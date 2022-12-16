Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist.

So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has dropped 5.1% compared with a 12.7% fall of the industry and the S&P 500’s 17.5% decline.

This renowned global dental and animal health company has a market capitalization of $2.8 billion. The company’s earnings are estimated to continue their strong growth for the next five years at an annual rate of 6.9%. Patterson Companies’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering a surprise of 7.88%, on average.



Broad Product Spectrum: We are optimistic about Patterson Companies’ wide range of consumable supplies, equipment and software, and value-added services. A notable offering from the company is a private-label brand named Pivotal (introduced during fiscal 2020). The company continues adding SKUs to its broader private-label portfolio. Patterson Companies’ NaVetor is an integrated cloud-based veterinary practice management software for its Animal Health segment.

Dental Market Holds Promise: Gradual recovery in the dental market and the rebounding dental equipment business (especially in North America), assisted by promotional activities, are expected to be advantageous for Patterson Companies. Per a report by Verified Market Research, the dental equipment market was valued at $7.41 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.25 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of approximately 4.8%. Sales in this segment were up 1.1% year over year during second-quarter fiscal 2023, the company’s field sales, service and support teams remain committed to delivering value to its customers and business partners, thereby driving solid operational excellence.

Solid Prospects of the Animal Health Unit: Patterson Companies' growing Animal Health unit is a key long-term growth driver. Management at Patterson Companies expects solid margin improvement in the Animal Health unit through stronger partnerships with product manufacturers and strong sales execution. The company’s companion animal and production animal businesses are anticipated to maintain sustained growth. The company is optimistic that the Animal Health business is well-poised to drive the top line and, thereby, margins in the near term. In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the segment registered internal sales growth of 0.7%, owing to sustained strength in the production animal business. The Animal Health segment delivered gross margin and operating margin improvement in the quarter under review on the back of higher sales growth with vendor partners, improved product mix with solid product sales, private label products, equipment and software and a team focused on expense discipline.

Stiff Competition in the Niche Space: The U.S. dental products distribution industry is highly competitive and consists chiefly of national, regional and local full-service and mail-order distributors. Patterson Companies faces competition from other national and full-service firms and at least 15 full-service distributors that operate on a regional level besides hundreds of small local distributors. PDCO needs to introduce products to withstand competitive pressure. Failure to do so can dilute the company’s market share.

Supplier Concentration Issues: Patterson Companies faces significant key supplier concentration. The company’s top 10 supply vendors account for more than 40% of its cost of dental products sold in a fiscal year. The loss of relationship with these vendors will disrupt the supply of raw materials, which, in turn, will lead to lower sales. A prolonged period of economic instability could reduce customers’ ability to make payments.

Patterson Companies is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2023. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings in fiscal 2023 gained from $2.27 to $2.28 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.62 billion, suggesting a 1.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are ShockWave Medical SWAV, Merit Medical Systems MMSI and HealthEquity HQY, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ShockWave Medical’s earnings per share has been stable at $2.57 for 2022 and has risen from $3.42 to $3.56 for 2023 in the past 60 days. SWAV has rallied 25.2% so far this year. ShockWave Medical delivered an earnings surprise of 146.1%, on average, in the last four quarters.

Estimates for Merit Medical Systems have improved from earnings of $2.47 to $2.57 for 2022 and $2.77 to $2.82 for 2023 in the past 60 days. MMSI stock has risen 19.4% so far this year. Merit Medical Systems delivered an earnings surprise of 25.35%, on average, in the last four quarters.

HealthEquity’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $1.28 to $1.29 for fiscal 2023 and $1.76 to $1.79 for fiscal 2024 in the past 60 days. HQY has rallied 36.7% so far this year. HealthEquity’s earnings are anticipated to improve 26.3% over the next five years.

