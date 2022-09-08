Here's Why You Should Retain Restaurant Brands (QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR will likely benefit from expansion efforts, digital initiatives and the loyalty program. Also, emphasis on innovation tests concerning service speed bodes well. However, inflationary pressures are a concern.



Let us discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for the time being.

Factors Driving Growth

Restaurant Brands believes there is a huge opportunity to grow all its brands worldwide by expanding its presence in existing markets and entering new markets. During the second quarter of 2022, the company made solid development progress with respect to Popeyes and Tim Hortons. During the quarter, the company expanded Tim Hortons and Popeyes footprint (outside home markets) to nearly 2,500 restaurants, thereby increasing 20% on a year-over-year basis. Also, it stated progress with new partnership and development deals across international markets for Popeyes and Tim Hortons. The company intends to evaluate opportunities to ramp up international development by establishing master franchisees with exclusive development rights and joint ventures with new and existing franchisees.



Restaurant Brands continues to focus on improving its level of service through comprehensive training, improved restaurant operations and reimaging efforts to drive growth. During the second quarter, the company initiated testing of express drive-thru lanes for mobile order and pickup. This includes tandem drive-thrus (with two sets of menu boards and order points in a single lane) and restaurants with above-lane conveyor systems, enabling two cars to receive their orders at the same time. The company initiated testing of walk-up windows that can reduce wait times for both delivery drivers and guests (for mobile orders). The company remains optimistic in this regard and anticipates deploying the new tests in the coming years.

The company has been focusing on enhancing the company’s digital presence to make it more accessible to guests across service modes and platforms. During the second quarter of 2022, the company emphasized on enhancing its modern POS hardware and software, enabling greater agility in terms of adjusting menus, prices and content. Also, it rolled out a common network provider (in home markets), paving the path for more uptime to support its technology. Given the evolvement in restaurant technology, the initiatives are likely to facilitate digital orders and unlock more opportunities in terms of transactions through the drive-thru and other off-premise channels.

The company’s loyalty program is gaining popularity. Restaurant Brands stated that following a rapid ramp-up phase, nearly half of the customers pay through Tim's Rewards. During the second quarter of 2022, the company’s in-store loyalty sales increased double digits year over year. It reported heightened guest engagement backed by integrated marketing campaigns. With significant progress user experience and more active users, the company is optimistic about its potential for the respective brands over the long term. The company intends to integrate loyalty programs into digital boards to derive synergies.

In the past three months, shares of Restaurant Brands have gained 16.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerns

The coronavirus crisis has rattled the Retail - Restaurants industry and Restaurant Brands is not immune to the aftereffects. Pandemic-induced restrictions, labor challenges and inflation pressures have taken an enormous toll on the company. Zero COVID policies in China have impacted the company’s performance in the region. Although most dining services are open, traffic is still low compared with pre-pandemic levels. The company intends to monitor the situation on a regular basis to gauge the impacts of COVID-19.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Restaurant Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO.



Tecnoglass sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.4%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 7% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 28.2% and 47.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Cracker Barrel carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Cracker Barrel has a long-term earnings growth of 6.9%. Shares of the company have increased 14% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cracker Barrel’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 16.3% and 15.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados carries a Zacks Rank #2. Arcos Dorados has a long-term earnings growth of 34.4%. Shares of the company have risen 38% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 27.1% and 104.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.