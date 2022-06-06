Here's Why You Should Retain ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV is well-poised for growth, backed by research and development (R&D) efforts and a focus on clinical studies. However, limited commercial experience is a concern.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have lost 7.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 16.4% in a year’s time. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 3.6% in the same time frame.



The company — with a market capitalization of $5.81 billion — is a medical device company committed to developing and commercializing products created to change the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company’s earnings yield of 1.1% compares favorably with the industry’s (9.2%). The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 189.9%.

What’s Driving the Performance?

ShockWave Medical invests in research and development (R&D) efforts that accelerate its IVL Technology to broaden and enhance its existing product offerings. In the first quarter of 2022, the company incurred R&D expenses of $17 million, up 65.6% from the prior-year quarter.



The company believes in its ability to rapidly develop innovative products owing to the dynamic product innovation process implemented. The versatility and leveragability of its core technology and management philosophy are tailwinds that continue to improve the R&D process. The company has recruited and retained engineers and scientists with substantial expertise when it comes to the development of medical devices. The company’s pipeline of products in various stages of development is anticipated to provide additional commercial opportunities.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Since its inception, ShockWave Medical has remained committed to generating clinical data to show the safety and effectiveness of its IVL Technology. These initial studies have consistently highlighted low rates of complications irrespective of the type of vessel that was being studied. Apart from getting regulatory approvals or clearances, the data from the company’s clinical studies strengthen its ability to drive the adoption of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Technology throughout multiple therapies in existing and new market segments. ShockWave Medical’s past studies have guided optimal IVL procedure technique and informed the design of its IVL System and future products in development.



Apart from this, the company has ongoing clinical programs for several products and indications, and if successful, these will enable the company to expand the commercialization of its products into new geographies and indications.



During the first quarter of 2022, the company received regulatory approval for the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter in Japan. Apart from this, the company announced the global availability and introduction of the Shockwave M5+ peripheral IVL catheter post the receipt of both CE mark and U.S. FDA clearance.

What’s Weighing on the Stock?

Limited commercialization expertise and approved or cleared products pose a challenge for the company to evaluate its current business and project future prospects. It makes it cumbersome for the company to predict its future financial performance and growth.

Estimates Trend

For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $450.59 million, indicating an improvement of 90% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The same for adjusted earnings per share stands at $1.85, suggesting growth of 811.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Masimo Corporation MASI and Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO.



AMN Healthcare surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 1.1%. The company’s earnings yield of 11.4% compares favorably with the industry’s (0.8%).



Masimo beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.4%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Masimo’s estimated earnings growth rate for second-quarter 2022 is pegged at 22.3%. The company’s earnings yield is 3.8% against the industry’s (8.5%).



Patterson Companies surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.7%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Patterson Companies’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 9.9%. The company’s earnings yield of 7.1% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.2%.

