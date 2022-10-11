Here's Why You Should Retain RLI Stock in Your Portfolio

RLI Corp. RLI has been gaining momentum over the past many quarters on the back of rate increases, geographic expansion, higher net premiums earned and sufficient liquidity.

Earnings Surprise History

RLI has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 45.08%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 3.7% against the industry’s decline of 2.4%. Solid segmental results and capital position are likely to help the stock continue the upside.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

RLI has been effectively improving its return on equity (ROE) over the years. ROE of 18.9% in the trailing 12 months was better than the industry average of 6.4%. This reflects the insurer’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ fund.

Style Score

RLI has a VGM Score of B. This helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum.

Business Tailwinds

RLI’s core business, Casualty, Property, and Surety has witnessed significant growth over the past several years. The Casualty segment continues to gain from rate increases, expanded distribution base in personal umbrella, new production sources and geographic expansion.



The commercial property business has been gaining from higher rates of wind and earthquake exposure. Rate increases, improved retention and new opportunities in the inland marine space should benefit marine products.



The Surety segment continues to benefit from its compelling product portfolio, growth within existing accounts and writing bonds with new customers. These tailwinds are likely to boost the top line of the insurer.



By virtue of improved leverage on the expense base, with the continued growth of net premiums earned, the expense ratio of RLI should improve.



Underwriting profit is likely to gain from benign weather-related losses in the Property segment, continued favorable benefits from the prior year's loss reserves across all the segments and improved underlying loss ratio in the Casualty segment.



Positive current accident year results and favorable development in prior accident years’ loss reserves are likely to benefit the underwriting results of RLI.



RLI boasts solid operating results and its financial position remained strong. Operating cash flows should gain from higher premium receipts.



RLI has been paying dividends for 183 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in the last 47 straight years, increasing at a nine-year (2014-2022) CAGR of 4.2%. With special dividends, over the last 10 years, the insurer has returned about $1.13 billion to shareholders and the regular quarterly dividend has grown 5.2% per year on average. RLI has $87.5 million of remaining capacity from the repurchase program.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are ProAssurance Corporation PRA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) and Root, Inc. ROOT. While ProAssurance and Berkshire Hathaway sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Root carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The bottom line of ProAssurance surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 150.9%. In the past year, PRA has lost 13.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ProAssurance’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 25.9% and 13.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The bottom line of Berkshire Hathaway surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 17.55%. In the past year, BRK.B has lost 4.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 2% and 0.6% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The bottom line of Root surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 22.4%. In the past year, ROOT has lost 90.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Root’s 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates a 39.1% and 25.2% increase, respectively from the year-ago reported figure.

