Here's Why You Should Retain Republic Services (RSG) Stock Now

Republic Services, Inc. RSG has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock gained 13.9%, outperforming the 6.6% rally of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RSG has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s earnings for 2023 and 2024 are expected to grow at 8.5% and 10.1%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. It has a long-term (three to five years) expected earnings growth rate of 9.6%.

Factors That Augur Well

Republic Services consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company paid $592.9 million, $552.6 million and $522.5 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $203.5 million, $252.2 million and $98.8 million, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

Republic Services' current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of second-quarter 2023 was 0.76, higher than its prior-year quarter's figure of 0.73. An increase in the current ratio indicates that the company should not have problems meeting its short-term obligations.

Some Risks

Republic Services has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of second-quarter 2023 was $182 million compared with the long-term debt level of $12 billion.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following better-ranked stocks:

Aptiv PLC APTV: APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters. The average positive surprise being 13.4%.

Clean Harbors CLH: CLH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The average positive surprise being 13%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.