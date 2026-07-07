Here's Why You Should Retain Paychex Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of Paychex, Inc. PAYX had a decent run over the past three months. The stock has risen 17.2% compared with the industry's 5.7% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 10.6% during the said time frame.



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The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings are expected to increase 9.02% year over year. PAYX’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings are projected to rise 8.17% and 6.6%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 5.4% in fiscal 2027 and 5.6% in fiscal 2028.

Factors That Bode Well for PAYX

Paychex Small Business Employment Watch highlights improving hiring momentum among U.S. businesses with fewer than 50 employees, as its jobs index rises for the fourth consecutive month in June 2026 to reach its highest level since August 2025. Broad-based job gains, led by the West region and the leisure and hospitality sector, signal strengthening labor demand, while hourly earnings growth below 3% suggests that wage pressures remain relatively contained.

The company’s recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces underscores its strong reputation among customers, investors and employees. These honors, combined with the improving hiring momentum highlighted in the June Paychex Small Business Employment Watch, reinforce Paychex’s position as a leading human capital management provider. The company’s continued focus on ethical business practices, workplace culture and employee engagement further strengthens its standing as a trusted partner for U.S. businesses.

PAYX’s launch of the WISE AI platform marks a significant step in expanding its human capital management capabilities through agentic artificial intelligence (AI). By embedding context-aware intelligence, autonomous AI agents, personalized assistants and expert advisory services across its Paychex Flex, Paycor and SurePayroll platforms, the company aims to automate routine HR tasks, improve workforce productivity and deliver more proactive, data-driven support for businesses of all sizes.

The company currently has more than 500 AI-powered capabilities and agents across its workflows, driving higher productivity and smarter outcomes. These generative AI tools help clients and HR professionals manage wage laws, compliance obligations, payroll processing and employee benefits decisions more efficiently.

PAYX: Risks to Watch

Paychex operates in a highly competitive human capital management industry, where it competes with both large, established firms and specialized providers, requiring continuous innovation while balancing cost efficiency, growth and profitability. At the same time, the company manages significant volumes of sensitive employee, customer and client personal and financial data, making it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. The March 2024 data breach, which resulted in the unauthorized disclosure of personal information, highlights these risks. Similar incidents could undermine customer trust and weigh on investor sentiment.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

PAYX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration are Dave Inc. DAVE and Coherent Corp. COHR.

Dave currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.02% and 26% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

DAVE has an encouraging earnings surprise history as it has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 45.78%.

Coherent sports a Zacks Rank of #1. COHR has an expected earnings growth rate of 55% and 51.04% for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, respectively.

The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history as it has topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 6.20%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.