streamline advanced credit modeling through natural language prompts, enhanced its AI-powered marketing audience solutions that transform static customer segments into dynamic, value-driven audiences and upgraded its AI-powered fraud model factory, which is capable of launching new fraud detection models two to three times faster. These innovations and technological advancements are expected to improve scalability and reduce operational costs.

TRU’s disciplined buyout strategy is strengthening its outlook. Recently, the company completed the acquisition of TransUnion Mexico, allowing it to enter the attractive Mexican credit market and further supporting its market expansion and portfolio diversification. The acquisition of RealNetworks’ Mobile division boosts its messaging capabilities, which complement its trusted call solutions business.

The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 1.93 at the end of the first quarter of 2026, higher than the industry average of 1.01. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company is well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

Risks to Watch

Past acquisitions and aggressive expansion have burdened TransUnion with substantial debt. Although the debt has fueled the company's growth. It has also increased operating costs and limited future opportunities.

Global business information service providers operate in a fiercely competitive landscape. TRU faces heightened competition from firms like Equifax, Experian and LexisNexis across sectors. This competition fuels innovation across the industry while driving pricing pressures. Ongoing technology investments increase the challenge of maintaining profitability while competing for growth.

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Veralto Corporation VLTO and Corpay, Inc. CPAY.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9% on average.

Corpay, Inc. also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. CPAY's earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched once, with the surprise being 2% on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.