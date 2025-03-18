Here's Why You Should Retain Surmodics Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Surmodics, Inc. SRDX demonstrated strong performance in the last reported quarter. Its loss per share was 51.9% narrower than the market estimate, and sales beat the same by 8.3%. The strong performance was driven by the company’s solid prospects in the thrombectomy business.

Meanwhile, SRDX is likely to be acquired by GTCR, a renowned private equity company, for an estimated $627 million in total equity valuation. Although the deal is expected to be closed by March-end and take SRDX private, adding it to your portfolio now may give double-digit returns on closing.

So far this year, this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 26.8% against the industry’s 6.4% growth and the S&P 500’s 4.6% increase.

The renowned medical device and in-vitro diagnostics technology provider has a market capitalization of $404.58 million. Surmodics projects 162.5% growth for fiscal 2025 and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. SRDX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 58.55%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper.

GTCR Offer: Surmodics, in May 2024, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR. Under the terms of the agreement, affiliates of GTCR, a private equity firm with a long track record of investment expertise across healthcare and healthcare technology, will acquire all outstanding shares of Surmodics. SRDX shareholders will receive $43.00 per share in cash. However, the FTC has blocked the deal, citing anti-competitive concerns. Surmodics has responded to the challenge and plans to take legal action against FTC.

The addition of the stock to investors’ portfolio at the current market price, hovering around $29 per share, may lead to a gain of nearly 48% by March-end or upon closing of the deal.

Thrombectomy Prospects Bright: Surmodics’ aim to leverage its proprietary Pounce thrombectomy platform technology to develop products raises optimism. In October, Surmodics announced that early results of a subset of 60 real-world acute, subacute and chronic limb ischemia patients from its PROWL registry study were presented at the TCT Symposium in Washington, DC. The same month, the company received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its Pounce XL Thrombectomy System. SRDX is likely to have initiated limited market evaluations of the product, which should bring additional revenues during fiscal 2025.

Strong Q1 Results: Surmodics registered a solid improvement in the overall top and bottom lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The uptick in the performance coatings royalty revenues and sales of the company’s Pounce thrombectomy device platforms was impressive. Revenues from the majority of SRDX’s primary sources (Royalties and license fees and Research, development and other fees) also increased. The gross margin expansion also bodes well for the stock. Although segmental sales declined, this was primarily due to unfavorable order timing, and the benefit will likely be reflected in the second quarter.

Downsides

Regulatory Headwinds: Surmodics’ facilities and procedures are subject to periodic inspections by the FDA to determine compliance with the latter’s requirements. On account of non-compliance with applicable laws or regulations, the FDA could ban such medical devices. Any adverse regulatory action can potentially hurt Surmodics' business practices and operations. The acquisition deal with GTCR, which was expected to be closed by 2024-end, may get jeopardized following the FTC’s challenge. While Surmodics and GTCR remain committed to pursuing the merger, the FTC’s challenge presents a significant legal and financial hurdle.

Reliance on Third Parties: A principal element of Surmodics’ business strategy is to enter into licensing arrangements with medical devices and other companies that manufacture products incorporating its technologies. The company’s revenues from such arrangements depend upon its or its licensees’ ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for manufacture (if applicable), and market and sell products incorporating Surmodics’ technologies. Any failure to meet these requirements could have an adverse impact on its business.

Surmodics, Inc. Price

Surmodics, Inc. price | Surmodics, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend

Surmodics is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2025. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has improved 1 cent to 19 cents.

The consensus estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $33 million, suggesting a 3.3% increase from the year-ago reported number. Loss for the period is estimated to be 2 cents per share against earnings of 7 cents in the year-ago period.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Aveanna Healthcare AVAH and Boston Scientific BSX. At present, Masimo and Aveanna sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have gained 1.7% so far this year. Estimates for MASI’s 2025 EPS have increased 11.9% to $5.27 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.41%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s 2025 EPS have remained stable at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 13.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s 1.4% growth. AVAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 135.00%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 300.00%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have remained stable at $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 8.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 6.4%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.