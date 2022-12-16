Here's Why You Should Retain RLI Stock in Your Portfolio

RLI Corp. RLI remains well-poised for growth, driven by diversified and compelling product portfolio, improved retention and new opportunities and effective capital deployment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 0.4% and 3.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

RLI has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last seven quarters.

RLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 14.8%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 6.4%. Solid segmental results and capital position are likely to help the stock continue the upside.



RLI has been effectively improving its return on equity over the years. ROE in the trailing 12 months of 17.7% expanded 490 basis points year over year and was better than the industry average of 6.7%. This reflects the insurer’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ fund.

RLI’s top-line growth is well poised for growth riding on diversified product portfolio, focus on introducing new products, sturdy business expansion, sustained rate increase, expanded distribution and operational strength.



Product diversification across the Casualty, Property and Surety segments of RLI has fueled the insurer’s growth and financial success. The Casualty segment continues to gain from rate increases, expanded distribution base in personal umbrella, new production sources and geographic expansion.



The commercial property business has been gaining from higher rates on wind and earthquake exposure. Rate increases, improved retention and new opportunities in the inland marine space should benefit marine products.



The Surety segment continues to benefit from its compelling product portfolio, growth within existing accounts and writing of bonds with new customers.



RLI. boasts solid operating results and its financial position remained strong. Operating cash flows should gain from higher premium receipts.



RLI has been paying dividends for 184 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in the last 47 straight years, increasing at a nine-year (2014-2022) CAGR of 4.2%. Its dividend yield of 0.8% is better than the industry average of 0.3%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. RLI has $87.5 million of remaining capacity from the repurchase program.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.50, indicating an increase of 16.3% on 17.1% higher revenues of $1.2 billion.



The company has been experiencing an increase in loss and settlement expenses, interest expense on debt plus policy acquisition costs. The insurer must strive to control cost or grow revenues at a higher magnitude than that of expense increase, else margin may continue to erode, raising risks.

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB and Root, Inc. ROOT. While Kinsale Capital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), W.R. Berkley and Root carry Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kinsale Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the last four quarters, the average being 15.16%. In the past year, Kinsale Capital has gained 25.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies a respective year-over-year rise of 27.5% and 21.9%.



The bottom line of W.R. Berkley surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 25.63%. In the past year, the insurer has gained 34.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 5.1% and 3.4% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Root delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 22.44%. In the past year, ROOT has lost 91.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROOT’s 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates a respective year-over-year increase of 44.7% and 23.9%.

