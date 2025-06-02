Here's Why You Should Retain PPG Industries Stock in Your Portfolio

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG is gaining from pricing actions, cost discipline and acquisitions amid headwinds from demand weakness, especially in Europe.



The company’s shares are down 15.8% over the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry’s 0.8% rise.



Let’s find out why PPG stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Cost & Pricing Actions, Acquisitions Aid PPG

PPG Industries is implementing a cost-cutting and restructuring strategy and optimizing its working capital requirements. The cost savings generated by these restructuring initiatives will act as a tailwind for the company. It has undertaken extensive restructuring efforts to reduce its cost structure, primarily focusing on regions and end markets with weak business conditions. The company realized an additional $15 million in structural cost savings in first-quarter 2025.



PPG also announced a comprehensive cost reduction program, which is expected to deliver annualized pre-tax savings of around $175 million once fully implemented. The program includes the reduction of structural costs, mainly in Europe and in certain other global businesses. These efforts underscore PPG Industries' commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring sustained financial strength. PPG Industries is also raising selling prices across its business segments to offset the impact of cost inflation and drive profitability.



The company is also undertaking measures to grow business inorganically through value-creating acquisitions. Contributions from the acquisitions are expected to be reflected in its performance. Acquisitions, including Tikkurila, Worwag, Cetelon and Arsonsisi’s powder coatings manufacturing business, are likely to contribute to its top line.



PPG Industries remains committed to boosting shareholder returns with cash deployment. It has an impressive record of returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In 2024, the company returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It paid dividends worth $620 million in 2024. PPG also bought back $750 million of shares in 2024. The company also repurchased shares worth roughly $400 million in the first quarter of 2025, leaving $2.4 billion remaining on its current buyback authorization. PPG's robust financial performance is reflected in the substantial operating cash flow generation, which reached around $1.4 billion in 2024.

Weaker Industrial Demand Weighs On PPG Stock

PPG is being challenged by soft global industrial production, which is impacting demand in the Industrial Coatings segment. Lower automotive OEM build rates and softer industrial production in the United States and Europe are hurting volumes and sales in this segment. Weak consumer confidence is negatively impacting demand in Europe. Automotive industry build rates declined in Europe and the United States in the first quarter due to lower demand and are expected to be lower in the second quarter. Despite a slight improvement, global industrial production is expected to remain subdued in the second quarter with continued weakness in the United States and Europe.



The company sees a low-to-mid single-digit percentage decline in industrial coatings segment organic sales in the second quarter. Overall organic growth is expected to be limited by lower automotive OEM build rates and still subdued industrial production. Industrial coatings demand is expected to remain under pressure in the quarter.

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



