Here's Why You Should Retain Rivian Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, a California-based EV company that designs and manufactures EVs, accessories and related services, is set to benefit from the upcoming model launch, strategic partnerships and high-margin software and autonomy services amid rising operating expenses.

Upcoming R2 Model Launch, Autonomy Monetization to Aid RIVN

Rivian has moved the R2 model from plan to execution, starting saleable production in Normal and making initial deliveries to employees, with external customer deliveries expected to commence soon. The company continues to target a starting price around $45,000 and sees large efficiencies versus R1. If volumes ramp as planned, higher throughput should lower fixed cost per unit at Normal and support Rivian’s longer-term profitability path over the next several years as utilization improves.



Volkswagen remains a core catalyst, with the strategic collaboration centered on Rivian’s next-generation electrical architecture and software for software-defined vehicles. A recent winter-testing milestone in the Rivian-Volkswagen JV unlocked and delivered a $1 billion VW equity investment, and Rivian continues to expect additional VW-related funding later in 2026. Rivian also signed a robotaxi partnership with Uber, under which Uber or its fleet partners plan to buy 10,000 fully autonomous R2 robotaxis with an option for up to 40,000 more in 2030, while Uber plans to invest up to $1.25 billion through 2031, subject to milestones.



Expected rise in year-over-year deliveries enhances Rivian’s prospects. Rivian delivered 10,365 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026 and maintained full-year 2026 delivery guidance of 62,000-67,000 units across R1, R2 and commercial vans, up from 42,247 delivered in 2025. It expects second-quarter deliveries of ~9,000–11,000 units, with R2 deliveries weighted to the second half as production scales.



Rivian is benefiting from engineering optimizations, supply chain savings and lower commodity costs. The second-generation R1 models have reduced material costs, while operational efficiencies at the Normal plant further support cost-cutting efforts. R2 model's material costs are expected to be nearly 50% lower than R1’s, and other production costs are also halved. Last year marked the first full year of positive gross profit for the company, primarily due to strong software and services performance, higher average selling prices and reductions in cost per vehicle. Rivian expects gross profit to witness a year-over-year uptick in 2026.



Rivian is increasingly positioning itself as both an EV manufacturer and a software platform company. The company plans to launch point-to-point autonomous driving later this year, followed by hands-off, eyes-off Level 3 capability in 2027 and Level 4 robotaxi deployment in 2028. Rivian’s paid Autonomy+ adoption rates are already exceeding internal expectations. This matters because software and autonomy services typically carry much higher margins than vehicle manufacturing. Rivian’s Software and Services segment already grew 49% year over year in the first quarter. If autonomy monetization scales successfully, recurring subscription revenues could improve profitability, stabilize cash flow and support higher valuation multiples similar to technology companies rather than traditional automakers.

Rising Operating Expenses & High Capex to Ail Rivian

Funding autonomy, R2 launch activities and expansion of sales and service coverage are hurting the company’s EBITDA. Rivian maintained 2026 adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $1.8-$2.1 billion. In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA loss was $472 million, reflecting the cost of scaling these programs ahead of the volume ramp.



Rivian’s cash balance declined to $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2026, from $3.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, as the company continues to burn cash while pursuing long-term growth. The company is maintaining 2026 capex guidance of $1.95-$2.05 billion (up from $1.7 billion spent in 2025) to complete R2 tooling and construction, expand charging and service infrastructure and advance work on the Georgia facility. While these efforts bode well for long-term prospects, high capex is likely to further strain near-term financials and cash flows.



The R2 launch is Rivian’s largest opportunity, but it is also its largest operational risk. Automotive history shows that scaling a new vehicle platform is extremely difficult, particularly for young manufacturers. The complexity of launching R2 will negatively affect Rivian’s automotive gross profit in the second and third quarters before becoming beneficial later in the year. The company also expects the R2 ramp to be heavily back-half weighted, meaning production execution must improve rapidly over the next several quarters. Any manufacturing delays, supplier shortages, quality issues or slower-than-expected ramp rates could hurt margins. In the first quarter, Rivian reported automotive gross loss of $62 million.



While Rivian’s vehicle manufacturing is entirely U.S.-based and most components are sourced from the U.S. or USMCA partners, the company remains vulnerable to global trade and economic disruptions. These factors could affect material costs, availability and demand. Notably, LG battery cells for the R2 will initially be imported from Korea—potentially subject to tariffs—until U.S. production begins in Arizona by early 2027.

Conclusion

The upcoming R2 model launch, expanding software and autonomy revenue streams, rising delivery outlook and strategic partnerships with Volkswagen and Uber Technologies strengthen Rivian’s competitive position. If execution improves as planned, Rivian could gradually transition from a cash-burning EV startup into a higher-margin software-driven mobility platform over the next several years. Although it faces near-term risks from cash burn, high capex and the complex R2 production ramp, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is still worth holding due to its strong long-term growth drivers.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Polaris PII, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW and PHINIA Inc. PHIN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PII’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 17,300%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.7% and 31.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 39 cents and 29 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.6% and 28.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 42 cents and 22 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

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