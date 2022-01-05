Here's Why You Should Retain Phibro (PAHC) Stock for Now

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC has been gaining from robust growth in the Animal Health segment during first-quarter fiscal 2022. The upside in this arm was led by strength in the nutritional specialties and vaccine product lines. The company’s diversified offerings across key animal health products buoy optimism. However, macroeconomic challenges and stiff competition raise apprehension.

Over the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 1.8% against the 5.5% fall of the industry and 28.8% rise of the S&P 500.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $827.89 million. The company‘s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met estimates in one and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 4.6%.

The company’s expected earnings growth for the next year is estimated at 4.7%, compared with the industry’s growth expectation of 20.1% and the S&P 500’s estimated 4.1% growth for the next year.

Factors At Play

Diversified Product Portfolio: Phibro’s key animal health products, including Medicated Feed Additives (MFAs) and nutritional specialty products, facilitate in enhancing animal nutrition. The company’s leading product franchise, Stafac/V-Max/Eskalin, is approved in more than 30 countries for use in poultry and swine. Similarly, its nutritional product offerings, such as OmniGen-AF, are used increasingly in the global dairy industry. The company also manufactures vaccines that protect animals from viral and bacterial disease challenges. Meanwhile, Phibro’s mineral nutrition products strengthen an animal’s diet and help maintain optimal health.

Prospering Vaccine Business: Phibro is focusing its efforts on new developments as well as incremental registrations and increasing volumes of existing nutritional specialties and vaccine technologies. The company has expanded its aquaculture product line by acquiring the assets of KoVax, an Israel-based vaccine developer and manufacturer. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Phibro registered a 25% improvement in vaccine net sales driven primarily by growth in North America and the Asia Pacific. We are currently upbeat about the company’s plans to launch the novel Lyme vaccine delivery system by 2022.

Impressive Q1 Results: Phibro’s fiscal first-quarter revenues rose year over year, backed by strong international demand for poultry and cattle products and stronger growth in the nutritional specialties and vaccine product lines. Growth in the Animal Health segment was driven by 6%, 10% and 25% growth in the MFAs, nutritional specialties and vaccine product lines, respectively. The company has raised its revenue forecast for fiscal 2022 on improving business trends.

Downsides

Macroeconomic Woes: During the fiscal first quarter, Phibro’s business was hurt by continued supply chain and staffing problems. While the company raised prices on selective products and realized increased volumes, these increases did not fully compensate for the higher cost of freight, labor materials and unfavorable currency movement.

Foreign Exchange Headwinds: Phibro is subject to currency risk to the extent that its costs are denominated in currencies other than those in which the company earns revenues. In this regard, the company manufactures some of its major products in Brazil and Israel, where production costs are largely denominated in local currencies while selling prices are largely set in U.S. dollars.

Competitive Landscape: Phibro is susceptible to threat from a substantial number of global and regional competitors concerning its major products. Moreover, increasing consolidation in the animal health market could potentially benefit Phibro’s competitors.

Estimate Trend

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phibro’s fiscal 2022 earnings has moved 0.8% north to $1.28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $875.05 million, suggesting a 5.01% rise from the year-ago reported number.

