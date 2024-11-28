Here's Why You Should Retain PDCO Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its broad product line. The optimism, led by a strong performance of certain business segments during first-quarter fiscal 2024 and a few notable acquisitions, is expected to contribute further. However, integration risks and stiff competitive forces persist.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 24.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s 5.1% decline. The S&P 500 Index has increased 26.5% during the same time frame.

The renowned global dental and animal health company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion. It projects 5.9% growth for the next five years and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. Patterson Companies’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 10.78%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides

Broad Product Spectrum: We are optimistic about Patterson Companies’ wide range of consumable supplies, equipment and software, and value-added services. A notable offering from PDCO is a private-label brand named Pivotal. It continues to add stock-keeping units to its broader private-label portfolio. The company’s NaVetor is an integrated cloud-based veterinary practice management software for its Animal Health segment.

PDCO launched new integrations for DentalXChange in June to provide additional electronic insurance processing and electronic patient statement solutions. In May, it announced a new product, Patterson CarePay+, to provide dental offices with software solutions for patient financing, dental insurance plans and payment processing.

Acquisitions & Alliance: We are upbeat about PDCO’s strategy of expanding its business via planned acquisitions. Earlier this month, Patterson announced an agreement with PDS Health to extend their relationship through the end of 2027. The extension is expected to allow PDCO to continue as the premier distributor for all merchandise, services, technology and core eaquipment across PDS Health’s network of more than 1,000 supported practices nationwide.

In September, the company announced that it has signed two separate acquisition agreements for its Animal Health business — Infusion Concepts in the United Kingdom and Mountain Vet Supply in the United States. While Infusion Concepts will help manufacture high-quality infusion pumps, Mountain Vet Supply will boost PDCO’s presence in the production and companion animal market.

In July, Patterson Dental Canada collaborated with Pearl to expand its Second Opinion AI disease detection capabilities’ reach in the Canadian dental market. By integrating Second Opinion within Patterson Dental Canada’s leading software platforms, such as Eaglesoft, Fuse and Dolphin, the partnership aims to elevate the standard of dental care across North America.

Fulfillment Facility Modernization to Optimize Supply: PDCO started strategic modernization of its existing fulfillment facilities and capabilities. It is adding new technologies, such as robots, to automate order picking and enhance the fulfillment pace.

PDCO is also focusing on expanding its fulfillment capacity by opening next-generation centers across several countries that will help build sustainable and more efficient channel capabilities. The company’s strategic investments in fulfillment centers should help alleviate capacity constraints, boost distribution capabilities and enhance growth.

To support its facility modernization and expansion, PDCO has allocated $51.2 million in capital spending during fiscal 2024. The amount has increased 20.8% from the prior-year level.

Strong Q1 Results:Patterson Companies’ revenues and earnings missed estimates in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting the negative impact of a cybersecurity attack on its claims processing vendor, Change Healthcare. The impact will likely die down in the upcoming quarters, potentially improving the top and bottom-line performances. Continued growth in the production animal business supported sales in the Animal Health segment.

PDCO has been making significant investments in developing its software and value-added services offerings across its Dental and Animal Health segments. These investments are expected to drive demand for its products.

Downsides

Stiff Competition: The U.S. dental products distribution industry is highly competitive and consists chiefly of national, regional and local full-service and mail-order distributors. Patterson Companies needs to continue to introduce newer products in the market to withstand competitive pressure. Failure to do so can dilute its market share.

Integration Risks: PDCO has been on an acquisition spree, which is improving its revenue opportunities but aggravating integration risks. Regular acquisitions are also a distraction for management and are likely to impact organic growth. This may limit the company’s future expansion initiatives and worsen its risk profile.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Price

Patterson Companies, Inc. price | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.59 billion, indicating a 0.3% increase from the previous year’s level. The consensus mark for adjusted earnings per share is pinned at $2.32, implying a 0.9% year-over-year improvement.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 13.5% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 47.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 12.9% year to date against the industry’s 4.8% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.1%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 58.9% year to date compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.