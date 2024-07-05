Here's Why You Should Retain Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Stock Now

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR is likely to benefit from solid Durango Casino Resort performance, strategic enhancements and development pipeline. Also, focus on strengthening the financial position bodes well. However, an uncertain macroeconomic environment and inflationary pressures are a concern.



Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for now.

Factors Driving Growth

Durango Casino Resort: During first-quarter 2024, the company reported positive customer feedback and financial performance at Durango Casino Resort. The management is optimistic about Durango becoming one of the highest-margin properties in its portfolio, exceeding initial expectations for return on investment. This success reinforces Red Rock Resorts' strategic prowess in expanding its footprint and diversifying revenue streams.



Strategic Enhancements: The company is focused on reinvesting in existing properties to enhance guest experiences and drive incremental revenues. Projects such as new high-limit slot rooms, restaurant additions and property renovations reflect RRR’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge and customer satisfaction. The company intends to add additional restaurant offerings at Green Valley Ranch and Palace Station properties. It also stated plans for an upgraded race and sports book, a partial casino remodel and a new Yardhouse restaurant at Sunset Station property.

Financial Flexibility: During the first quarter, RRR strengthened its financial position through refinancing initiatives, reducing debt costs and extending maturities. With cash and cash equivalents totaling $129.7 million and a focused approach on deleveraging Red Rock Resorts is well-positioned to manage future growth and optimize shareholders’ returns.

Dividend and Shareholder Returns: Red Rock Resorts' commitment to returning capital to shareholders bodes well. The company recently extended its share repurchase program and declared a cash dividend, underscoring its confidence in generating sustainable returns. With $313 million remaining for future purchases, the program aims to enhance shareholders’ value over the long term.



Long-Term Growth Prospects: Looking ahead, Red Rock Resorts remains bullish on the long-term growth prospects in the Las Vegas market. The company emphasizes on leveraging its extensive land bank and development pipeline, comprising more than 441 acres in prime locations across the Las Vegas Valley. The strategic advantage, coupled with a strong brand reputation and operational expertise, positions RRR favorably to capitalize on demographic trends and market opportunities.

Concerns



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has moved up 4.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.3% growth. The underperformance was caused by operational disruptions at Palace Station and inflationary pressures.

The rise in labor and commodity costs continues to hurt the company. The company continues to witness the impacts of inflation and increased energy costs. It also reported elevated prices concerning food and beverage and rooms. During first-quarter 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 13.3% year over year to $104.8 million.



The company is cautious about the uncertainty in the economic outlook stemming from inflation, higher interest rates, increased energy costs and increased geo-political and regional conflicts.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Red Rock Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. RCL’s shares have surged 52.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 16.9% and 64%, respectively, from year-ago levels.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38%, on average. The stock has gained 70.5% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC’s 2025 sales and EPS suggests an improvement of 12.9% and 42.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Strategic Education, Inc. STRA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. STRA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.2%, on average. The stock has surged 69.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 6.4% and 33.3%, respectively, from year-ago levels.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.