Here's Why You Should Retain Paychex Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of Paychex PAYX have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has risen 7.9% against the industry's 2.3% decline. The Zacks S&P 500 composite gained 4.5% during the said time frame.

The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to increase 10.9% year over year. The company’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings are projected to rise 10.4% and 7.4%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 16.9% in fiscal 2026 and 5.9% in fiscal 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for PAYX

Paychex’s growth is strongly driven by rising demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, providing strong momentum across the company’s management solutions and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) segments. Small businesses are increasingly relying on PAYX’s PEO services to provide competitive benefits packages comparable to larger enterprises, helping them attract and retain talent in a tight labor market.

Paychex, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Paychex, Inc. revenue-ttm | Paychex, Inc. Quote

The company also highlighted growing traction for its Paychex Perks, a digital benefits marketplace, in the last reported quarter. Recently, the platform expanded to more than 25 benefit offerings and attracted nearly 350,000 unique employee purchasers. PAYX introduced AI-driven benefits intelligence tools to recommend benefit plans and simplify the selection process by using employee-specific data during enrollment season.

PAYX’s Paychex Flex, an all-in-one solution for human resource payroll, time, and attendance and benefits, and Paycor, a provider of Human Capital Management (HCM), payroll and talent software platforms, were recently recognized as industry-leading HCM solutions with two prestigious 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards. This reflects the company’s emphasis on AI-powered HCM innovation.

The company currently has more than 500 AI-powered capabilities and agents across its workflows, driving higher productivity and smarter outcomes. These generative AI tools are helping clients and HR professionals manage wage laws, compliance obligations, payroll processing and employee benefits decisions more efficiently.

Risks to Watch

Paychex operates in a highly competitive industry with both large and niche players, putting constant pressure on it to innovate and differentiate its offerings while maintaining cost efficiency. This increases the difficulty of balancing growth and profitability.

PAYX’s offerings require it to collect, use and retain a huge amount of personal and financial information from its employees, customers and clients, exposing it to highly sensitive cyberattacks. The company experienced a breach in March 2024, resulting in the unauthorized disclosure of personal data. Such incidents may affect investors’ sentiments.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

PAYX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the industry are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Docusign, Inc. DOCU.

Arista Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.9%.

ANET beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of its trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%.

Docusign also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.9%.

DOCU delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.2%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.